kiwaradio.com
Professional Educators Of Iowa Sounds Alarm
Des Moines, Iowa — The non-union association for teachers is joining other groups that represent educators to warn of a teacher shortage in Iowa. Nathan Arnold is director of legal services for Professional Educators of Iowa, a group formed in 1981 as an alternative to the state teachers union.
Carbon Pipeline Is Closer To Becoming A Reality In Iowa
The controversial carbon pipeline that is projected to span across five midwest states might be becoming a reality. Iowa may be On Thursday Summit Carbon Solutions gave an update on the progress they have made to secure the land needed for its pipeline. The Summit Pipeline is one of three...
Iowa House, Education, and Appropriation Committee, Passes SSA Bill Recommendation
(Greenfield) Iowa House District #23 State Representative Ray Sorensen says the Education and Appropriations Committee passed a three-percent increase for State Supplemental Assistance and should be voting on it this week. The Republican Representative from Greenfield says this number must be agreed upon with the Senator and the Governor, who...
Words And Phrases You Only Understand If You Are From Iowa
I was born in Iowa and I didn't even know all of these. The folks at Only In Your State put together a list having to do with the state where I was born. When I was a kid I lived on a farm in northeastern Iowa. But I still didn't understand every word and phrase in this list of the “10 Words You'll Only Understand If You Are From Iowa.”
KCCI.com
Iowa lawmakers work to fix mistake that would cost taxpayers $127M
DES MOINES, Iowa — State lawmakers are working on a new bill to correct their mistake, which would over-collect $127 million in property taxes that Iowans pay to cities and counties. House Speaker Pat Grassley says the miscalculation came from a 2021 tax law that he says was misinterpreted.
The DNC’s abandonment of the Iowa caucuses: ‘It hurt’
It hurt. I was sitting with a reporter Saturday morning, after the Democratic National Committee’s deliberations over the future of the Iowa Caucuses and New Hampshire primary’s first-in-the-nation status. He asked me how it felt, after it became clear that we were, in the eyes of the national party, history. I simply said, “It hurt.” […] The post The DNC’s abandonment of the Iowa caucuses: ‘It hurt’ appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Dairy among Iowa rural projects receiving federal funding
There are half as many American dairy farms today as there were 20 years ago and the ones that survive are trying something new.
Lt. Gov. wants to ‘crowdsource volunteers’ as fix to rural ambulance issues
SHEFFIELD, IOWA — Lt. Gov. Adam Gregg is pitching a plan he likens to “Uber for EMS” to address the state’s worsening problems with rural ambulance service. Rather than provide for more ambulances or drivers, Gregg’s immediate goal is to find a community which would serve as a pilot project. “The easiest way to describe […]
bleedingheartland.com
Using Republican logic on their school voucher plan
“Strong Island Hawk” is an Iowa Democrat and political researcher based in Des Moines. Prior to moving to Iowa, he lived in Washington, DC where he worked for one of the nation’s top public interest groups. In Iowa, has worked and volunteered on U.S. Representative Cindy Axne’s 2018 campaign and Senator Elizabeth Warren’s 2020 caucus team.
iowatorch.com
Hendrickson: Placing Iowa’s income tax on the road to elimination
The last few years have been historic for state-based tax reform. The Tax Foundation reports that 43 states passed some form of tax reform in 2021 and 2022. In 2022, Iowa led the way with passing the most comprehensive tax reform measure in the nation. Iowa led the way in what has been referred to as the state “flat tax revolution.” Governor Kim Reynolds and the legislature passed a comprehensive tax reform measure that will phase out the current progressive nine-bracket income tax system and replace it with a flat 3.9 percent rate by 2026. Under the law, the flat rate phases in as follows:
Daily Iowan
Iowa’s ‘Don’t Say Gay’ bills spark controversy
Iowa House Republicans introduced multiple bills targeting LGBTQ+ students in K-12 schools across the state. These bills would restrict gender and sexuality instruction and out students to their parents. House File 8 and House File 9, both coined “Don’t Say Gay” bills, mirror similar laws that were passed in Florida...
KGLO News
Iowa GOP lawmakers adopt new power-tripping mantra: ‘Because we won.’
“Because I said so,” has to be one of the most infuriating responses someone can give to a reasonable question. Republicans in the Iowa Legislature have come up with a similar default answer to any question they can’t – or don’t want to – answer: “Because we won.” We heard it just last week during […] The post Iowa GOP lawmakers adopt new power-tripping mantra: ‘Because we won.’ appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
kiwaradio.com
17 Iowa nursing homes closed in 2022
Statewide Iowa — Seventeen Iowa nursing homes closed last year. Iowa Health Care Association CEO Brent Willett says all but two were in rural communities. The Medicaid program pays for the care of over half of Iowa nursing home residents. Governor Reynolds is recommending an increase in Medicaid daily rate for nursing home care. Willett says he’s optimistic legislators will increase that reimbursement rate.
theperrynews.com
Letter to the editor: Conservatives target social-emotional learning
Some of our Iowa Senators are gleeful over a bill “prohibiting the use of certain resources or materials related to social and emotional learning.” These lawmakers mistakenly believe “that social-emotional learning is a vessel for schools to inflict liberal values and beliefs on students.”. Experts in the...
kiow.com
Reynolds Wants Action on Questionable Textbooks
Governor Kim Reynolds says if a book is banned in one school district, state law should require that all Iowa schools get a parent’s permission before letting a student see it. Reynolds spoke last Thursday night at a town hall event organized by Moms for Liberty, a conservative parents’ rights group.
Will This Be The Last Time Iowa & Illinois Have To ‘Spring Forward’?
Winter is halfway over (thank God) and we're inching closer to 'springing forward' in the Midwest. Daylight Saving Time is a catch-22. You either lose an hour of sleep but gain an hour of daylight or you gain an hour of sleep but lose some daylight. The Sunshine Protection Act was in the works in Washington in 2022 but don't get too excited for that to go into effect just yet.
Spring 2023 outlook has positive signs for Iowa farmers
DES MOINES, Iowa (WHO) — After several years of derechos and a prolonged drought, Iowa farmers could use some relief. They just might get it this spring. Justin Glisan, State Climatologist of Iowa, says there are strong signs of a cool spring, but also indications of wetter than normal conditions. That would follow the pattern […]
Truck Tries To Sneak Through Iowa In Shambles [PHOTOS]
Now here is a truck that really should not have been driving through Iowa over the weekend. Over the last few months, there have been some “interesting” trucks driving through the state. In early December, Iowa DOT Motor Vehicle Enforcement shared some photos of a truck hauling two...
kiwaradio.com
