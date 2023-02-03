No. 9 Kansas was on an unprecedented stretch, losing four of its last six games. This doesn’t make No. 5 Texas’ job any easier, however. The defending national champions are known for their raucous crowd at Allen Fieldhouse and have one of the best coaches in the country, Bill Self. Not to mention, the Jayhawks have the Big 12’s leading scorer in Jalen Wilson.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO