H-E-B Takes Grocery Shopping to New Heights with Austin Store OpeningAsh JurbergAustin, TX
Discovering the Lone Star State: 7 Best Places to Visit on a Road Trip in Southern TexasBryan DijkhuizenTexas State
"This is Abbott's Texas". Desperate Texans Scavenge for Food in H-E-B Dumpsters During Power OutageAsh JurbergTexas State
H-E-B Stores Expanding in Texas: Ground Broken For New Location, and a Two-Story Site Also OpeningJoel EisenbergTexas State
By February 12, Austin Energy anticipates powering back on for "almost all" of its customers.Sherif SaadAustin, TX
thedailytexan.com
Life Seeker Needs Roommate(s)
Independent, disabled lady seeks long-term roommate. From Plano, need help finding good Austin spot. Please advise. Must have heart, hope, encouragement, friendship, joy and a car. Must be employed, mature, easy-going, non-judgmental, trustworthy, drug-free, mentally stable, transparent, and fair. 21 to 49, any gender and no couples. No felonies, no anger, and no meanness.
thedailytexan.com
Will UT ever cut ties with fossil fuels?
In 1876, the Texas Constitution gifted over two million acres of West Texas land to UT and A&M to support their university endowments. Nearly 50 years later, the Santa Rita No. 1 oil well struck oil on these lands in Reagan County, marking the beginning of UT System’s long relationship with the industry.
thedailytexan.com
With its reputation at stake, where does UT draw the line?
Content warning: This editorial contains mention of interpersonal violence. On Dec. 12, 2022, former Texas men’s basketball head coach Chris Beard was arrested and charged with third-degree felony assault on a family member. UT suspended him without pay later that day. Even after his fiancée, Randi Trew, recanted her accusations, on Jan. 5, Beard was fired just over three weeks after his arrest.
thedailytexan.com
No. 1 Texas continues hot streak in top-25 matchup
Texas women’s tennis defeated No. 24 USC 6-1 this weekend, maintaining its unbeaten streak as it faced a team on the ITA Collegiate Tennis Rankings Top 25, at the Edgar O. and Melanie A. Weller Tennis Center in Austin. For Texas’ doubles, junior Charlotte Chavatipon paired with freshman Nicole...
thedailytexan.com
Alfred’s record breaking performance leads Longhorns at New Mexico Collegiate Classic
Just two weeks after setting collegiate records at the Albuquerque Convention Center, Texas women’s sprinter Julien Alfred approached world records in the same building this past weekend. Alfred and the rest of the Texas Track & Field team competed in the New Mexico Collegiate Classic on Friday and Saturday.
thedailytexan.com
Texas baseball is unranked for good reason, but don’t count it out
Despite Texas baseball spending back-to-back summers in Omaha in 2021 and 2022 for the College World Series, the Longhorns find themselves left out of D1 Baseball’s preseason Top 25. While Kendall Rogers, D1 Baseball managing editor, may be the self-dubbed “hater of all teams,” his skepticism in David Pierce’s...
thedailytexan.com
No. 6 Texas men’s tennis suffers first loss to No. 2 Ohio State in Columbus
Texas suffered its first loss of the season on Sunday in a 4-0 sweep against a Buckeyes squad ranked No. 2 in the country. Ohio State is Texas’ highest-ranked opponent of the regular season. Sunday’s matchup ended up being the first time that Texas has been swept since last season’s 6-0 blowout against Baylor.
thedailytexan.com
Texas women’s basketball comes away with tight 68-65 win over Kansas, remain first in Big 12 standings
After taking care of West Virginia on Wednesday night, No. 24 Texas women’s basketball was on track to keep its first place Big 12 standings alive this weekend on the road against Kansas. Texas withstood its double road game journey, coming away with a 68-65 win over the Jayhawks.
thedailytexan.com
No. 5 Texas can’t complete second half comeback, falls to No. 9 Kansas, 88-80
No. 9 Kansas was on an unprecedented stretch, losing four of its last six games. This doesn’t make No. 5 Texas’ job any easier, however. The defending national champions are known for their raucous crowd at Allen Fieldhouse and have one of the best coaches in the country, Bill Self. Not to mention, the Jayhawks have the Big 12’s leading scorer in Jalen Wilson.
thedailytexan.com
Small ball, pitchers’ duels result in alumni game tie, 4-4
Familiar faces and Longhorn traditions highlighted the annual Texas baseball alumni game on Saturday. The game ended in a 4-4 tie headlined by good pitching and baserunning. “It’s so important,” head coach David Pierce said when asked about the impact this game has on his players. “(The alumni) make our guys better.”
thedailytexan.com
Second half swarm vaults No. 10 Texas over No. 7 Kansas State, 69-66
No. 10 Texas earned a statement win and avoided the sweep on Saturday as it defeated No. 7 Kansas State, 69-66, on the road. “This is one of the best wins I’ve ever been a part of,” interim head coach Rodney Terry said after the game. In typical...
