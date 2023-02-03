ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

WTOK-TV

Report: Kevin Steele accepts job as defensive coordinator at Alabama

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - After spending a year in Miami, Kevin Steele is reportedly returning to the Southeastern Conference to once again coach under Nick Saban at Alabama. Sources have told ESPN that Steele has accepted the job of defensive coordinator. He will be taking over for Pete Golding who, after five years in Tuscaloosa, left in January to head to Ole Miss.
WTOK-TV

Innovate Alabama offers grant money to small businesses

TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Grant money is available for small businesses looking to be on firmer financial footing. It’s part of a statewide program called Innovate Alabama that is already benefitting some West Alabama businesses. Three companies based in Tuscaloosa and other parts of West Alabama received grant...
WTOK-TV

Grounds of sacred Mississippi Choctaw burial ground vandalized

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WLBT) - The grounds of a sacred Mississippi Choctaw burial mound have been vandalized. According to the Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians Department of Public Safety, the Nanih Waiya Mound, which means “leaning hill” is a “sacred and important landmark” of the Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians.
WTOK-TV

Disaster recovery centers open Tuesday in Sumter, Greene counties

(WTOK) - FEMA and the state of Alabama are opening two disaster recovery centers Tuesday in Sumter and Greene counties to provide one-on-one help to people affected by the Jan. 12 severe storms, straight-line winds and tornadoes. Recovery specialists from FEMA, the state and the U.S. Small Business Administration will...
