Michigan inflation relief checks: Whitmer seeks $180 per taxpayer

LANSING — Every Michigan tax filer would get a $180 check from the state this year as part of a plan pitched by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and fellow Democrats. In an appearance Monday, Whitmer unveiled the onetime proposal that would cost the state $800 million this year. She was joined by House Speaker Joe Tate, D-Detroit, and Sen. Winnie Brinks, D-Grand Rapids.
Wake up call: Pediatric group issues guidance against childhood obesity

Obesity in Michigan children age 10 to 17 has climbed by a third in a decade. Programs aimed at better nutrition and physical activity can make a difference. Obesity is rising among Michigan’s children and a leading U.S. pediatricians’ group is laying out new interventions that could be targeted to hundreds of thousands of obese children in Michigan whose future health is at risk.
