FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Black people leaving NYC, Chicago, and other big cities have their own reasons: Should we be concerned?Mark StarChicago, IL
Illinois loves its people: Check if you qualify for $1,500 via AABD Cash Program being disabled or blindMark StarIllinois State
Supply Chain Destruction: Massive Fire Demolishes U.S. Manufacturing Plant After 100+ Food Plants ExplodeEden ReportsChicago, IL
In 1981, a Chicago Mayor moved into the Cabrini-Green Homes housing projectLashaunta MooreChicago, IL
Meet Penny Pritzker: Rich Chicago woman who gives away money to needy familiesMark StarChicago, IL
evanstonian.net
Boys basketball defeats defending state champs at Welsh-Ryan Arena
The E-Town Showdown has certainly lived up to its name. In 2019, Evanston defeated current Golden State Warrior Patrick Baldwin Jr. and Sussex-Hamilton (WI) in triple overtime, 70-68. Last year to the day, the Kits knocked off the top-ranked Trevians of New Trier in a thriller, 62-55. On Saturday night, in the third annual E-Town Showdown at Northwestern’s Welsh-Ryan Arena, the Kits (20-7, 5-4 CSL) mustered out a 66-64 overtime win against defending IHSA Class 4A state champs Glenbard West (16-9).
6 more Loyola football players sign letters of intent, plus 7 other Ramblers — including one in two sports
High-level student-athletes were once again on display in the Loyola Academy gymnasium on Wednesday, Feb. 1. But this celebration came without a scoreboard as 13 Ramblers were recognized for their college commitments on the penultimate National Letter of Intent signing day of the school year. Six more Loyola football players found their collegiate homes, joining […] The post 6 more Loyola football players sign letters of intent, plus 7 other Ramblers — including one in two sports appeared first on The Record.
evanstonroundtable.com
Canal Shores Golf Course slated for $5.9 million revamp
The Canal Shores Golf Course in north Evanston and southeast Wilmette is eyeing a long-awaited revamp, with an estimated price tag of nearly $5.9 million. But the extensive project also means the property at 1030 Central St. will have to close for almost a year, from Aug. 1 until July 2024, preventing thousands of rounds of golf as well as canceling Northwestern football tailgating and fall bird walks.
fox32chicago.com
2 Illinois Powerball tickets win $50K each in Wednesday's drawing
AURORA, Ill. - Two winning Powerball tickets worth $50,000 were sold this week in Illinois. One winning Powerball ticket was purchased at Casey’s General Store, 217 N. Bluff Rd., in Collinsville, and the other was bought at Aurora Gas & Food in Aurora. The winning numbers for Wednesday night’s...
saturdaytradition.com
What Chris Collins said following Northwestern's win over Wisconsin
Chris Collins and Northwestern picked up a huge win over Wisconsin Sunday evening, improving their record to 16-7 on the year and 7-5 in B1G play. Collins was high on his defensive effort Sunday, but said there was a ways to go offensively. After all, the 2 teams combined to score 106 points in a 54-52 rock fight victory.
Suburban HS student with 2 gold medals in US figure skating creates program to inspire young women
The high school junior founded 'Solving Kinesthetically and Transforming Education' or S.K.A.T.E for Girls.
Is February Chicago’s peak time for subzero temperatures?
GOT A QUESTION FOR TOM? Ask him here! Dear Tom, I remember you telling us that early February is Chicago’s peak time for subzero temperatures, and sure enough, we dropped to minus 1 on February 3. Is my memory correct about early February? Pat Byrne, Hoffman Estates Dear Pat, It certainly is. Since 1871, Feb. […]
2 $50,000 winning Powerball tickets sold in Illinois
MADISON COUNTY, Illinois — As the Powerball jackpot jumps to an estimated $700 million for Saturday's drawing, one St. Louis-area lottery player is already a lucky winner. The Illinois Lottery said that in Wednesday night's Powerball draw, two players matched four numbers to win $50,000 each. One ticket was bought in Aurora, Illinois, and the other was bought at Casey's General Store in Collinsville.
AMC Theaters Shakes Up Movie-Going with Tiered Seat Pricing In Illinois
Movie-goers in Chicago have a new factor to consider when heading to the theaters - the location of their seat. That's right, AMC Theaters has introduced Tiered Seat Pricing, meaning that the cost of your movie ticket will now depend on where you sit. But, before you start panicking about having to fork over a small fortune for a decent seat, take a deep breath and relax - this change is only happening in Chicago... for now.
4 Amazing Seafood Places in Illinois
If you live in Illinois and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing seafood places in Illinois that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
4 Amazing Burger Places in Illinois
If you live in Illinois and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Illinois that are well-known for preparing absolutely delicious burgers using only fresh and high-quality ingredients.
wjol.com
Empty Dealership in Plainfield Could Be Filled Soon
Rod Baker Ford dealership along Route 30 in Plainfield has sat empty for months after it moved to another location in Plainfield. Village Mayor John Argoudelis says since the family owns the land, the Village doesn’t have much say as to what goes in there but received promising news yesterday. The mayor says there has been some interest and found out about a “possible end user” this week. Mayor Argoudelis says the property will be repurposed shortly.
New Kids on the Block to host first-ever ‘Blockhead’ fan convention in Chicago
CHICAGO — Attention New Kids on the Block fans! The boyband has announced their first-ever “Blockhead” fan convention is being held in the Chicago area. NKOTB’s BLOCKCON is scheduled for the weekend of May 26-28 at the Rosemont Theater. The three-day event is a celebration of the band’s 15-year anniversary of their reunion. Fans of […]
thetouristchecklist.com
15 Best Restaurants in Willow Springs, IL
Southwest of Chicago, in Cook County, is a little village called Willow Springs, Illinois. It is around 16 miles from the city center and a part of the Chicago metropolitan area. According to the census taken in 2021, Willow Springs had a population of around 5,729 people. Numerous Willow Springs...
Eater
A New Ramen Style From Tokyo Arrives in Chicago’s Suburbs
One of the Chicago area’s most celebrated ramen experts is making waves in the local Japanese culinary scene with his new suburban restaurant that features Jiro ramen, an aggressive style with a cult following that isn’t offered anywhere else in town. Chef Kenta Ikehata on Thursday opened his third ramen-ya, Chicago Ramen Annex, at 1608 E. Algonquin Road in Schaumburg.
Marshall Field’s mystery gift from 1985 revealed
CHICAGO — The Marshall Field’s time capsule mystery gift has been revealed. Debbie Katich, of Aurora, was selected to open the wrapped box at Resale Connection in Downers Grove Thursday. She was the lucky winner out of 1100 raffle entrees. The owner of the store, Larry Guenther, acquired the wrapped Marshall Field’s gift from a […]
positivelynaperville.com
Shoemaker, Teacher, Adventurer, Miner, Legislator, Farmer, Naperville Postmaster
Sylvester Allen Ballou was born October 19, 1828, in Galway, Saratoga County, New York. Sylvester’s father was Isaac Albee Ballou, a descendant of Maturin Ballou, one of the founders of Rhode Island. His mother was Hannah Allen, a descendant of Ethan Allen. The Ballou family moved to Brecksville, Ohio,...
eastcoasttraveller.com
7 Must-Take Weekend Car Trips From Chicago
A road trip from Chicago to the Smokies is a must-do for vacationers looking to experience some of America's most stunning nature. This area of Tennessee draws more than 11 million visitors each year. With 850 miles of hiking trails, the Smokies are perfect for those who love the great outdoors. But if you're not into the outdoors, the area also has several museums and other attractions to keep you busy.
Three More Freddy’s Frozen Custard and Steakburgers Coming to Chicagoland
Upcoming locations in Westmont, Montgomery, and Naperville
