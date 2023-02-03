Read full article on original website
One Southern Minnesota Girl Shows You Are Never Too Young To Make A Big Difference
You really are never too young to start making a difference and one girl has made this very clear within Southern Minnesota!. Say hello to Ella, an 11-year-old from Faribault. When Ella was 10, she noticed that in school many of her friends couldn’t go back for seconds and didn’t have money to pay for milk. When she learned that some of her friends couldn’t afford lunch at all, she said enough is enough. She wanted to change that, so she started a non-profit to help end this.
GoFundMe Site Established For Prince Memorial Highway Signs In Minnesota
A plan to honor one of Minnesota's most-loved celebrities is underway and organizers are looking for your help. Two seperate bills to rename a portion of Highway 5 in Chanhassen, designating it the "Prince Rogers Nelson Memorial Highway" are currently making their way through the Minnesota Legislature. The effort - put forth by two different lawmakers, seeks to alter the name of the roadway to honor the Minnesota-born musician who died in 2016.
fox9.com
As baby faces rare genetic disorder, Minnesota family raises $70K for therapy
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - At almost one year old, Megan And Charlie Hieb’s daughter Lucy faces unique challenges brought on by CTNNB1. The rare genetic syndrome affects just a few hundred people in the world, but its effects are life changing. "Intellectual delay, cognitive delay, developmental delay," Megan said....
tourcounsel.com
Burnsville Center | Shopping mall in Burnsville, Minnesota
Burnsville Center is located in Burnsville, Minnesota. It is one of the larger enclosed malls in Minnesota with 100 stores on 3 floors and approximately 1,100,000 square feet (100,000 m2). The mall opened in 1977 with three anchor stores, Sears (closed in 2017), Dayton's (became Marshall Fields in 2001, now Macy's since 2006), and Powers Dry Goods (became Donaldson's in 1985, Carson Pirie Scott in 1987, Mervyn's in 1995, Steve & Barry's in 2004, and now split between a former Gordman's on the first level and Dick's Sporting Goods on the second level since 2009) as anchors.
Eden Prairie joins fencing consortium to protect City Center and Fire Station 1 in case of civil unrest
George Floyd’s death at the hands of Minneapolis police officers in May 2020 and the police shooting of Daunte Wright in Brooklyn Center in April 2021 each sparked civil unrest that resulted in deaths and injuries in both cities, as well as significant property damage. Police and city leaders were criticized for how police handled [...]
Minnesota Restaurant Recognized For ‘Once In A Lifetime’ Meal
"This was such a beautiful experience that was so special I almost got a little emotional." The quote above comes from an article on Eat This, Not That and was made by someone who had recently enjoyed an incredible meal at a special Minnesota restaurant. It was a very memorable meal for that diner. And, that meal has been recognized as the 'once in a lifetime' meal here in Minnesota.
Massive discount grocer closing another store in Minnesota
A major discount grocery store chain recently announced that it would be closing another one of its Minnesota store locations this week. Read on to learn more. The popular discount grocery store chain Aldi has been rapidly expanding its footprint across the country in recent years, with new stores opening almost every month, which is why the news that it plans to close one of its Minnestota stores this week is so puzzling.
KIMT
Mild temperatures expected through the middle of February
A nice, mild stretch of weather is in the forecast for the next several days across parts of the Upper Midwest. High temperatures are expected to be in the 20s and 30s, which will be about 5-15 degrees above average, depending upon the day. For Rochester, MN, the average high...
NEXT Weather: Above-average warmth returns Tuesday, with a shot at 40 on Wednesday
MINNEAPOLIS – Unseasonable warmth will make a return Tuesday, along with a good deal of sunshine.Highs will be in the low-to-mid 30s across Minnesota, with the Twin Cities expecting a 35-degree high. Winds will be blowing from the west at speeds between 10-15 mph.Temperatures could dip below freezing Tuesday morning, which could create a few slick spots on some side roads.The warmup will also put the metro in position to possibly hit 40 on Wednesday – which would make it the warmest day since Nov. 28, 2022.Temps across the state will be in the mid-to-high 30s. There will be less sun...
cannonfallsbeacon.com
Cannon Falls Police, Goodhue County Sheriff Reports
This week's Cannon Falls Police Department and Goodhue County Sheriff's Office reports:. Equipment was stolen from a business on the 1100 block of Fourth Street South on Friday, Jan. 27. Information on the equipment taken is pending. Vehicle accident. Cannon Falls police received a report of a vehicle accident on...
Fire at Winjum’s Shady Acres Resort in Faribault
The Faribault Fire Department received a call late this morning from Winjum’s Resort in Faribault from a caller saying that they went into the restaurant and it appeared that there had been a fire sometime overnight. They added that the fire was out and that they wanted the fire department to come and look at it.
Bill would allow police to attach tracking device to stolen car without driver's knowledge
ST. PAUL, Minn. – A bill aimed at helping car theft victims is making its way through the Minnesota Legislature.The bill would allow police to attach a tracking device to a stolen car. Police say it's common that they can find a stolen car, but a lot of times they're not in a position to make an arrest or seize the vehicle. Stacy Severson's Kia was stolen two weeks ago in Minneapolis, and it's still missing. "Initially I thought, 'Did I like park somewhere else, or like did I drive my husband's car today?'" Severson said.Rep. Kelly Moller of Shoreview wants to...
Victims of Minnesota Murder-Suicide ID’D
Bloomington, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office has released the identities of the victims of a murder-suicide earlier this week. Bloomington Police responded to the report of a man slumped over behind the wheel of a vehicle parked in a parking lot about five miles west of the Mall of America Wednesday night. Police Chief Booker Hodges said responding officers saw three people, not from the Twin Cities, dead of gunshot wounds inside of the pick-up.
fox9.com
Minnesota snowmobiler had BAC nearly three times the legal limit: Charges
FOREST LAKE, Minn. (FOX 9) - A 25-year-old Forest Lake man has been charged with a DUI after crashing a snowmobile when he had a BAC almost three times the legal limit. According to the charges out of Washington County, the suspect crashed his snowmobile near Highway 97 and Jewel Lane in Forest Lake on January 8th after 10:30 p.m. A bystander came upon the scene and found the suspect unconscious next to the snowmobile.
KAAL-TV
Rochester police report two weekend overdoses
(ABC 6 News) – The Rochester Police Department responded to two non-fatal overdoses over the weekend — both of which could be linked to fentanyl pills. According to police, a 38-year old man was found in the driver’s seat of his vehicle at about 6:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 3.
Minnesota Resort Suffers Fire Damage
Dusty Dienst, Faribault Fire Chief reported at 10:38 a.m. February 3, 2023 firefighters received a call from Winjum's Resort, 17759 177th St. W. The caller stated they went into the restaurant and it appeared a fire had occurred sometime overnight. The fire was out but they wanted the fire department to come and make sure everything was okay.
fox9.com
House explosion in Anoka County injures 3 workers
EAST BETHEL, Minn. (FOX 9) - Three people were hurt in a home that was under construction after it exploded Monday morning in East Bethel, Minnesota. The Anoka County Sheriff's Office responded to a report of an apparent explosion on the 2800 block of Viking Boulevard Northeast around 8:25 a.m., Lt. Bill Jacobson said.
KIMT
City, county officials say site of mobile home fire has complicated recent history
ROCHESTER, Minn. - The trailer park where a mobile home burned down early Friday is in the process of closing down. The Rochester Fire Department responded to a fire at a mobile home unit at Bob’s Trailer Park, located at 1915 Marion Road SE. The Rochester Fire Department is investigating how the fire started. The City of Rochester and Olmsted County are discussing preventative measures and enforcement of fire hazards with park ownership and management. No one was inside the unit when firefighters arrived, and no injuries were reported.
Small plane crashes in rural Washington County
BAYTOWN TOWNSHIP, Minn. -- Authorities say a pilot has minor injuries Saturday evening after he crashed a plane in rural Washington County.The Washington County Sheriff's Office says it received a 911 call from the pilot just after 4:30 p.m. reporting he crashed a single-passenger aircraft in a field near 34th Street North and Oasis Avenue in Baytown Township.Deputies say the pilot was able to walk to the nearest road to meet them. He was then transported to the hospital with minor injuries.The cause of the crash is under investigation by the Federal Aviation Administration.
KIMT
Three men arrested and released in Rochester after rash of catalytic converter thefts
ROCHESTER, Minn. - Three men from St. Paul were taken into custody and released after a series of catalytic converter thefts. They happened on Saturday and began when a woman, 27, was at work at Good Dog Camp when she discovered a converter was stolen from her 2008 Toyota Prius.
