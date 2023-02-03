Read full article on original website
6 more Loyola football players sign letters of intent, plus 7 other Ramblers — including one in two sports
High-level student-athletes were once again on display in the Loyola Academy gymnasium on Wednesday, Feb. 1. But this celebration came without a scoreboard as 13 Ramblers were recognized for their college commitments on the penultimate National Letter of Intent signing day of the school year. Six more Loyola football players found their collegiate homes, joining […] The post 6 more Loyola football players sign letters of intent, plus 7 other Ramblers — including one in two sports appeared first on The Record.
evanstonian.net
Boys basketball defeats defending state champs at Welsh-Ryan Arena
The E-Town Showdown has certainly lived up to its name. In 2019, Evanston defeated current Golden State Warrior Patrick Baldwin Jr. and Sussex-Hamilton (WI) in triple overtime, 70-68. Last year to the day, the Kits knocked off the top-ranked Trevians of New Trier in a thriller, 62-55. On Saturday night, in the third annual E-Town Showdown at Northwestern’s Welsh-Ryan Arena, the Kits (20-7, 5-4 CSL) mustered out a 66-64 overtime win against defending IHSA Class 4A state champs Glenbard West (16-9).
fox32chicago.com
Buffalo Grove High School's cheer team wins state: 'tears of joy'
BUFFALO GROVE, Ill. - A northwest suburban high school's cheer team won state over the weekend for the fourth time in the school's history. The IHSA state championship was held in downstate Bloomington, and Buffalo Grove High School came out on top. The cheer team had football athletes join their...
evanstonroundtable.com
Canal Shores Golf Course slated for $5.9 million revamp
The Canal Shores Golf Course in north Evanston and southeast Wilmette is eyeing a long-awaited revamp, with an estimated price tag of nearly $5.9 million. But the extensive project also means the property at 1030 Central St. will have to close for almost a year, from Aug. 1 until July 2024, preventing thousands of rounds of golf as well as canceling Northwestern football tailgating and fall bird walks.
Is February Chicago’s peak time for subzero temperatures?
GOT A QUESTION FOR TOM? Ask him here! Dear Tom, I remember you telling us that early February is Chicago’s peak time for subzero temperatures, and sure enough, we dropped to minus 1 on February 3. Is my memory correct about early February? Pat Byrne, Hoffman Estates Dear Pat, It certainly is. Since 1871, Feb. […]
Remembering WGN great Jack Taylor, dead at age 94
CHICAGO — If you are a long-time viewer of WGN News, you will remember the name Jack Taylor. Taylor died this weekend from heart failure at the age of 94. The legendary broadcaster was the face of WGN News during the 1970’s alongside Len O’Connor, Harry Volkman and Jack Brickhouse. Taylor had a journalistic career […]
4 Amazing Seafood Places in Illinois
If you live in Illinois and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing seafood places in Illinois that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
AMC Theaters Shakes Up Movie-Going with Tiered Seat Pricing In Illinois
Movie-goers in Chicago have a new factor to consider when heading to the theaters - the location of their seat. That's right, AMC Theaters has introduced Tiered Seat Pricing, meaning that the cost of your movie ticket will now depend on where you sit. But, before you start panicking about having to fork over a small fortune for a decent seat, take a deep breath and relax - this change is only happening in Chicago... for now.
earnthenecklace.com
Top Consumer Investigative Reporter Lisa Parker Leaving NBC 5 Chicago
Lisa Parker is not only a voice of caution to Chicago residents, but she’s also an inspiration to aspiring investigative reporters. However, she recently announced that she’s stepping back from an illustrious career spanning three decades. Yes, Lisa Parker is leaving NBC 5 in February 2023. Since the news, WMAQ viewers have been wondering what’s next for the veteran journalist and where she is going. Find out what Lisa Parker said about her retirement here.
Chicago educator is among finalists for Illinois Teacher of the Year
A gaggle of fifth graders – members of a rock band at Franklin Fine Arts Center – buzzed with energy as they walked into a second floor classroom holding a large hand-drawn banner. Its message: “Congratulations, Mrs. Gray!”Magnus Gray, a first grader at the Near North Side School, followed shortly after with a handwritten note on an 8x10 sheet of paper: “Congratulations Mommy.”The moment late last week brought veteran music teacher...
Sandra Bland Was Right: An NBC 5 Investigation
Tuesday, Feb. 7, would have been Sandra Bland’s 36th birthday. Her sister, Shante Needham, misses her every day. “She loved her nieces and nephews,” Needham said. “She loved her sisters too, but she really focused on the younger generation.”. This summer will mark eight years since Bland,...
Suburban HS student with 2 gold medals in US figure skating creates program to inspire young women
The high school junior founded 'Solving Kinesthetically and Transforming Education' or S.K.A.T.E for Girls.
fox32chicago.com
Students from Waubonsie High and East Aurora named first Mr. and Miss Black Aurora
AURORA, Illinois - Two high school students were named Aurora's first-ever Mr. and Miss Black Aurora over the weekend. The winners are Waubonsie Valley High School senior Peter Eta and East Aurora High School junior Charitee Cocroft. They were chosen by Aurora’s African American Heritage Advisory Board. Eight students competed...
Best Ribs In America Might Be Inside This Legendary Chicago Hidden Gem
Twin Anchors in Chicago is a hidden gem that even the most seasoned foodies might have missed. But don't let its inconspicuous exterior fool you, this restaurant is a celeb favorite, has been featured in movies and TV shows, and is the inspiration behind the iconic eatery in the movie "Return to Me." This is a spot that needs to be at the top of your "places to try in Chicago" list.
The Best Pizza in Illinois according to Yelp is NOT in Chicago
It's not in Chicago, and it's not Deep Dish...So what is so great about this pizza from this small town in central Illinois?. According to a list from Yelp's Top Pizza Spots in the US and Canada, the best pizza place in the Land of Lincoln is baked at a place called Baked in Galesburg. Bakes is ranked 40th overall on the list and is the highest-ranked pizza place from Illinois on the list ahead of Milly's in Chicago, Pomodoro in St. Charles, Bob's in Chicago, and Zazas in Chicago. On Baked's Yelp page, they say...
depauliaonline.com
Students stuck in limbo as university halts health insurance rollout
DePaul graduate students Syed Saquib and Hannah Samuels are both working toward their psychology degrees. However, their graduate program requires them to teach part-time for the university as part of their training, while taking a full course load. Samuels said the university pays students in her program a stipend, but...
Eater
A New Ramen Style From Tokyo Arrives in Chicago’s Suburbs
One of the Chicago area’s most celebrated ramen experts is making waves in the local Japanese culinary scene with his new suburban restaurant that features Jiro ramen, an aggressive style with a cult following that isn’t offered anywhere else in town. Chef Kenta Ikehata on Thursday opened his third ramen-ya, Chicago Ramen Annex, at 1608 E. Algonquin Road in Schaumburg.
positivelynaperville.com
New president is named for Edward Hospital in Naperville
Above / Located at 801 S. Washington Street in Naperville, Illinois, and one of nine hospitals part of NorthShore – Edward-Elmhurst Health (NS-EEH), Edward Hospital now will be led by Yvette Saba. (PN Photo) Yvette Saba, BSN, MSN, a nurse executive with more than 30 years of leadership experience...
