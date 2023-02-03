Read full article on original website
Hypebae
"Unholy" Singer Sam Smith Banned From Tinder and Hinge — Here's Why
Leading dating apps, Tinder and Hinge accidentally booted musician Sam Smith off of their apps in a hilarious mistake. In a recent interview with ET Canada, Smith revealed they haven’t had the best luck with dating apps. “I did Tinder once; I think I got chucked off of Tinder. I got chucked off of Hinge because they thought that I wasn’t me.” They admitted they failed to verify their accounts, which has become essential in the age of the Tinder Swindler and other sexploitation debacles.
Taylor Swift politely tells a Grammys photographer to calm down after he yells at a publicist to get out of his shot
"Just give us a second, we're not gonna rush you. It's all gonna be fine," Swift told the photographers with a smile.
Passenger says she was cursed out all flight after refusing to switch seats with family
A plane passenger has claimed she was cursed out by a mother for refusing to give up her window seat for her son.Surya Garg shared her story on TikTok, revealing that she was asked to move to the middle of the row so the boy - who she describes as “minimum 16 or 17 years old” could sit by the window.“Under her breath, for like the entirety of the flight, [the mother] was just muttering profanities at me,” she added, asking social media if she was “in the wrong”.Click here to sign up for our newsletters.
Man's Hilarious ID Photo Leaves Internet in Stitches—'You're OK With This?'
"My friends and I have been one upping each other with ID photos for years and this was my finest achievement," said the ID owner.
The doctor who worked with MrBeast on a controversial video said he 'almost hung up' on the YouTube star when he first got the call
YouTube star MrBeast worked with ophthalmologist Jeffrey Levenson to 'cure' 1,000 blind people, according to a recent controversial video.
Madonna Bashes Haters At Grammys As Viewers Beg Her 'Plastic' Face To 'Get Off The Stage': 'No One Likes You' — See Pics
Madonna graced her fans with an on-stage arrival at the 2023 Grammy Awards. However, the "Material Girl" singer's haters immediately begged for the cameras to pan away from the artist's absurd ensemble.As she took to the microphone to announce Sam Smith and Kim Petras' performance, the Queen of Pop asked the crowd, "Who wants to start some controversy?" before thanking "all the troublemakers out there" for taking a stand against societal norms.The "Like a Virgin" crooner had her hair tied in two tightly braided buns, as she opted for white button-up shirt, fishnet gloves and a black tie layered beneath...
musictimes.com
Britney Spears 'Jealous' of Pamela Anderson, Supportive Sons? 'I Was Like Damn!'
Britney Spears is known to be a very loving and supportive mother, despite being torn away from her sons because of the nasty conservatorship. However, regardless of her best efforts, it is also quite known that her sons want little to do with the "Toxic" singer-much to her dismay. That's...
Harry Styles Slammed For Clueless Remark During His Album Of The Year Grammys Speech
One journalist called Styles’s comment “the most white privilege-iest thing to ever be uttered at an awards show ever for all time.”
A teen TikToker who was mocked for calling a $60 bag 'luxury' responded to online hate in a tearful video: 'Growing up, I did not have a lot'
Zoe Gabriel, a 17-year-old TikToker in Singapore, posted a tearful video addressing negative comments and sharing her background.
talentrecap.com
Comedian Josh Blue Says He Was Robbed in ‘AGT: All-Stars’ Early Release
America’s Got Talent: All-Stars has shared another early release performance from next week’s new episode, featuring Season 16 finalist Josh Blue. The comedian joked that he was robbed of a win, but now he’s back for another chance to be declared the best. Josh Blue Performs in...
talentrecap.com
‘AGT All-Stars’ Contestants Reveal the Crucial Aspects of Their Acts, Backstage Secrets
AGT All-Stars contestants might have already been used to performing, but that nonetheless doesn’t remove their jitters on stage. In an exclusive interview produced by the series, some contestants reveal the critical parts of their audition as well as their well-trusted routine backstage. AGT All-Stars Contestants Answer What Makes...
talentrecap.com
Meet Brett Loudermilk, The Sword Swallower Who Freaked Out Sofia Vergara
Brett Loudermilk shocked everyone when he swallowed three swords at once back in America’s Got Talent season 15. Now, he’s taking the stage again as a contender in AGT All-Stars. Let’s get to know him more. Brett Loudermilk Learned Sword Swallowing Through Phone Calls. Brett Loudermilk immediately...
