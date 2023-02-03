A plane passenger has claimed she was cursed out by a mother for refusing to give up her window seat for her son.Surya Garg shared her story on TikTok, revealing that she was asked to move to the middle of the row so the boy - who she describes as “minimum 16 or 17 years old” could sit by the window.“Under her breath, for like the entirety of the flight, [the mother] was just muttering profanities at me,” she added, asking social media if she was “in the wrong”.Click here to sign up for our newsletters.

1 DAY AGO