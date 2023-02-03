Read full article on original website
Four Callaway County juveniles face possible charges in Audrain County for early morning police chase
Four Callaway County juveniles are turned over to their parents after they’re caught driving recklessly in Audrain County. The Mexico Department of Public Safety reports officers were contacted Sunday night, just before midnight, about a vehicle containing juveniles driving in a dangerous manner through a residential neighborhood on Mexico’s north side. There were reports that the teens might be chasing another juvenile.
‘Buckle’ Thief Apprehended by Sedalia Police
On Friday at 3:53 p.m., Sedalia Police conducted a traffic stop in the 1000 block of Thompson Blvd. The vehicle's occupants were suspects in a theft that had just occurred at The Buckle, 890 Thompson Blvd. A computer check through Joint Communications revealed that the driver, 26-year-old Olivia R. Vega,...
Shooting incident under investigation just north of Rolla
The Phelps County Sheriff’s Office is currently on-scene of a shooting incident, just north of Rolla. The sheriff says there’s no danger to the community and all involved parties have been located. More information will be released at a later time.
MSHP Arrest Reports for February 6, 2023
The Missouri State Highway Patrol arrested 64-year-old Galen U. Tye of Clinton at 12:15 a.m. Sunday in Henry County. He was suspected of driving while intoxicated, and failure to maintain the right half of the roadway. Tye was taken to the Henry County Jail, where he was booked and released.
Man dies in head-on crash in St. Louis County Monday evening
MOLINE ACRES, Mo. — The Missouri State Highway Patrol investigated a two-vehicle crash Monday evening that resulted in the death of a man in St. Louis County. It happened shortly before 4:30 p.m. Monday southbound on Lewis and Clark Boulevard near Twill Court in Moline Acres. According to a...
Missouri Sheriff Arrested for Letting Love Interest Pretend to Be a Cop, Bringing a Minor to Jail
A county sheriff in Missouri and his chief deputy face a bevy of charges after the sheriff allegedly allowed the deputy, who he was reportedly romantically involved with, to act as a cop before she was certified to do. The deputy is also accused of repeatedly bringing a minor with her to work at the … Read more div.content ol ol, ol ul, ul ul, ul ol { margin-top: 0 !important; margin-bottom: 0 !important; }
Several hospitalized following overnight shooting in north St. Louis Co.
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Three people were hospitalized after an overnight shooting Sunday in north St. Louis County. Police responded to a call around 11:15 p.m. in the 80 block of Williams Boulevard. Three people were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries; two of the victims have been released from the hospital. Police believe the suspect(s) knew the victims.
3 additional indictments handed down in Missouri fentanyl conspiracy
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Three additional indictments have been handed down in a 10-person conspiracy to distribute fentanyl in northwest Missouri. Kaden Bernard, 22, of St. Joseph, Mo., Raymundo Felix-Perez, 31, a citizen of Mexico who lived in Bethany, Mo., and Joshua Stramel, 26, of Kansas City, Kan., were charged in a 13-count second superseding indictment returned by a federal grand jury in Kansas City, Mo., last month.
St. Louis County police investigate Saturday night homicide in Ferguson
FERGUSON, Mo. — Detectives with the St. Louis County Police Department's Bureau of Crimes Against Persons are investigating a man's death in Ferguson. According to St. Louis County Police Department, officers with the Ferguson Police Department responded to a welfare check call shortly before 8 p.m. Saturday in the 100 block of North Marguerite Avenue.
Authorities ask for help finding missing Gasconade County man
Authorities are asking for your help finding a missing Gasconade County man. The Rosebud Police Department says Ashton Withington, 39, of Rosebud, was last heard from around 6:00 p.m. on Friday, February 3. He may be headed to Kansas City, Indiana, or Texas. Withington is described as a white man,...
St. Peters man dies in motorcycle crash Monday
DEFIANCE, Mo. — A St. Peters man has died after a motorcycle crash in St. Charles County. The crash occurred shortly before 4:45 p.m. Monday at the intersection of Highway F and Defiance Road in Defiance, Missouri. A 2016 Harley Davidson Sportster 1200 was traveling eastbound on Highway F...
Trampoline fight in Illinois involving more than 150 juveniles
A fight involving more than 150 juveniles broke out Saturday night.
St. Charles County to use federal dollars for home buyouts in Heritage subdivision
New changes in the Heritage subdivision in St. Charles County, where some homes are in danger of sliding down a hill. One home was already demolished after it began to fall apart due to soil erosion.
Rolla Man Waits 3 Days To Report Woman Died
(KTTS News) — A man from Rolla is charged with failing to report a woman died in his home until three days later. Investigators say 61-year-old Brian Chambers emailed the sheriff’s office, explaining the woman died from a possible drug overdose. He told deputies that he tried CPR...
Woman found dead in Boone County Jail
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) A woman who was detained in the Boone County Jail was found dead Friday morning. According to a social media post from the office, Kimberly Denise McDonald, of Columbia, was found dead at 8 a.m. She was 54. The office said she was unresponsive in her cell. Another person who was detained The post Woman found dead in Boone County Jail appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
MSHP assisting with murder investigation at Crawford County park
The Missouri State Highway Patrol is assisting with a murder investigation in Crawford County. The Cuba Police Department reports officers were called Wednesday to Hood Park on the city’s east side to respond to a shooting. When they arrived, they found a 33-year-old white male with multiple gunshot wounds. He died from his injuries. Police say he’ll be identified after family members have been contacted.
St. Clair woman suffers serious injuries in crash just west of Macks Creek
A Franklin County woman suffers serious injuries in a near head-on crash in Camden County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports Kelsey Kelley, 31, of St. Clair, was driving on Highway 54 Friday afternoon, about four miles west of Macks Creek, when she crossed the centerline and sideswiped an oncoming car. After the impact, the other driver skidded off the road and struck a guardrail and Kelley’s car skidded off the road.
Man killed in hit-and-run Thursday night in St. Louis County
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A truck drove off after hitting a pedestrian, killing him, Thursday night in St. Louis County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that William Woolford, 47, was struck and killed shortly after 9 p.m. on Midland Blvd. at Goodale Ave. The agency described the vehicle that hit him as a full-size black pickup truck.
WANTED: Man wearing flip-flops sought in connection with South County car theft
ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV) – St. Louis County police are asking for help identifying a man sought in connection with a car theft. The theft reportedly occurred on Jan. 6 in the 6000 block of Lemay Ferry Road. According to police, the suspect then used the stolen debit cards in south St. Louis County. The stolen vehicle was later recovered.
Francis Howell student taken into custody after bringing gun to basketball game
ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. — A student was taken into custody after bringing a gun to a basketball game at Francis Howell Central High School. Francis Howell School District Superintendent Kenneth Roumpos said in a statement to the district community that the incident happened at a Friday night game between Francis Howell Central and Francis Howell North.
