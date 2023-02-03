When your mother-in-law is such a legendary diva that she is known as “The Boss,” it can be one hard act to follow. Just ask Ashlee Simpson, 38, who’s been happily hitched to Diana Ross’ 34-year-old son Evan since 2014. Even though the “Pieces of Me” singer found pop stardom long before she married into the Ross family, she still gets intimidated when it comes to playing her music for the supreme Supreme. “It’s nerve-wracking at first, playing music: A, for anyone, when it’s new, but definitely her,” Simpson said during an appearance with her husband on “The Jennifer Hudson Show” Tuesday....

28 DAYS AGO