‘The Bachelor’ Star Zach Shallcross Reveals He ‘Found Love’ (Exclusive)
“Extra” caught up with “The Bachelor” star Zach Shallcross as his new season kicked off!. Zach’s journey to find true love has just begun on television, but he shared some big news. He said, “I found love, but you’re gonna have to watch what that looks...
Peta Murgatroyd Makes Silly Faces In Sweet Photos As She Confirms She's 20 Weeks Pregnant
Peta Murgatroyd is bumpin' along — and loving it! On Thursday, February 2, the dancer, 36, posted a slew of photos of herself getting silly and showing off her growing stomach. "Candids 📸 #20weekspregnant," she captioned the sweet snaps via Instagram. Of course, people couldn't get enough of the photoshoot, including her husband, Maksim Chmerkovskiy. "You’re so hot ❤️🔥," he gushed, while Dancing With the Stars pro Jenna Johnson added, "Omggg obsessed 😍😍."A third person added, "When you still have abs 20 weeks pregnant…😲," while a fourth stated, "Omg!!!! Time is flying by !!! You look so beautiful and happy!!!...
talentrecap.com
‘DWTS’ Pro Jenna Johnson Releases First Video of Her Newborn Baby
There have never been happier days for Dancing With The Stars professional dancers Jenna Johnson and Val Chmerkovskiy after welcoming their first child into the world. Johnson shared a video on Instagram of Chmerkovskiy holding rocking their child, providing an intimate look into the couple’s life. Jenna Johnson Provides...
Maks Chmerkovskiy Says Baby No. 2 With Pregnant Peta Murgatroyd Has Been a ‘Long Time Coming’: It’s ‘Incredible’
Couldn't be happier! Maks Chmerkovskiy is over the moon about wife Peta Murgatroyd's pregnancy following multiple miscarriages. "[It's] incredible news," the Dancing With the Stars pro, 43, gushed during an exclusive interview with Us Weekly on Thursday, January 19, while promoting his work with Unify Ukraine. "Long time coming. We've been waiting to have this […]
The Hollywood Gossip
Janelle Brown: I Don't Ever Want to Reconcile with Kody, But...
Janelle Brown is not looking back. But the Sister Wives stars says she feel compelled to look forward at times. On Sunday night, the mother of six opened up extensively about her decision to walk away from spiritual spouse Kody, speaking to host Sukanya Krishnan on part three of the Sister Wives: One on One special.
Ashlee Simpson reveals what makes mother-in-law Diana Ross ‘nerve-wracking’
When your mother-in-law is such a legendary diva that she is known as “The Boss,” it can be one hard act to follow. Just ask Ashlee Simpson, 38, who’s been happily hitched to Diana Ross’ 34-year-old son Evan since 2014. Even though the “Pieces of Me” singer found pop stardom long before she married into the Ross family, she still gets intimidated when it comes to playing her music for the supreme Supreme. “It’s nerve-wracking at first, playing music: A, for anyone, when it’s new, but definitely her,” Simpson said during an appearance with her husband on “The Jennifer Hudson Show” Tuesday....
Gwyneth Paltrow Admits She's 'Still Trying to Get Used' to Daughter Apple's Absence
Gwyneth Paltrow has had a hard time adjusting since daughter Apple relocated to New York to attend college Gwyneth Paltrow is missing her daughter while she's away at school. The GOOP founder, 50, shared an Instagram Story on Friday that featured a throwback selfie alongside daughter Apple, 18, who is now living in New York and going to college. "Still trying to get used to it💔," she captioned an old selfie she took with Apple, where the teen takes the photo as mom poses over her shoulder. The Shakespeare in Love actress...
The Hollywood Gossip
Jessa Duggar: Did She Just Confirm That She's Pregnant With Baby #5?!
Jessa Duggar just welcomed her fourth child in 2021. Most moms in her position would probably be thinking about retiring their uteruses, or at least waiting a long time before popping out another one. But Jessa is a Duggar, which means she was raised to believe that procreation is her...
The Bachelor Fans Think They Already Know Who The Next Bachelorette Is, And I’m Here For It
Just two weeks into Zach Shallcross' season of The Bachelor, fans think they may know who will lead The Bachelorette Season 20.
Angelina Jolie & Brad Pitt's Daughter Shiloh, 16, Shaves Off Locks To Debut Buzz Cut
New year, new 'do! On Sunday, January 8, Shiloh and Zahara Jolie-Pitt did some sister bonding with a daytime shopping trip, but it was the former who had everyone's attention, as she showed off a new buzz cut.Shiloh, 16, previously sported dirty blonde shoulder-length locks, but she's now rocking a nearly shaved head.The teen also donned a black hooded sweatshirt, grey shorts and pair of black Converse sneakers, while her older sister, 18, had a similar aesthetic in a black T-shirt, jeans and similar black Converse sneakers.The outing between Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt's two eldest daughters comes as the...
wegotthiscovered.com
Chrissy Metz’s major weight loss transformation — Here’s how she did it
Chrissy Metz is on top of her game with her post-This Is Us career on fire and her recent major weight loss transformation. She is one hot commodity in the world of Hollywood. Yet Chrissy’s journey hasn’t always been a smooth one, between lifelong struggles with her weight, and some bumps along the road to her acting success, Chrissy hasn’t always felt on top of the world. See how she was able to make a major transformation in both her health and her life and hear her surprising secret to weight loss success.
realitytitbit.com
Amy Slaton now: Dramatic weight loss from 1000-lb season 1
Amy Slaton and her sister Tammy are back for season 4 of 1000-lb Sisters, as Amy Slaton has given birth since filming fans are wondering what her weight is now. The sister’s Tammy and Amy have been appearing in their own TLC show since 2020, and fans have been following their weight loss journey from then until now.
NeNe Leakes’ son Brentt shows off 100-pound weight loss after stroke
NeNe Leakes’ son shed 100 pounds after having a stroke in early October. Brentt Leakes, 23, showed off his weight loss in a series of photos, wearing a red velvet tracksuit and Celine sweatband. “Focus on you until The focus is you. #100poundsdown,” he captioned the carousel. The “Real Housewives of Atlanta” alum revealed in October that her son had not only suffered a stroke, but also heart failure. “Two weeks ago today Brentt had congested heart failure and a stroke,” NeNe explained on her Instagram Story. “He’s only 23 so he’s really young for something like that to happen to him.” NeNe said at...
Former Bachelorette DeAnna Pappas and Stephen Stagliano Split After 11 Years of Marriage
It’s over for DeAnna Pappas and Stephen Stagliano after more than a decade of marriage. “It is with immense sadness, Stephen & I have decided to end our relationship as a couple. We have been working hard for a long time — both as a married couple & as individuals & have come to the […]
Pregnant Kaley Cuoco Twins with Body Double, Who Sports Matching Baby Bump: 'We Have Truly Done It All'
Kaley Cuoco announced in October that she and boyfriend Tom Pelphrey are expecting their first baby together Fans of Kaley Cuoco are seeing double! The pregnant Meet Cute star, 37, shared a snap of her twinning with body double Monette Moio. In the photo, Cuoco's real-life baby bump is on full display and touching Moio's fictional pregnant belly as the two wear matching yellow Hatchgal dresses and white sneakers. Cuoco poked fun at Moio's costume, writing over the photo, "Now I'm making her play pregnant lol," adding:...
Former ‘Bachelor’ Star Ben Higgins Describes His Recent Run-Ins With Ex-Fiancée Lauren Lane’s Husband and Dad: ‘We’re All Adults’
Things got a little awkward recently when former star of 'The Bachelor' Ben Higgins ran into his ex-fiancee's husband.
Renée Zellweger Is Unrecognizable in New Photo With Boyfriend Ant Anstead
Renée Zellweger fans say she looks unrecognizable in a new photo shared by her boyfriend, Ant Anstead.
Shawn Mendes, 24, Reunites With Dr. Jocelyne Miranda, 51, 2 Months After Getting Affectionate
Shawn Mendes, 24, and Dr. Jocelyne Miranda, 51, were spotted together again on Sunday, the first time since they were seen getting affectionate two months ago. The singer and chiropractor were photographed arriving at his house in West Hollywood, CA with smoothies in hand after an outing in the area. They appeared relaxed and content around each other as they made their way into the impressive home.
Is Dylan Dreyer Leaving ‘Today’? Find Out Why the Meteorologist Is Missing From the Show
The news desk on Today looked a little different as fans noticed Dylan Dreyer was absent for several episodes in January 2023. The meteorologist revealed the real reason why she was missing the show on her Instagram page. Keep scrolling to find out what happened to Dylan. Where Is Dylan...
Elite Daily
Clare Crawley Got Married, & Bachelor Nation Is Weighing In
Clare Crawley has had a tumultuous love life, but the former Bachelorette officially put that turmoil behind her on Feb 1. Crawley and her now-husband Ryan Dawkins tied the knot in Sacramento, California. She told People, "If I had to do this day over every single day for the rest of my life… I wouldn't change a thing!” It seems like her joy is infectious. After Crawley posted the happy update on Feb. 2, fellow Bachelor alums started chiming in with their congratulations.
