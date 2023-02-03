Read full article on original website
Facility for teen trafficking victims on hold in Sitka after neighborhood pushback
Almost a year ago, local nonprofit Youth Advocates of Sitka received a congressional appropriation to create a facility to house young victims of human trafficking and other exploitation. But the proposed location encountered strong objections from neighbors – and the Sitka Planning Commission refused to grant the facility a permit. Now its future is uncertain.
School district audit recommends tighter ‘internal controls’ for student activities funds
For the first time in recent memory, the Sitka School District in January failed to get a clean audit. Although the faults were procedural – rather than financial – the issue weighed heavily on the minds of some school staff and school board members as they considered whether or not to formally adopt the findings at their February 1 regular meeting.
