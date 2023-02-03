ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sitka, AK

Comments / 0

Related
kcaw.org

Facility for teen trafficking victims on hold in Sitka after neighborhood pushback

Almost a year ago, local nonprofit Youth Advocates of Sitka received a congressional appropriation to create a facility to house young victims of human trafficking and other exploitation. But the proposed location encountered strong objections from neighbors – and the Sitka Planning Commission refused to grant the facility a permit. Now its future is uncertain.
SITKA, AK

Comments / 0

Community Policy