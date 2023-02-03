On Thursday afternoon, the Missouri Department of Natural Resources issued a Boil Water Order for Pulaski County Public Water Supply District 1, Wells #3, and #5 in the West Waynesville area. The order was issued because total coliform bacteria was detected in water samples collected on January 24th and January 31st, and at least one of these samples also tested positive for E. coli bacteria exceeding the E. coli Maximum Contaminant Level for the January monitoring period. This order will remain in effect until any required corrective actions are completed as well as water samples indicating the contaminant is no longer present. Residents in these areas are ordered to boil water vigorously for three minutes prior to use. Use only boiled water for drinking, brushing teeth, diluting fruit juices, and all other food preparations, or consumption. The use of bottled water may be a feasible but relatively expensive alternative. Do not use ice from a household automatic icemaker or ice made with unboiled water from this system. Remake ice cubes with water that has been boiled, or buy ice. Disinfect dishes and other food contact surfaces by immersion for at least one minute in clean tap water that contains one teaspoon of unscented household bleach per gallon of water. Let the water cool sufficiently before drinking. Water used for bathing does not generally need to be boiled.

