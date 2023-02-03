ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waynesville, MO

KRMS Radio

Lake Ozark BOA To Hold Special Session On Proposed Osage River Casino

A special meeting of the Lake Ozark Board of Aldermen has been announced to focus on the possibility of casino boat gambling being located within the city limits. The meeting, on Monday, will consider only one published agenda item…a resolution in support of a Senate Joint Resolution currently making its way through this year’s Missouri General Assembly.
LAKE OZARK, MO
KRMS Radio

Today Is National Missing Persons Day – 19 Cases Remain Active In The LOTO

Today is National Missing Persons Day raising awareness across the country of those who have gone missing…including from here in the lake area. Here in the lake area, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol’s “Missing Person Clearinghouse,” there are 19 current missing persons…seven each from in Miller and Benton counties, three from Morgan County and two from Camden County.
MORGAN COUNTY, MO
tourcounsel.com

Capital Mall | Shopping mall in Jefferson City, Missouri

Capital Mall is a shopping mall located in Jefferson City, Missouri, United States that opened in 1978. Its anchors are JCPenney and Dillard's. Sears closed in March 2017. In 2013, the mall's owner, Farmer Holding Company, applied to Jefferson City for approval to build a 127-room hotel and 61,000 square feet (5,700 m2) conference center at Capital Mall.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
kjluradio.com

Elevated fire conditions lead to natural cover fires across mid-Missouri

Fire departments across mid-Missouri are asking you to refrain from outdoor burning. The combination of high winds and low humidity have sparked natural cover fires across the region this weekend. Both the Central Callaway and North Callaway Fire Protection Districts report working several large natural cover fires. The Gravois Fire...
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
houstonherald.com

County coroner issues report for January

The Texas County coroner answered 34 calls in January, according to a report issued Saturday. In the community, there were 31 natural deaths, including cancer (8); stroke (4); heart attack (3); dementia (3); arrythmia (2); pneumonia (2); pulmonary embolism (1); congestive heart failure (1); epilepsy (1); heart failure (1); hemorrhage (1); influenza (1); kidney failure (1); spinal disease (1); and respiratory failure (1).
TEXAS COUNTY, MO
KRMS Radio

Three People Arrested By HWP For DWI Over The Weekend

The start to the weekend in the lake area for the highway patrol spells trouble for three people who now have future court dates. The highway patrol reports indicate that a 67-year-old man from Eldon, a 51-year-old man from Gravois Mills and a 42-year-old and a 42-year-old woman from Lake Ozark are each charged with DWI and other traffic-related offenses.
MILLER COUNTY, MO
kjluradio.com

Springfield man seriously injured in traffic accident in St. Robert

A Springfield man suffers serious injuries when the truck he’s a passenger in wrecks while driving through Pulaski County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports Dexter McVay, Sr., 46, was life flighted to a Springfield hospital. The accident happened Sunday morning on I-44 as Kyle Reid, 24, of Springfield,...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
houstonherald.com

UPDATED: Search underway for missing man

A search began Sunday night for a missing southern Texas County man who has not been seen for about a week. The man is John Dudding, 58. Among the agencies assisting are the Texas County Sheriff’s Department, Clear Springs Fire Department and Houston Rural Fire Department. A grid search...
TEXAS COUNTY, MO
kjluradio.com

Shooting incident under investigation just north of Rolla

The Phelps County Sheriff’s Office is currently on-scene of a shooting incident, just north of Rolla. The sheriff says there’s no danger to the community and all involved parties have been located. More information will be released at a later time.
ROLLA, MO
KRMS Radio

Arson Blamed for 50-Acre Brush Fire in Roach

Officials say arson is being blamed for a brush fire that torched around 50 acres in the Roach area. Smoke from the blaze could be seen for miles around the lake when the initial report was received around 2:15 PM on Saturday. No structures were in danger and no injuries...
ROACH, MO
KYTV

Police investigate 3-vehicle crash in Camdenton, Mo.

CAMDENTON, Mo. (KY3) - Police are investigating a crash on U.S. 54 eastbound in Camdenton. Police say two ambulances were on-scene but haven’t confirmed if anyone was transported to a hospital. Some of the people involved experienced minor injuries. The crash backed up traffic near State Highway 5. To...
CAMDENTON, MO
KOLR10 News

Inmate dies in Licking prison

LICKING, Mo. — On Saturday, Jan. 28, an inmate at the South Central Correctional Center in Licking, Missouri, was pronounced dead at 12:32 a.m. Alan Lancaster, 39, of St. Louis County, was serving a 20-year sentence for burglary, robbery, assault and kidnapping that began on Jan. 20, 2010. According to a press release from the […]
LICKING, MO
KRMS Radio

Richland Woman Faces DWI & Other Charges Following Arrest On Friday

A Richland woman faces several charges including DWI-drugs prior offender after being arrested Friday afternoon by the highway patrol in Pulaski County. The HP report indicates that 26-year-old Erika Parsley is also accused of driving while revoked, failure to register a motor vehicle, failure to comply with an ignition interlock device and other driving-related offenses.
RICHLAND, MO
myozarksonline.com

Missouri Department of Natural Resources issued a Boil Water Order for Pulaski County Public Water Supply District 1

On Thursday afternoon, the Missouri Department of Natural Resources issued a Boil Water Order for Pulaski County Public Water Supply District 1, Wells #3, and #5 in the West Waynesville area. The order was issued because total coliform bacteria was detected in water samples collected on January 24th and January 31st, and at least one of these samples also tested positive for E. coli bacteria exceeding the E. coli Maximum Contaminant Level for the January monitoring period. This order will remain in effect until any required corrective actions are completed as well as water samples indicating the contaminant is no longer present. Residents in these areas are ordered to boil water vigorously for three minutes prior to use. Use only boiled water for drinking, brushing teeth, diluting fruit juices, and all other food preparations, or consumption. The use of bottled water may be a feasible but relatively expensive alternative. Do not use ice from a household automatic icemaker or ice made with unboiled water from this system. Remake ice cubes with water that has been boiled, or buy ice. Disinfect dishes and other food contact surfaces by immersion for at least one minute in clean tap water that contains one teaspoon of unscented household bleach per gallon of water. Let the water cool sufficiently before drinking. Water used for bathing does not generally need to be boiled.
PULASKI COUNTY, MO
KRMS Radio

Car Wreck In Camden County Sends Two People To The Hospital

Two people are injured Friday afternoon in a three-vehicle accident on Highway-54 near Route-J in Camden County. The highway patrol says 31-year-old Kelsey Kelley, of St. Clair, crossed over the centerline sideswiping 52-year-old Joyce Thorington, of Bolivar. Both vehicles skidded off the road with debris from the accident striking a...
CAMDEN COUNTY, MO
KTTS

Rolla Man Waits 3 Days To Report Woman Died

(KTTS News) — A man from Rolla is charged with failing to report a woman died in his home until three days later. Investigators say 61-year-old Brian Chambers emailed the sheriff’s office, explaining the woman died from a possible drug overdose. He told deputies that he tried CPR...
ROLLA, MO

