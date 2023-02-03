ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Camden County, MO

kmmo.com

TWO INJURED IN ACCIDENT ON HIGHWAY 41 IN COOPER COUNTY

A Marshall man and Boonville woman were moderately injured in a two-vehicle accident in Cooper County on Sunday, February 5, 2023. According to a report from the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the accident occurred when a vehicle driven by 67-year-old Carl Hufford of Marshall, passed a slower moving vehicle and struck a vehicle driven by 37-year-old Leighanne Fahrendorf of Boonville. Fahrendorf was turning northbound from a private drive.
COOPER COUNTY, MO
KYTV

Police investigate 3-vehicle crash in Camdenton, Mo.

CAMDENTON, Mo. (KY3) - Police are investigating a crash on U.S. 54 eastbound in Camdenton. Police say two ambulances were on-scene but haven’t confirmed if anyone was transported to a hospital. Some of the people involved experienced minor injuries. The crash backed up traffic near State Highway 5. To...
CAMDENTON, MO
KYTV

Missouri Highway Patrol identifies body found in median of I-44 in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri State Highway Patrol has identfied the body found in the median of I-44 in Springfield. According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, the body has been identified as 53-year-old Craig Griffitts of Oroville, California. The crash report states the crash happened around 4:40 a.m. Monday when a Chevrolet Silverado driven by a man from Republic hit Griffitts on the highway.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KRMS Radio

Car Wreck In Camden County Sends Two People To The Hospital

Two people are injured Friday afternoon in a three-vehicle accident on Highway-54 near Route-J in Camden County. The highway patrol says 31-year-old Kelsey Kelley, of St. Clair, crossed over the centerline sideswiping 52-year-old Joyce Thorington, of Bolivar. Both vehicles skidded off the road with debris from the accident striking a...
CAMDEN COUNTY, MO
kjluradio.com

Springfield man seriously injured in traffic accident in St. Robert

A Springfield man suffers serious injuries when the truck he’s a passenger in wrecks while driving through Pulaski County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports Dexter McVay, Sr., 46, was life flighted to a Springfield hospital. The accident happened Sunday morning on I-44 as Kyle Reid, 24, of Springfield,...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
kjluradio.com

Pedestrian dies when he's struck by semi in Texas County

A Texas County man dies when he’s struck by a semi just east of his hometown. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports Allen Long, 56, of Licking, was walking on Highway 32 early Monday morning when he was hit. Long was pronounced dead at the scene. The semi driver,...
TEXAS COUNTY, MO
kjluradio.com

St. Clair woman suffers serious injuries in crash just west of Macks Creek

A Franklin County woman suffers serious injuries in a near head-on crash in Camden County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports Kelsey Kelley, 31, of St. Clair, was driving on Highway 54 Friday afternoon, about four miles west of Macks Creek, when she crossed the centerline and sideswiped an oncoming car. After the impact, the other driver skidded off the road and struck a guardrail and Kelley’s car skidded off the road.
CAMDEN COUNTY, MO
kjluradio.com

Shooting incident under investigation just north of Rolla

The Phelps County Sheriff’s Office is currently on-scene of a shooting incident, just north of Rolla. The sheriff says there’s no danger to the community and all involved parties have been located. More information will be released at a later time.
ROLLA, MO
houstonherald.com

Driver from Licking involved in crash south of Rolla on U.S. 63

A resident from Licking was involved in an accident Sunday morning south of Rolla, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said. Troopers said an eastbound 2021 Toyota Highlander driven by Norma J. Harris, 72, of Newburg, was making a left turn and traveled into the path of a southbound 2006 Ford Ranger operated by Jason L. Coble, 40, of Licking.
ROLLA, MO
KOLR10 News

Mansfield drunk driver charged after running over child

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Mo. – A Mansfield man was arrested and is facing multiple charges after allegedly running over a child while drunk driving. According to a press release on the Douglas County Mo Sheriff Facebook page, on February 2, Ava Police responded to a call regarding a child being run over in the FF Highway […]
MANSFIELD, MO
KYTV

Trains slowed as teams fought brush fire near Pierce City, Mo.

PIERCE CITY, Mo. (KY3) - Several fire crews in Lawrence County responded to a brush fire of hay bales at 5:03 p.m. Sunday near BNSF railroad tracks. The railroad coordinated with the Pierce City Fire Protection District to slow the trains down as they traveled close to the scene. The fire was extinguished by 7:30 p.m.
PIERCE CITY, MO
krcgtv.com

16-year-old girl has serious injuries in Camden County crash

CAMDEN COUNTY — Two teens were involved in a crash Thursday evening, leaving one of the teens seriously injured in Camden County. The crash happened on Dry Ridge School Rd. west of Chapel Bluff Road just before 6 p.m. when a 16-year-old girl from Buffalo, MO crossed the center of the roadway and hit the front of a truck driven by a 16-year-old boy from Macks Creek, MO.
CAMDEN COUNTY, MO
KOLR10 News

Man arrested after Springfield home invasion

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A man was arrested following a short standoff on Calhoun Street in Springfield. According to Lt. Nelson Kibby with the Springfield Police Department, police responded to 3080 W. Calhoun St. after a report of a man who had forced his way into a home. Lt. Kibby says they received multiple calls in […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KRMS Radio

Richland Woman Faces DWI & Other Charges Following Arrest On Friday

A Richland woman faces several charges including DWI-drugs prior offender after being arrested Friday afternoon by the highway patrol in Pulaski County. The HP report indicates that 26-year-old Erika Parsley is also accused of driving while revoked, failure to register a motor vehicle, failure to comply with an ignition interlock device and other driving-related offenses.
RICHLAND, MO
kjluradio.com

Elevated fire conditions lead to natural cover fires across mid-Missouri

Fire departments across mid-Missouri are asking you to refrain from outdoor burning. The combination of high winds and low humidity have sparked natural cover fires across the region this weekend. Both the Central Callaway and North Callaway Fire Protection Districts report working several large natural cover fires. The Gravois Fire...
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
lakeexpo.com

Richland Man Airlifted To Hospital After Car Strikes Tree

CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo. — A Richland man was injured Tuesday in a crash on Route A. According to the Missouri Highway Patrol, Dennis Atiles, 69, was driving a 2002 Ford Ranger when the vehicle failed to negotiate a curve, traveled off the right side of the road. The Ranger then overcorrected and traveled off the left side of the roadway before striking a tree.
RICHLAND, MO
KTTS

Rolla Man Waits 3 Days To Report Woman Died

(KTTS News) — A man from Rolla is charged with failing to report a woman died in his home until three days later. Investigators say 61-year-old Brian Chambers emailed the sheriff’s office, explaining the woman died from a possible drug overdose. He told deputies that he tried CPR...
ROLLA, MO

