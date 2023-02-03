A Franklin County woman suffers serious injuries in a near head-on crash in Camden County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports Kelsey Kelley, 31, of St. Clair, was driving on Highway 54 Friday afternoon, about four miles west of Macks Creek, when she crossed the centerline and sideswiped an oncoming car. After the impact, the other driver skidded off the road and struck a guardrail and Kelley’s car skidded off the road.

CAMDEN COUNTY, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO