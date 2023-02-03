Read full article on original website
kmmo.com
TWO INJURED IN ACCIDENT ON HIGHWAY 41 IN COOPER COUNTY
A Marshall man and Boonville woman were moderately injured in a two-vehicle accident in Cooper County on Sunday, February 5, 2023. According to a report from the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the accident occurred when a vehicle driven by 67-year-old Carl Hufford of Marshall, passed a slower moving vehicle and struck a vehicle driven by 37-year-old Leighanne Fahrendorf of Boonville. Fahrendorf was turning northbound from a private drive.
KYTV
Police investigate 3-vehicle crash in Camdenton, Mo.
CAMDENTON, Mo. (KY3) - Police are investigating a crash on U.S. 54 eastbound in Camdenton. Police say two ambulances were on-scene but haven’t confirmed if anyone was transported to a hospital. Some of the people involved experienced minor injuries. The crash backed up traffic near State Highway 5. To...
KYTV
Missouri Highway Patrol identifies body found in median of I-44 in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri State Highway Patrol has identfied the body found in the median of I-44 in Springfield. According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, the body has been identified as 53-year-old Craig Griffitts of Oroville, California. The crash report states the crash happened around 4:40 a.m. Monday when a Chevrolet Silverado driven by a man from Republic hit Griffitts on the highway.
KRMS Radio
Car Wreck In Camden County Sends Two People To The Hospital
Two people are injured Friday afternoon in a three-vehicle accident on Highway-54 near Route-J in Camden County. The highway patrol says 31-year-old Kelsey Kelley, of St. Clair, crossed over the centerline sideswiping 52-year-old Joyce Thorington, of Bolivar. Both vehicles skidded off the road with debris from the accident striking a...
kjluradio.com
Springfield man seriously injured in traffic accident in St. Robert
A Springfield man suffers serious injuries when the truck he’s a passenger in wrecks while driving through Pulaski County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports Dexter McVay, Sr., 46, was life flighted to a Springfield hospital. The accident happened Sunday morning on I-44 as Kyle Reid, 24, of Springfield,...
kjluradio.com
Pedestrian dies when he's struck by semi in Texas County
A Texas County man dies when he’s struck by a semi just east of his hometown. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports Allen Long, 56, of Licking, was walking on Highway 32 early Monday morning when he was hit. Long was pronounced dead at the scene. The semi driver,...
kjluradio.com
St. Clair woman suffers serious injuries in crash just west of Macks Creek
A Franklin County woman suffers serious injuries in a near head-on crash in Camden County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports Kelsey Kelley, 31, of St. Clair, was driving on Highway 54 Friday afternoon, about four miles west of Macks Creek, when she crossed the centerline and sideswiped an oncoming car. After the impact, the other driver skidded off the road and struck a guardrail and Kelley’s car skidded off the road.
UPDATE: Police identify body found in median on I-44 in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported to the area of I-44 near West Bypass where a body was found in between the median and lanes of the highway. According to Missouri Highway Patrol Sgt. Mike McClure, MoDOT workers found the body in the median between lanes of I-44 Monday morning. The person […]
kjluradio.com
Shooting incident under investigation just north of Rolla
The Phelps County Sheriff’s Office is currently on-scene of a shooting incident, just north of Rolla. The sheriff says there’s no danger to the community and all involved parties have been located. More information will be released at a later time.
houstonherald.com
Driver from Licking involved in crash south of Rolla on U.S. 63
A resident from Licking was involved in an accident Sunday morning south of Rolla, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said. Troopers said an eastbound 2021 Toyota Highlander driven by Norma J. Harris, 72, of Newburg, was making a left turn and traveled into the path of a southbound 2006 Ford Ranger operated by Jason L. Coble, 40, of Licking.
Mansfield drunk driver charged after running over child
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Mo. – A Mansfield man was arrested and is facing multiple charges after allegedly running over a child while drunk driving. According to a press release on the Douglas County Mo Sheriff Facebook page, on February 2, Ava Police responded to a call regarding a child being run over in the FF Highway […]
kjluradio.com
Newburg man gets 15 years for attempted carjacking in Crawford County
A Phelps County man is sentenced to more than ten years in prison for an attempted carjacking in Crawford County. Kevin Dyer, of Newburg, pleaded guilty last week to one count of hijacking a vehicle with a dangerous instrument. He was sentenced to 15 years in prison. The carjacking happened...
KYTV
Trains slowed as teams fought brush fire near Pierce City, Mo.
PIERCE CITY, Mo. (KY3) - Several fire crews in Lawrence County responded to a brush fire of hay bales at 5:03 p.m. Sunday near BNSF railroad tracks. The railroad coordinated with the Pierce City Fire Protection District to slow the trains down as they traveled close to the scene. The fire was extinguished by 7:30 p.m.
krcgtv.com
16-year-old girl has serious injuries in Camden County crash
CAMDEN COUNTY — Two teens were involved in a crash Thursday evening, leaving one of the teens seriously injured in Camden County. The crash happened on Dry Ridge School Rd. west of Chapel Bluff Road just before 6 p.m. when a 16-year-old girl from Buffalo, MO crossed the center of the roadway and hit the front of a truck driven by a 16-year-old boy from Macks Creek, MO.
Man arrested after Springfield home invasion
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A man was arrested following a short standoff on Calhoun Street in Springfield. According to Lt. Nelson Kibby with the Springfield Police Department, police responded to 3080 W. Calhoun St. after a report of a man who had forced his way into a home. Lt. Kibby says they received multiple calls in […]
KRMS Radio
Richland Woman Faces DWI & Other Charges Following Arrest On Friday
A Richland woman faces several charges including DWI-drugs prior offender after being arrested Friday afternoon by the highway patrol in Pulaski County. The HP report indicates that 26-year-old Erika Parsley is also accused of driving while revoked, failure to register a motor vehicle, failure to comply with an ignition interlock device and other driving-related offenses.
kjluradio.com
Elevated fire conditions lead to natural cover fires across mid-Missouri
Fire departments across mid-Missouri are asking you to refrain from outdoor burning. The combination of high winds and low humidity have sparked natural cover fires across the region this weekend. Both the Central Callaway and North Callaway Fire Protection Districts report working several large natural cover fires. The Gravois Fire...
lakeexpo.com
Richland Man Airlifted To Hospital After Car Strikes Tree
CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo. — A Richland man was injured Tuesday in a crash on Route A. According to the Missouri Highway Patrol, Dennis Atiles, 69, was driving a 2002 Ford Ranger when the vehicle failed to negotiate a curve, traveled off the right side of the road. The Ranger then overcorrected and traveled off the left side of the roadway before striking a tree.
KTTS
Rolla Man Waits 3 Days To Report Woman Died
(KTTS News) — A man from Rolla is charged with failing to report a woman died in his home until three days later. Investigators say 61-year-old Brian Chambers emailed the sheriff’s office, explaining the woman died from a possible drug overdose. He told deputies that he tried CPR...
Suspect named in connection to 1600 grams of meth and 12 grams of heroin seized after foot pursuit
UPDATE 2/6/23 — The man arrested on Feb. 4 is Scott H. Bonner, a convicted drug dealer in Laclede County, according to a press release from the Laclede County Sheriff’s Office. LCSO Sheriff David Millsap wrote that Bonner was sentenced to 16 years in prison in 2018 for trafficking drugs. “This is a perfect example […]
