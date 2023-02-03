ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafayette, LA

theadvocate.com

LSU Tiger Band, zydeco aritst Sean Ardoin lose out on a Grammy for 2022 collaboration

The Golden Band from Tigerland and Lake Charles zydeco artist Sean Ardoin came up short of a Grammy on Sunday. The LSU band and Ardoin's collaborative album, "Full Circle," was in the running for best regional roots album, a category announced at the afternoon's 65th Grammy Awards Premiere Ceremony. Major awards were given out at the televised Grammy Awards on Sunday night.
BATON ROUGE, LA
thehoofprint.org

New Eats! The South Plains Co. Restaurant Review

Across the street from the ballpark, next to Fellowship Church, Zachary welcomes South Plains Food Company! From its wide menu selection to its large dining area, patrons can’t get enough of this hot, new, trendy restaurant!. 2022 brought new things for the new year, including the grand opening of...
ZACHARY, LA
bizmagsb.com

Seven Louisiana companies to receive 44th Annual Lantern Awards

BATON ROUGE – Louisiana manufacturers that combine business success with exceptional community service will be honored as recipients of the 44th annual Lantern Awards during a private reception at the Hilton Baton Rouge Capitol Center on Wednesday, Feb. 8. Louisiana Economic Development created the Lantern Awards in 1979 to...
LOUISIANA STATE
brproud.com

Krewe of Oshun kicks off the start of Mardi Gras in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD)– The Krewe of Oshun welcomed the community to a day full of festivities. The parade displayed talents from all surrounding parishes with vibrant southern music, crafted bands, dance teams and more. “To see the best of North Baton Rouge has to offer. Really showcasing all...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Annual Spanish Town Parade Party at Capitol Park Museum offers fun for the entire family

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Organizers are inviting the public out to the Ninth Annual Spanish Town Parade Party on Saturday, Feb. 18, at the Capitol Park Museum. The event is being hosted by the Friends of the Capitol Park Museum. Organizers said that all proceeds will go directly to the Friends of the Capitol Park Museum and will help support the museum’s educational mission, public offerings, and more.
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

Mardi Gras celebrations start in Baton Rouge this weekend; see the full list here

North Baton Rouge Now, Inc. would like to invite you to participate in the 3rd Annual Krewe of Oshun Mardi Gras Parade & Festival. We are excited to bring this positive and much needed event to East Baton Rouge Parish and surrounding parishes. The Krewe of Oshun rolls out Saturday, February 4, 2023 at 12 noon. The festival kickoff begins promptly at 2:00pm. Immediately followed by entertainment and festivities.
BATON ROUGE, LA
M Henderson

Enjoy Valentine’s Day Dinner at these Restaurants in Baton Rouge

Celebrate Love at one of these Baton Rouge restaurants this Valentine's Day. Valentine's Day is just around the corner, and a nice meal out is one of the primary ways to show the one you love just how much they mean to you. Celebrate your Valentine with dinner reservations at one of these Baton Rouge restaurants. Note that some events happen before February 14.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB.com

Celebrating Baton Rouge businesses: Boil & Roux

Deputies with the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office arrested a man who they said shot another man while holding a child. Owner of historic Capitol Grocery in Spanish Town neighborhood addresses rumored closure. Updated: 4 hours ago. A change in store hours and a sign placed by the Historic Preservation...
BATON ROUGE, LA
wwno.org

Baton Rouge law enforcement aims for positive traffic stop interactions with new program

Baton Rouge law enforcement recently adopted the new program, LightsOn! The initiative seeks to transform traffic stops from punitive interactions to more supportive encounters, where officers can provide drivers with vouchers rather than tickets. Christopher Csonka, Executive Director of the Criminal Justice Coordinating Council, tells us what this new program will entail.
BATON ROUGE, LA
KPLC TV

SWAT makes arrests in Westlake homicide, one still sought

Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office Chief Deputy Stitch Guillory discusses arrests made in the death of Damarcus A. Ardoin, 25, who was found shot to death inside his residence at Dove Creek Mobile Home Park early Feb. 1, 2023. Kevin E. Williams Jr., 23, of Eunice, was arrested for second-degree murder, and Autoria Lachney, 22, was arrested for accessory after the fact to second-degree murder.
CALCASIEU PARISH, LA
brproud.com

Pedestrian hit and killed in Baton Rouge; driver in police custody

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A driver involved in a fatal pedestrian hit-and-run crash on Saturday afternoon is now in police custody. According to Louisiana State Police, a pedestrian was involved in a single-vehicle crash on Highway LA 42 in East Baton Rouge. An investigation reveals that Casey Lee Cantrelle, 47 of Destrehan, was northbound on LA 42 in a 2017 GMC Sierra when they struck Bret Millet, 58 of Prairieville.
BATON ROUGE, LA

