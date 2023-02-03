Read full article on original website
LSU's Angel Reese Uses NIL Deal To Show Appreciation For Teammates
The superstar forward continues to win over the Baton Rouge community, this time using an NIL deal to give back.
theadvocate.com
LSU Tiger Band, zydeco aritst Sean Ardoin lose out on a Grammy for 2022 collaboration
The Golden Band from Tigerland and Lake Charles zydeco artist Sean Ardoin came up short of a Grammy on Sunday. The LSU band and Ardoin's collaborative album, "Full Circle," was in the running for best regional roots album, a category announced at the afternoon's 65th Grammy Awards Premiere Ceremony. Major awards were given out at the televised Grammy Awards on Sunday night.
Local legend, Nathan Williams, headed to the Grammys
After 37 years in the business, local legend Nathan Williams has been nominated for a Grammy in the 2023 Best Regional Roots Music Album category for his album "Lucky Man".
theadvocate.com
Push to get summer school or tutoring for kids struggling with reading reaches Baton Rouge
Baton Rouge schools are moving to implement a new statewide rule that requires districts to identify current third and fourth-graders who are struggling in reading and provide them with 30 hours of additional reading instruction, either at school or through private tutoring services. And while Baton Rouge school leaders agree...
Students get sick after eating ‘gummies’ at BR middle school; 6th grader arrested
thehoofprint.org
New Eats! The South Plains Co. Restaurant Review
Across the street from the ballpark, next to Fellowship Church, Zachary welcomes South Plains Food Company! From its wide menu selection to its large dining area, patrons can’t get enough of this hot, new, trendy restaurant!. 2022 brought new things for the new year, including the grand opening of...
bizmagsb.com
Seven Louisiana companies to receive 44th Annual Lantern Awards
BATON ROUGE – Louisiana manufacturers that combine business success with exceptional community service will be honored as recipients of the 44th annual Lantern Awards during a private reception at the Hilton Baton Rouge Capitol Center on Wednesday, Feb. 8. Louisiana Economic Development created the Lantern Awards in 1979 to...
Digital and tech jobs offered at online career fair
Registration is open for an online career fair featuring digital, software development and information technology jobs in Baton Rouge, Bossier City, Covington, Lafayette and New Orleans.
brproud.com
Krewe of Oshun kicks off the start of Mardi Gras in Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD)– The Krewe of Oshun welcomed the community to a day full of festivities. The parade displayed talents from all surrounding parishes with vibrant southern music, crafted bands, dance teams and more. “To see the best of North Baton Rouge has to offer. Really showcasing all...
Annual Spanish Town Parade Party at Capitol Park Museum offers fun for the entire family
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Organizers are inviting the public out to the Ninth Annual Spanish Town Parade Party on Saturday, Feb. 18, at the Capitol Park Museum. The event is being hosted by the Friends of the Capitol Park Museum. Organizers said that all proceeds will go directly to the Friends of the Capitol Park Museum and will help support the museum’s educational mission, public offerings, and more.
wbrz.com
Mardi Gras celebrations start in Baton Rouge this weekend; see the full list here
North Baton Rouge Now, Inc. would like to invite you to participate in the 3rd Annual Krewe of Oshun Mardi Gras Parade & Festival. We are excited to bring this positive and much needed event to East Baton Rouge Parish and surrounding parishes. The Krewe of Oshun rolls out Saturday, February 4, 2023 at 12 noon. The festival kickoff begins promptly at 2:00pm. Immediately followed by entertainment and festivities.
Enjoy Valentine’s Day Dinner at these Restaurants in Baton Rouge
Celebrate Love at one of these Baton Rouge restaurants this Valentine's Day. Valentine's Day is just around the corner, and a nice meal out is one of the primary ways to show the one you love just how much they mean to you. Celebrate your Valentine with dinner reservations at one of these Baton Rouge restaurants. Note that some events happen before February 14.
wbrz.com
6th grader arrested for handing out THC gummies at school; one student taken to hospital
WAFB.com
Celebrating Baton Rouge businesses: Boil & Roux
Deputies with the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office arrested a man who they said shot another man while holding a child. Owner of historic Capitol Grocery in Spanish Town neighborhood addresses rumored closure. Updated: 4 hours ago. A change in store hours and a sign placed by the Historic Preservation...
Pedestrian killed in hit and run crash on I-10
wwno.org
Baton Rouge law enforcement aims for positive traffic stop interactions with new program
Baton Rouge law enforcement recently adopted the new program, LightsOn! The initiative seeks to transform traffic stops from punitive interactions to more supportive encounters, where officers can provide drivers with vouchers rather than tickets. Christopher Csonka, Executive Director of the Criminal Justice Coordinating Council, tells us what this new program will entail.
KPLC TV
SWAT makes arrests in Westlake homicide, one still sought
Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office Chief Deputy Stitch Guillory discusses arrests made in the death of Damarcus A. Ardoin, 25, who was found shot to death inside his residence at Dove Creek Mobile Home Park early Feb. 1, 2023. Kevin E. Williams Jr., 23, of Eunice, was arrested for second-degree murder, and Autoria Lachney, 22, was arrested for accessory after the fact to second-degree murder.
Son of Former Opelousas Police Chief Found Guilty in Double Homicide
OPELOUSAS, La. (KPEL News) - Nearly six and a half years after two people were found killed ambush-style at a home in Plaisance, the son of former Opelousas Police Chief Martin McClendon has been found guilty in their deaths. 19-year-old Shawn Parish and 21-year-old Nakia Ramar Jr. - both of...
brproud.com
Daycare worker in East Baton Rouge Parish accused of throwing, hurting 3-year-old
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A father contacted the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office after picking his 3-year-old daughter up from daycare on Tuesday, Jan. 31, and finding a laceration on her forehead, according to an arrest affidavit. The father claimed that Angel Fernandez, 37, of Denham Springs,...
brproud.com
Pedestrian hit and killed in Baton Rouge; driver in police custody
