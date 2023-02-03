ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Report: Sean Desai pulls himself out of Vikings defensive coordinator search

By Tyler Forness
 3 days ago
The Minnesota Vikings search for a defensive coordinator rages on and the decision isn’t likely to be selected anytime soon. When they do decide, they won’t have Seattle Seahawks defensive assistant/associate head coach Sean Desai as a potential candidate.

According to 9Sports’ Mike Klis, Desai will be interviewing for the Denver Broncos defensive coordinator job and has pulled out of the Vikings defensive coordinator search.

The fact that Desai pulled out makes all the more sense since his mentor Vic Fangio recommended him to Sean Payton. They also requested to interview Pittsburgh Steelers assistant Brian Flores for their defensive coordinator position.

This isn’t great news for the Vikings, as their top three candidates could end up as head coaches or said no to the position with Minnesota. Who would be the last candidate standing?

Mike Pettine.

