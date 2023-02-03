Read full article on original website
Proposed KPERS bond buyback program could save Kansas millions in interest
State Treasurer Steve Johnson said the state should focus on saving money and paying down debts during a Feb. 6, 2023, committee hearing. (Rachel Mipro/Kansas Reflector)
Business owners highlight cost of inflation for businesses, families
(The Center Square) – Business owners from West Virginia told the powerful U.S. House Ways and Means Committee on Monday that they are struggling with inflation, among other problems, as the economy continues to shift gears from the pandemic. Tom Plaugher is the vice president of operations for Allegheny...
Kelly affirms commitment to voluntary water conservation rather than reliance on mandates
Gov. Laura Kelly said in a speech Tuesday to members of the Kansas Farm Bureau she was dedicated to creation of a collaborative, voluntary strategy for securing the water supply for agricultural purposes without imposition of government mandates. Kansas has been mired in a prolonged drought. (Tim Carpenter/Kansas Reflector)
Legislation challenges Kansas law allowing city zoning 3 miles into unincorporated area of county
Rep. Emil Bergquist, R-Park City, chaired a meeting of the House Local Government Committee to consider a bill repealing the right of cities to extend zoning regulations up to three miles into unincorporated areas beyond city limits. His committee also heard testimony on a bill allowing county residents within the three-mile radius to vote in city elections. (Tim Carpenter/Kansas Reflector)
Sedgwick County judge offers Kansas legislators package of bills to stem domestic violence
Sedgwick County District Judge Phil Journey says on the Kansas Reflector podcast the Legislature should consider a package of bills aimed at cutting domestic violence. (Sherman Smith/Kansas Reflector)
Top commanders of Kansas National Guard, Kansas Highway Patrol to retire
Maj. Gen. David Weishaar, the adjutant general of the Kansas National Guard plans to retire April 1. Gov. Laura Kelly also announced Kansas Highway Patrol Col. Herman Jones will step down on July 1. (Sherman Smith/Kansas Reflector)
Kansas House committee fixes typo ‘error of all time’ before tabling homeland security bill
David Young, the state's deputy homeland security adviser, was pressed by House Republicans to justify a bill placing the the two-star general leading the Kansas National Guard in charge of homeland security intelligence gathering in Kansas. (Kansas Reflector screen capture from Kansas Legislature YouTube channel)
Border chief: Mexican cartels use drones to identify law enforcement locations
(The Center Square) – In the past year, there have been more than 10,000 drone incursions flown by Mexican cartels operating in Mexico and in Texas in the Rio Grande Valley Sector of south Texas, Rio Grande Valley Sector Chief Gloria Chavez testified Tuesday before the House Committee on Oversight and Accountability.
Catholic Church and Kansas legislators should honor religious freedom for all on abortion
Protestors carry signs at a June 24, 2022, rally in Kansas City, Missouri, after the U.S. Supreme Court eliminated abortion rights. (Margaret Mellott/Kansas Reflector)
Kansas Legislature Update Jan. 30 - Feb. 3
Since the first day of the current legislative session, 286 House bills and 161 Senate bills have been introduced, as reported in the Feb. 3 report of “Legislative Policy Watch” published by the Kansas Rural Center.
ACLU, motorists challenge roadside detention, dog searches triggered by ‘trooper two-step’
The ACLU of Kansas on behalf of four clients allege at trial in federal court the Kansas Highway Patrol engages in unconstitutional detention of motorists on Kansas highways before conducting improper vehicle searches by drug-sniffing dogs. Two KHP troopers and KHP Col. Herman Jones, in uniform at the Capitol, were named as defendants. (Tim Carpenter/Kansas Reflector)
