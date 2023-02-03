ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

Business owners highlight cost of inflation for businesses, families

(The Center Square) – Business owners from West Virginia told the powerful U.S. House Ways and Means Committee on Monday that they are struggling with inflation, among other problems, as the economy continues to shift gears from the pandemic. Tom Plaugher is the vice president of operations for Allegheny...
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
Legislation challenges Kansas law allowing city zoning 3 miles into unincorporated area of county

Rep. Emil Bergquist, R-Park City, chaired a meeting of the House Local Government Committee to consider a bill repealing the right of cities to extend zoning regulations up to three miles into unincorporated areas beyond city limits. His committee also heard testimony on a bill allowing county residents within the three-mile radius to vote in city elections. (Tim Carpenter/Kansas Reflector)
KANSAS STATE
Border chief: Mexican cartels use drones to identify law enforcement locations

(The Center Square) – In the past year, there have been more than 10,000 drone incursions flown by Mexican cartels operating in Mexico and in Texas in the Rio Grande Valley Sector of south Texas, Rio Grande Valley Sector Chief Gloria Chavez testified Tuesday before the House Committee on Oversight and Accountability.
TEXAS STATE
Kansas Legislature Update Jan. 30 - Feb. 3

Since the first day of the current legislative session, 286 House bills and 161 Senate bills have been introduced, as reported in the Feb. 3 report of “Legislative Policy Watch” published by the Kansas Rural Center.
KANSAS STATE
ACLU, motorists challenge roadside detention, dog searches triggered by ‘trooper two-step’

The ACLU of Kansas on behalf of four clients allege at trial in federal court the Kansas Highway Patrol engages in unconstitutional detention of motorists on Kansas highways before conducting improper vehicle searches by drug-sniffing dogs. Two KHP troopers and KHP Col. Herman Jones, in uniform at the Capitol, were named as defendants. (Tim Carpenter/Kansas Reflector)
KANSAS STATE

