Lithuania may tax windfall bank profits, boost defence spending
VILNIUS, Feb 6 (Reuters) - Lithuania may introduce a windfall tax on banks if profits continue to soar this year on the back of rising interest rates, the country's central bank governor and finance minister said on Monday, with proceeds likely to go towards defence spending. "This is a critical...
Hungary c.banker sees a pullback in demand, raw materials prices
BUDAPEST, Feb 6 (Reuters) - Slowing demand is beginning to impact price growth, Hungarian central bank Deputy Governor Mihaly Patai told a conference on Monday, noting a decline in retail sales and a retreat in key raw materials prices. The bank pledged a "patient approach" to monetary policy last month,...
Skc Co Q4 Operating Loss 24 Billion Won, Swings To Loss
* SKC CO: Q4 OPERATING LOSS 24 BILLION WON, SWINGS TO LOSS Further company coverage:.
Aciselsan FY Net Profit Jumps to 89.1 Mln Lira
* SAID ON FRIDAY FY NET PROFIT OF 89.1 MLN LIRA VS NET PROFIT OF 35.1 MLN LIRA YEAR AGO. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)
FOREX-Dollar steady after robust U.S. jobs data, lira hits record low
LONDON/SINGAPORE, Feb 6 (Reuters) - The dollar held firm against the euro on Monday, with traders taking the view the U.S. Federal Reserve will likely lift its benchmark rate above 5% and keep it there to squeeze inflation after data showed the labour market remains strong. An earthquake in central...
Madrid court reduces compensation awarded to Orcel to 43.4 mln euros, court document
MADRID, Feb 6 (Reuters) - A Madrid court reduced by 8 million euros to 43.4 million euros ($46.75 million) the compensation awarded to Italian banker Andrea Orcel last year after Santander withdrew an offer to make him its CEO, a court document showed. The court however said that the offer letter from Santander to Orcel was a binding contract, the document seen by Reuters on Monday said.
TABLE-Euro zone December retail sales fall 2.8% y/y
Feb 6 (Reuters) - The European Union's statistics office Eurostat released the following data on retail sales in the euro zone in December. Volume of retail trade % change compared with the previous month (calendar and seasonally adjusted) Jul 22 Aug 22 Sep 22 Oct 22 Nov 22 Dec 22 Euro area Total retail trade -0.2 0.0 0.8 -1.5 1.2 -2.7 Food, drinks, tobacco 0.0 -0.7 0.5 -1.2 -0.5 -2.9 Non-food products (except automotive fuel), of which: -0.2 0.2 1.3 -1.8 2.0 -2.6 Mail orders and internet 4.1 -4.3 3.0 -1.4 -0.3 -2.3 Automotive fuel in specialised stores 1.0 1.9 -0.9 0.0 0.5 2.3 Volume of retail trade % change compared with the same month of the previous year (calendar adjusted) Jul 22 Aug 22 Sep 22 Oct 22 Nov 22 Dec 22 Euro area Total retail trade -0.7 -1.3 0.1 -2.6 -2.5 -2.8 Food, drinks, tobacco -1.7 -1.3 -2.0 -3.9 -4.6 -6.9 Non-food products (except automotive fuel), of which: -0.9 -2.2 0.8 -2.4 -2.0 -0.6 Mail orders and internet 2.1 -5.5 -1.6 -5.1 -7.1 -5.5 Automotive fuel in specialised stores 2.1 4.8 3.7 2.2 3.9 6.0 For Eurostat release, click on: https://ec.europa.eu/eurostat/web/main/news/euro-indicators (Reporting by Antonis Pothitos in Gdansk)
Japan LDP secretary general: No truth to media report on BOJ nomination
TOKYO, Feb 6 (Reuters) - A senior Japanese ruling party official brushed aside on Monday a media report that the government was finalising a candidate for Bank of Japan governor to take over from incumbent Haruhiko Kuroda whose five-year term ends in April. "There's no truth," Toshimitsu Motegi, secretary general...
FTSE 100 slips from record high on Fed rate jitters
(Reuters) - UK's FTSE 100 slipped on Monday from a record high, as global sentiment soured after data pointing to strength in the U.S. labour market raised worries that the Federal Reserve could keep hiking interest rates for longer. The blue-chip FTSE 100 slipped 0.5% by 0808 GMT after setting...
Cleantech company Carbonxt (ASX:CG1) highlights operating efficiencies in latest quarter report - Kalkine Media
Carbonxt develops and sells specialised activated carbon products, including powdered activated carbon and activated carbon pellets. The Kentucky Joint Venture is near completion and is set to become an immediate funding support, the report says. Operating efficiencies were added to the Arden Hills pellet plant and the Black Birch PAC...
China stocks fall as Sino-U.S. tensions rise
SHANGHAI, Feb 6 (Reuters) - China stocks fell on Monday as elevated Sino-U.S. geopolitical tensions dented investor sentiment in a decline tracking Asian shares lower after the latest U.S. jobs report renewed concerns of more rate hikes from the Federal Reserve. China's CSI 300 Index lost 1.7% by the end...
Price caps hit Russia's export revenue by about $8 billion in Jan - IEA official
BENGALURU, India (Reuters) - Price caps on Russian oil likely hit Moscow's revenues from oil and gas exports by nearly 30% in January, or about $8 billion, from a year ago period, International Energy Agency (IEA) chief Fatih Birol said on Sunday. He said the growth in global oil demand...
Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on February 6
ZURICH/BERLIN, Feb 6 (Reuters) - The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening down 0.40% at 11,304 points on Monday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer . Here are some of the main factors that may affect Swiss stocks:. NESTLE. Nestle will have to raise prices of its food...
Drill targets for lithium brines defined at Arcadia Minerals’ (ASX:AM7) Bitterwasser project - Kalkine Media
Arcadia Minerals has announced a geophysical interpretation of the helicopter borne electro-magnetic survey that was concluded recently by the geologists of the firm. As per the interpretation, there is structural concurrence between highly anomalous electro-magnetic zones and mineralised lithium clay pans. The company is planning for three stratigraphic boreholes by...
W-Scope Corp - (Progress Of Disclosed Matter) Notice Regarding Patent Invalidation Lawsuit In Korea
* W-SCOPE CORP - (PROGRESS OF DISCLOSED MATTER) NOTICE REGARDING PATENT INVALIDATION LAWSUIT IN KOREA Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:.
Raiden’s (ASX:RDN) Dec quarter marks strong Ni-Cu-PGE assays for Mt Sholl - Kalkine Media
The period saw completion of maiden drilling program at the Mt Sholl project that intersected high-grade & broad zones of Ni-Cu-PGE sulphide mineralisation. The results correlate with historical drilling and indicate that all deposits remain open in multiple directions. The company expects finalising modelling of an updated MRE in Q1.
Vietnam hikes electricity floor price by nearly 14%
HANOI (Reuters) - Vietnam has raised the average floor price for retail electricity by 13.69%, the government said on Monday, a move that is expected to pave the way for state utility EVN to raise its prices. The Southeast Asian country has sought to raise retail electricity prices to encourage...
Rent freeze needed for 'cooked' NSW housing, say Greens
Ballooning rents are shaping as a NSW election issue, with calls for a freeze and an independent body to stop landlords jacking up prices. Launching its rental policy on Tuesday, the Greens said the state's rental sector was "cooked" and in need of urgent reform. Meanwhile, the St Vincent de...
Cyprium Metals (ASX:CYM) announces AU$35Mn placement for Nifty Project Restart - Kalkine Media
Cyprium Metals (ASX:CYM) has received firm commitments for a placement of 318.6 million shares at AU$0.11 per share to raise AU$35 million (before costs). The participants of the placement will get 1 attaching option for each share, with a two-year term and an exercise price of AU$0.15 per option. The...
December 2022 quarter boosts Boab Metals’ (ASX:BML) confidence towards a decision to mine at Sorby Hills - Kalkine Media
As per the recent Sorby Hills DFS study, around 75% of the pre-production capital expenditure and direct mining costs are supported by the present tendered pricing. ~18.3Mt of ore will be mined and processed through a simple crush-mill-flotation circuit at an initial rate of 1.5Mtpa expanding over the initial 8.5-year processing period.
