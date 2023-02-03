ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Abbotsford, WI

Related
WausauPilot

Warrant issued for Wausau-area attempted homicide suspect after weekend shooting

A 29-year-old Schofield man is wanted on attempted homicide charges after allegedly shooting a man multiple times late Saturday in Weston. The alleged victim, who was shot in the stomach, torso and extremities, managed to drive himself to Marshfield Medical Center in Weston before collapsing at the front desk of the emergency department. Court documents say the man was shot by an acquaintance before 10 p.m. Feb. 4 at the intersection of Canyon Road and McIntosh Street who then fled toward Camp Phillips Road.
WAUSAU, WI
cwbradio.com

Marshfield Man Sentenced for Shooting in Wood County

A Marshfield man was sentenced for a shooting in Wood County Court. On May 30th of last year, the Wood County Sheriff's Department investigated a shooting which took place in the Town of Richfield, Wood County. The Wood County Sheriff's Department and Marshfield Police Department Special Response Team were able to take Jason R. Schultz into custody in connection with the shooting.
MARSHFIELD, WI
cwbradio.com

Stratford Man Involved in the Death of a Marshfield Man Sentenced

A Stratford man involved in the death of a Marshfield man was sentenced in Marathon County Court on Monday. At the end of December 2020, a fur trapper found the body of 20-year-old Christian Schauer in a wooded area of the McMillian Marsh. Shawn Carl and his son Jared Carl were arrested in February of 2021 after Schauer’s vehicle was found on their property.
MARSHFIELD, WI
cwbradio.com

Sparta Man Arrested After Vehicle Pursuit in Jackson County

A Sparta man was arrested after a vehicle pursuit in Jackson County. According to a press release from the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, on Jan. 16, 2023, around 8:09 a.m., the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office attempted a traffic stop on a vehicle in the area of Sechlerville Road and Highway 95 in the Town of Hixton for a vehicle equipment violation.
JACKSON COUNTY, WI
wiproud.com

Eau Claire man sentenced to 26 years for meth, guns, and violence

EAU CLAIRE Wis. (WLAX/WEUX) – An Eau Claire man charged with 11 counts including first-degree recklessly endangering safety and burglary is sentenced. 20-year-old Aaron Jones is sentenced in Eau Claire County for three separate cases. Jones will serve a total of 26 years in prison for charges that include...
EAU CLAIRE, WI
WausauPilot

Crews called to Wausau fire

Wausau fire crews were called Monday to the scene of a blaze at a dry cleaner on the city’s west side. The first call came through at about 1:20 p.m. at 3820 Stewart Ave. in Wausau. Crews extinguished the blaze upon arrival and began ventilating the building. No injuries...
WAUSAU, WI
WSAW

No injuries in fire at Wausau dry cleaner and laundromat

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - No one was injured after a fire at a Wausau dry cleaner and laundromat Monday afternoon. Crews were called to Wausau Cleaners on west Stewart Ave around 1:30 p.m. When crews arrived, they found a dryer on fire. They were able to put out the fire quickly. The fire caused heavy smoke but was contained to just one dryer.
WAUSAU, WI
WDEZ 101.9 FM

Two Lincoln County Men Arrested For DUIs

WAUSAU, WI (WSAU) – A second OWI offense will be charged against a 45-year-old Merrill man following a traffic incident in the Town of Rock Falls. Just after three in the morning, a deputy on patrol on US Highway 51 saw the man’s car doing 91 mph in a 65 mph zone and pulled it over.
LINCOLN COUNTY, WI
WausauPilot

Former Wausau man sentenced in major drug distribution scheme

A former Wausau man will spend 12 years in federal prison for distributing at least 500 grams of methamphetamine in the area, part of a major drug conspiracy. Victor Pennington, 27, will also spend five year on extended supervision when he is released from his prison term. Pennington now lists a Tomah address but was living in Wausau when he was indicted on the charges. He was sentenced last week by U.S. District Judge William Conley. The mandatory minimum for the crime is 10 years.
WAUSAU, WI
WEAU-TV 13

No one hurt in Tuesday morning fire in Eau Claire

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - No one is hurt after a Tuesday morning fire in Eau Claire. The Eau Claire Fire Department said that they went to a home on the 700 block of Main Street in Eau Claire that was on fire at 5:32 a.m. According to a release...
EAU CLAIRE, WI
wwisradio.com

Fire At Chippewa Valley Airport Burns Small Plan

A fire at Chippewa Valley Airport yesterday that burned a small plane is under investigation. Eau Claire firefighters raced to the airport yesterday afternoon for a report of a plane on fire. Crews found the single engine plane engulfed. Crews quickly put the fire out. No one was hurt.
EAU CLAIRE, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Police called to Wisconsin elementary school after reports of 10-year-old having stun gun

WAUSAU, Wis. (WFRV) – Authorities in western Wisconsin responded to a local elementary school after reports of a student possessing a stun gun. According to a release from the Wausau Police Department, at around 10:10 a.m. on Wednesday, a student at Thomas Jefferson Elementary notified a staff member that another student was in possession of a concerning device.
WAUSAU, WI
wwisradio.com

Man Arrested in Jackson County Charged With Possession of Meth With Intent to Deliver

Jackson County Sheriff Duane Waldera announced the recent arrest of a man for drug related charges. On January 16th, officers tried to stop 39 year-old Vong Vang, of Sparta, near Sechlerville Road and Highway 95, in the Town of Hixton, for an equipment violation. Vang fled and led officers on an 8 mile pursuit, where he finally pulled over on Highway 95, just west of the Jackson/Trempealeau County line. Allegedly, Vang was found to have methamphetamine covering his clothing and the inside of his vehicle. It’s believed he ingested a substantial portion of the meth and threw it out the driver’s side window during the pursuit. Sheriff Waldera says just over 5 ounces of meth was collected from inside Vang’s vehicle, valued at between 25-hundred and 4-thousand dollars. Vang is currently in the Jackson County Jail on a 10-thousand dollar cash bond. He’s charged with Knowingly Fleeing an Officer and Possession of Meth with the intent to deliver. According to records, he’s in violation of probation and parole in LaCrosse County for Manufacturing and Delivery of Amphetamine.
JACKSON COUNTY, WI
cwbradio.com

Multiple Crews Respond to Fire at Wisconsin Rapids Factory

Multiple fire crews responded to a fire at Wisconsin Dehydration and Processing, a pet food plant. According to the Wisconsin Rapids Fire Department, the fire occurred inside one of the dryers. Multiple crews responded to the fire including Wisconsin Rapids, Grand Rapids, Rudolph, Biron, Port Edwards, and Nekoosa. There were...
WISCONSIN RAPIDS, WI

