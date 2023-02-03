Read full article on original website
Warrant issued for Wausau-area attempted homicide suspect after weekend shooting
A 29-year-old Schofield man is wanted on attempted homicide charges after allegedly shooting a man multiple times late Saturday in Weston. The alleged victim, who was shot in the stomach, torso and extremities, managed to drive himself to Marshfield Medical Center in Weston before collapsing at the front desk of the emergency department. Court documents say the man was shot by an acquaintance before 10 p.m. Feb. 4 at the intersection of Canyon Road and McIntosh Street who then fled toward Camp Phillips Road.
Several Arrested After Search Warrant Executed During Jackson County Investigation
An Alma Center man was arrested in connection to a Jackson County drug investigation. According to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department, on January 31st, around 9:01am, they searched an address on South Alma Center Road, in the Town of Alma, in Jackson County in regard to a drug investigation.
Marshfield Man Sentenced for Shooting in Wood County
A Marshfield man was sentenced for a shooting in Wood County Court. On May 30th of last year, the Wood County Sheriff's Department investigated a shooting which took place in the Town of Richfield, Wood County. The Wood County Sheriff's Department and Marshfield Police Department Special Response Team were able to take Jason R. Schultz into custody in connection with the shooting.
Stratford Man Involved in the Death of a Marshfield Man Sentenced
A Stratford man involved in the death of a Marshfield man was sentenced in Marathon County Court on Monday. At the end of December 2020, a fur trapper found the body of 20-year-old Christian Schauer in a wooded area of the McMillian Marsh. Shawn Carl and his son Jared Carl were arrested in February of 2021 after Schauer’s vehicle was found on their property.
Murderer’s father convicted of aiding a felon, additional charges
One of four suspects charged in connection with the December 2020 shooting death of a Marshfield man will avoid prison if he completes a four-year probation term, after his conviction on multiple charges Monday. Shawn Carl, 52, pleaded no contest to charges of harboring or aiding a felon, obstructing an...
Sparta Man Arrested After Vehicle Pursuit in Jackson County
A Sparta man was arrested after a vehicle pursuit in Jackson County. According to a press release from the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, on Jan. 16, 2023, around 8:09 a.m., the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office attempted a traffic stop on a vehicle in the area of Sechlerville Road and Highway 95 in the Town of Hixton for a vehicle equipment violation.
Eau Claire man sentenced to 26 years for meth, guns, and violence
EAU CLAIRE Wis. (WLAX/WEUX) – An Eau Claire man charged with 11 counts including first-degree recklessly endangering safety and burglary is sentenced. 20-year-old Aaron Jones is sentenced in Eau Claire County for three separate cases. Jones will serve a total of 26 years in prison for charges that include...
Crews called to Wausau fire
Wausau fire crews were called Monday to the scene of a blaze at a dry cleaner on the city’s west side. The first call came through at about 1:20 p.m. at 3820 Stewart Ave. in Wausau. Crews extinguished the blaze upon arrival and began ventilating the building. No injuries...
No injuries in fire at Wausau dry cleaner and laundromat
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - No one was injured after a fire at a Wausau dry cleaner and laundromat Monday afternoon. Crews were called to Wausau Cleaners on west Stewart Ave around 1:30 p.m. When crews arrived, they found a dryer on fire. They were able to put out the fire quickly. The fire caused heavy smoke but was contained to just one dryer.
Two Lincoln County Men Arrested For DUIs
WAUSAU, WI (WSAU) – A second OWI offense will be charged against a 45-year-old Merrill man following a traffic incident in the Town of Rock Falls. Just after three in the morning, a deputy on patrol on US Highway 51 saw the man’s car doing 91 mph in a 65 mph zone and pulled it over.
Former Wausau man sentenced in major drug distribution scheme
A former Wausau man will spend 12 years in federal prison for distributing at least 500 grams of methamphetamine in the area, part of a major drug conspiracy. Victor Pennington, 27, will also spend five year on extended supervision when he is released from his prison term. Pennington now lists a Tomah address but was living in Wausau when he was indicted on the charges. He was sentenced last week by U.S. District Judge William Conley. The mandatory minimum for the crime is 10 years.
Person stranded in below-zero Wisconsin temps after wheelchair malfunctions, caller notifies Police
WAUSAU, Wis. (WFRV) – Officers in central Wisconsin helped to rescue a person who was stranded on a sidewalk in below-zero temperatures after their wheelchair was malfunctioning. In a video provided by the Wausau Police Department, officers can be seen loading the motorized wheelchair into the back of an...
No one hurt in Tuesday morning fire in Eau Claire
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - No one is hurt after a Tuesday morning fire in Eau Claire. The Eau Claire Fire Department said that they went to a home on the 700 block of Main Street in Eau Claire that was on fire at 5:32 a.m. According to a release...
Fire At Chippewa Valley Airport Burns Small Plan
A fire at Chippewa Valley Airport yesterday that burned a small plane is under investigation. Eau Claire firefighters raced to the airport yesterday afternoon for a report of a plane on fire. Crews found the single engine plane engulfed. Crews quickly put the fire out. No one was hurt.
Man fleeing from Wisconsin deputies ingests ‘substantial amount’ of meth during pursuit
HIXTON, Wis. (WFRV) – A man from western Wisconsin was charged with possession after deputies found roughly $2,500-$4,000 worth of meth in his vehicle after an eight-mile pursuit. A Facebook post by the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office states that Vong Vang, a 39-year-old from Sparta, was taken into custody...
Dog Dumped At Wisconsin Shelter In Freezing Cold Overnight
Last Friday a video camera caught a man pulling up to a shelter in Wisconsin when it was closed and tying the dog by his leash to the door and taking off. The temperatures were freezing and you can see in the video the dog trying to follow his owner but he could not move past the length of his leash.
Police called to Wisconsin elementary school after reports of 10-year-old having stun gun
WAUSAU, Wis. (WFRV) – Authorities in western Wisconsin responded to a local elementary school after reports of a student possessing a stun gun. According to a release from the Wausau Police Department, at around 10:10 a.m. on Wednesday, a student at Thomas Jefferson Elementary notified a staff member that another student was in possession of a concerning device.
Man Arrested in Jackson County Charged With Possession of Meth With Intent to Deliver
Jackson County Sheriff Duane Waldera announced the recent arrest of a man for drug related charges. On January 16th, officers tried to stop 39 year-old Vong Vang, of Sparta, near Sechlerville Road and Highway 95, in the Town of Hixton, for an equipment violation. Vang fled and led officers on an 8 mile pursuit, where he finally pulled over on Highway 95, just west of the Jackson/Trempealeau County line. Allegedly, Vang was found to have methamphetamine covering his clothing and the inside of his vehicle. It’s believed he ingested a substantial portion of the meth and threw it out the driver’s side window during the pursuit. Sheriff Waldera says just over 5 ounces of meth was collected from inside Vang’s vehicle, valued at between 25-hundred and 4-thousand dollars. Vang is currently in the Jackson County Jail on a 10-thousand dollar cash bond. He’s charged with Knowingly Fleeing an Officer and Possession of Meth with the intent to deliver. According to records, he’s in violation of probation and parole in LaCrosse County for Manufacturing and Delivery of Amphetamine.
Wisconsin Cop Pulls Over Speeder, $100,000 in Cocaine Found. It’s All on VIDEO!!!
A traffic stop in Wisconsin seemed pretty normal. The car was speeding, the car was pulled over, and a speeding ticket was about to be handed out. But things flipped, with the words and actions of the driver. CodeBlueCam. The location and the stop. Osseo, Wisconsin was the location of...
Multiple Crews Respond to Fire at Wisconsin Rapids Factory
Multiple fire crews responded to a fire at Wisconsin Dehydration and Processing, a pet food plant. According to the Wisconsin Rapids Fire Department, the fire occurred inside one of the dryers. Multiple crews responded to the fire including Wisconsin Rapids, Grand Rapids, Rudolph, Biron, Port Edwards, and Nekoosa. There were...
