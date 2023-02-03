Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 7 Ohio State scores three times in final period, earns series split against No. 9 Penn StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Wrestling: No. 1 Penn State dominates No. 5 Buckeyes at homeThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Ice Hockey: Wall’s goal in final minutes leads No. 9 Penn State past No. 7 Ohio StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Volleyball: No.13 Buckeyes split weekend against No. 2 UCLA, No. 10 USCThe LanternLos Angeles, CA
Wrestling: No. 5 Ohio State looks to stay undefeated in Big Ten play against No. 1 Penn State, No. 14 NorthwesternThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
thebablueprint.com
Bellwood sells the elementary school to Tyrone
After a long board meeting last week, administrators decided they will concede Myers Elementary School to the Tyrone Area School District. The decision has been in the works for months after a bet between the two schools’ administrators on who would win the football Backyard Brawl. The plans for...
therecord-online.com
Bucktail Medical Center executive on hospital closures, BMC future
SOUTH RENOVO, PA – Tim Reeves, CEO/Administrator at the Bucktail Medical Center in South Renovo, on Monday issued a cautionary article on the continued closure of hospitals across Pennsylvania and where Bucktail Medical Center stands now as Clinton County’s only acute care hospital. The Reeves question-and-answer was written...
wtaj.com
Local women bring ‘permanent jewelry’ trend to State College area
STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — The trend of ‘permanent jewelry’ is taking over! What started out as a concept in bigger cities, is now gracing areas small and large thanks to its growing trend on social media. Three area women from Centre County have teamed up to create their own permanent jewelry business called ‘Linked Permanent Jewelry.’ These ladies travel around the area bringing their services to parties, events, and pop-ups in the area.
State College
State College Food Bank Details Plans for New Location
Plans for the State College Food Bank’s new location in College Township are coming into focus. At Thursday’s College Township Council meeting, food bank Executive Director Allayn Beck and Michael Pratt, of Keller Engineering, presented an overview of the sketch plan for renovations and additions to the 14,500-square-foot building at 105/169 Gerald Street.
Why a Pa. school district decided to arm its officers with semi-automatic rifles
This story first appeared in Talk of the Town, a weekly newsletter by Spotlight PA’s State College regional bureau featuring the most important news and happenings in north-central Pennsylvania. Sign up for free here. Altoona, Pa. — At least two school districts in Pennsylvania now allow their police officers to store and use semi-automatic rifles such as AR-15s on school premises, arguing the weapons will help keep students safe from potential shooters. ...
Queer Central PA artist to be featured at Lycoming College Art Gallery
Williamsport, Pa. — Bringing queerness into rural space, the work of Sanh Brian Tran will be displayed at the Lycoming College Art Gallery from late February through late March. Tran's new exhibit of photographic and video art, entitled “The Other Side of the Rainbow,” will premiere on Friday, Feb. 24, with a gallery talk at 5:30 p.m. It will run until March 26, and is free and open to the public. ...
pennrecord.com
Sleeping device manufacturer wants plaintiff counsel sanctioned and testimony stricken
JOHNSTOWN – Counsel for an Altoona couple who claimed that a device created to assist babies in sleeping instead caused the death of their three-month-old son from Sudden Infant Death Syndrome due to the product’s inherent defects, have filed motions both for sanctions related to improper conduct for expert witness depositions and the striking of those depositions’ contents.
‘Soup-er’ Sunday fundraiser helps fight stigma against substance abuse disorder
ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ)– Families United for Change held their second annual “Soup-er” Sunday fundraiser to help raise money toward fighting the stigma around substance abuse disorder. The Catholic War Veterans Club filled up as the soup sold out quickly. A basket raffle was also available for visitors. “We were fortunate to be able to host […]
Pieces of Cake Co. brings sweetness to the Lewisburg area
Lewisburg, Pa. — When Isabel Vazquez was a young girl growing up in Puerto Rico, she showed a flair for baking. That flair turned into a full-time business for Vazquez, who now runs Pieces of Cake Co. in Kelly Township along with her husband Angel Ortiz. The couple, who live in Lewisburg, came up with the idea to start a business when the pandemic began several years ago. Vazquez was...
Polar Bear Plunge in Union County
LEWISBURG, Pa. — It was certainly a freezing day for an icy dip in Union County. Our own Nikki Krize joined other brave souls for a Polar Bear Plunge at the Lewisburg landing Saturday afternoon. The plunge benefits the nonprofit Lewisburg Neighborhoods. It was just one of the many...
Blair County fire, EMS departments receive more than $280k in funding
(WTAJ) — Numerous fire and emergency departments in various counties across Pennsylvania have been approved for funding through state grants. Representative Jim Gregory said he was thrilled to announce the following grants in Blair County. The Fire Company and Emergency Medical Services Grant Program is administered by the Office of State Fire Commissioner and makes […]
abc23.com
Renters Bill Of Rights
The State College Borough Council in December passed a so-called “Tenants’ Bill of Rights”, the first of its kind in our region. Last month, the Biden administration put forward a blueprint for a “Renters’ Bill of Rights” at the federal level. We spoke with...
Sheetz pulls ‘smile policy’ from handbook after employee feedback
ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Sheetz came under fire recently for a ‘smile policy’ and has since decided to do away with it after getting feedback from their employees. The policy in the handbook related to the dental hygiene of their employees, saying applicants with “obvious missing, broken, or badly discolored teeth (unrelated to a disability) […]
Altoona Police: Funding to go towards two police canines
ALTOONA, PA (WTAJ) – The Altoona Police Department has announced that grant funding they received will be going towards getting two canine workers. They’ll be getting two canine officers that are certified in narcotics detection and tracking for the first time in nearly 40 years after Operation Our Town announced that Altoona was the recipient […]
Used flags play a starring role in a nonprofit that sends care packages to service members
Perry County Chapter Daughters of the American Revolution and Altrusa International of South-Central Pennsylvania Inc. are working to provide heartfelt reminders of home to troops abroad through A Soldier’s Hands, based out of State College, which has provided service-members with care packages since August 2014. The nonprofit was inspired...
Ex-events staff member at Pa. school under investigation for using a chokehold on high school-aged boy
JERSEY SHORE-A former member of the events staff in the Jersey Shore Area School District is under criminal investigation for putting a high school-aged boy in a chokehold at a basketball game Tuesday evening. Lycoming Regional Police said they were dispatched to the school at 8:48 p.m. for a disturbance...
nittanysportsnow.com
WATCH: Penn State’s Carter Starocci, Indiana’s DJ Washington Have Heated Postmatch Exchange
Penn State’s Carter Starocci and Indiana’s DJ Washington have history. In January 2021, Washington beat Starocci in a 10-9 decision. He’s one of only two wrestlers to accomplish that feat in an NCAA match— Iowa’s Michael Kemerer being the other— and the only one to do so in a regular-season dual meet.
4 teens, 1 adult charged in crime string targeting Amish
Four juveniles and one adult were charged last Thursday after a string of burglaries, thefts and criminal mischief incidents that targeted Amish communities, according to a report.
nittanysportsnow.com
‘God Forgives… I Don’t’: Penn State’s Carter Starocci Has Chance For Revenge Over Indiana’s Washington
Penn State wrestler Carter Starocci isn’t shy about speaking his mind. This past Tuesday, he responded to Iowa commit Gabe Arnold, who tweeted that the two-time national champion was “overrated” during No. 1 Penn State’s dual meet against No. 2 Iowa Friday, Jan. 27. “If you...
Williamsport security guard allegedly chokeholds boy
WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Lycoming County school security guard is being accused of placing a boy in a chokehold after a basketball game. According to Lycoming Regional Police Department, on Tuesday around 8:48 p.m. they were called to Jersey Shore Area School District by the security guard for a disturbance. When officers arrived […]
Comments / 0