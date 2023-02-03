ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bellefonte, PA

thebablueprint.com

Bellwood sells the elementary school to Tyrone

After a long board meeting last week, administrators decided they will concede Myers Elementary School to the Tyrone Area School District. The decision has been in the works for months after a bet between the two schools’ administrators on who would win the football Backyard Brawl. The plans for...
TYRONE, PA
therecord-online.com

Bucktail Medical Center executive on hospital closures, BMC future

SOUTH RENOVO, PA – Tim Reeves, CEO/Administrator at the Bucktail Medical Center in South Renovo, on Monday issued a cautionary article on the continued closure of hospitals across Pennsylvania and where Bucktail Medical Center stands now as Clinton County’s only acute care hospital. The Reeves question-and-answer was written...
CLINTON COUNTY, PA
wtaj.com

Local women bring ‘permanent jewelry’ trend to State College area

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — The trend of ‘permanent jewelry’ is taking over! What started out as a concept in bigger cities, is now gracing areas small and large thanks to its growing trend on social media. Three area women from Centre County have teamed up to create their own permanent jewelry business called ‘Linked Permanent Jewelry.’ These ladies travel around the area bringing their services to parties, events, and pop-ups in the area.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
State College

State College Food Bank Details Plans for New Location

Plans for the State College Food Bank’s new location in College Township are coming into focus. At Thursday’s College Township Council meeting, food bank Executive Director Allayn Beck and Michael Pratt, of Keller Engineering, presented an overview of the sketch plan for renovations and additions to the 14,500-square-foot building at 105/169 Gerald Street.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Why a Pa. school district decided to arm its officers with semi-automatic rifles

This story first appeared in Talk of the Town, a weekly newsletter by Spotlight PA’s State College regional bureau featuring the most important news and happenings in north-central Pennsylvania. Sign up for free here. Altoona, Pa. — At least two school districts in Pennsylvania now allow their police officers to store and use semi-automatic rifles such as AR-15s on school premises, arguing the weapons will help keep students safe from potential shooters. ...
ALTOONA, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Queer Central PA artist to be featured at Lycoming College Art Gallery

Williamsport, Pa. — Bringing queerness into rural space, the work of Sanh Brian Tran will be displayed at the Lycoming College Art Gallery from late February through late March. Tran's new exhibit of photographic and video art, entitled “The Other Side of the Rainbow,” will premiere on Friday, Feb. 24, with a gallery talk at 5:30 p.m. It will run until March 26, and is free and open to the public. ...
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
pennrecord.com

Sleeping device manufacturer wants plaintiff counsel sanctioned and testimony stricken

JOHNSTOWN – Counsel for an Altoona couple who claimed that a device created to assist babies in sleeping instead caused the death of their three-month-old son from Sudden Infant Death Syndrome due to the product’s inherent defects, have filed motions both for sanctions related to improper conduct for expert witness depositions and the striking of those depositions’ contents.
ALTOONA, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Pieces of Cake Co. brings sweetness to the Lewisburg area

Lewisburg, Pa. — When Isabel Vazquez was a young girl growing up in Puerto Rico, she showed a flair for baking. That flair turned into a full-time business for Vazquez, who now runs Pieces of Cake Co. in Kelly Township along with her husband Angel Ortiz. The couple, who live in Lewisburg, came up with the idea to start a business when the pandemic began several years ago. Vazquez was...
LEWISBURG, PA
Newswatch 16

Polar Bear Plunge in Union County

LEWISBURG, Pa. — It was certainly a freezing day for an icy dip in Union County. Our own Nikki Krize joined other brave souls for a Polar Bear Plunge at the Lewisburg landing Saturday afternoon. The plunge benefits the nonprofit Lewisburg Neighborhoods. It was just one of the many...
UNION COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Blair County fire, EMS departments receive more than $280k in funding

(WTAJ) — Numerous fire and emergency departments in various counties across Pennsylvania have been approved for funding through state grants. Representative Jim Gregory said he was thrilled to announce the following grants in Blair County. The Fire Company and Emergency Medical Services Grant Program is administered by the Office of State Fire Commissioner and makes […]
BLAIR COUNTY, PA
abc23.com

Renters Bill Of Rights

The State College Borough Council in December passed a so-called “Tenants’ Bill of Rights”, the first of its kind in our region. Last month, the Biden administration put forward a blueprint for a “Renters’ Bill of Rights” at the federal level. We spoke with...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
WTAJ

Sheetz pulls ‘smile policy’ from handbook after employee feedback

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Sheetz came under fire recently for a ‘smile policy’ and has since decided to do away with it after getting feedback from their employees. The policy in the handbook related to the dental hygiene of their employees, saying applicants with “obvious missing, broken, or badly discolored teeth (unrelated to a disability) […]
ALTOONA, PA
WTAJ

Altoona Police: Funding to go towards two police canines

ALTOONA, PA (WTAJ) – The Altoona Police Department has announced that grant funding they received will be going towards getting two canine workers. They’ll be getting two canine officers that are certified in narcotics detection and tracking for the first time in nearly 40 years after Operation Our Town announced that Altoona was the recipient […]
ALTOONA, PA
WBRE

Williamsport security guard allegedly chokeholds boy

WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Lycoming County school security guard is being accused of placing a boy in a chokehold after a basketball game. According to Lycoming Regional Police Department, on Tuesday around 8:48 p.m. they were called to Jersey Shore Area School District by the security guard for a disturbance. When officers arrived […]
WILLIAMSPORT, PA

