Read full article on original website
Related
petpress.net
What Are The Best Dog Breeds For Seniors? The Top 10 Picks
Are you a senior looking for the perfect four-legged companion? What are the best dog breeds for seniors?. It’s no secret that dogs bring us joy, companionship, and unconditional love – all of which are especially important as we age. Choosing the right pup requires thoughtfulness and research...
The Whittaker family, the most inbred family in America, shares some of their life online through Soft White Underbelly
Mark Laita, the host of the Soft White Underbelly youtube channel, is one of the first to highlight the Whittaker family. Mark first came to know the Whittaker family in 2004 while working on his book ¨Created Equal¨.
Upworthy
A homeless man rushed into a burning animal shelter. He saved every single pet.
Editor's Note: This article was originally published on December 28, 2020. It has since been updated. On December 18, 2020, the W-Underdogs shelter in Atlanta, Georgia, went up in flames. Keith Walker, a 53-year-old homeless man, rushed into the fire to save the poor animals trapped inside. Though he was incredibly nervous, he rose to the occasion and managed to save every single cat and dog inside the shelter. Gracie Hamlin, the founder of W-Underdogs, called Walker her "guardian angel." She could not be more grateful for his act of heroism. Though the animal shelter was not completely destroyed by the fire, it has been left inhospitable. Thankfully, the shelter was just a week away from moving to a new location, CNN reports.
pethelpful.com
Surrendered Dog Sadly Waits by the Door Hoping His Family Will Return for Him
All too often we hear about animals being surrendered to the shelter because an owner changes their mind. Yes, there are certain instances when the owners are no longer physically able to look after their fur babies. But either way, it's still so sad. TikTok user @noahproject, a rescue based...
CNET
A Veterinarian's Top 5 Dog Breeds: Is Your Dog Is on the List?
Unless your pooch happens to be a show dog, breed may not be all that important to you. But that doesn't stop people from rating canines according to their backgrounds. (Cats too, but to a lesser extent -- fur real.) Pug and dachshund owners may still be peeved about a...
Newest Dog Breeds You’ve Probably Never Heard of Before
Almost every year, the American Kennel Club, the country’s purebred dog registry, officially recognizes one or more “new” breeds (some of them centuries old) and adds them to the club’s list. The vetting process is quite rigorous. There are over 340 dog breeds known throughout the world, but as of 2022, the AKC officially recognized […]
Puppies up for adoption at this shelter, sending 4 to the Puppy Bowl
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- We've got two championship games happening this month, the Super Bowl and the Puppy Bowl! The fluffy, friendly competition is back and don't worry, this bowl game does not require you to know a single sports rule.This is the Puppy Bowl's 19th year of highlighting the adorable rescue pups that are available for adoption. Sixty-seven rescue organizations will be participating, including the Brandywine Valley SPCA, who stopped by our studio with some adoptable pups this morning. Our Chandler Lutz caught up with the Brandywine SPCA team and their pups, Tia and Ireland who are gearing up for their Puppy Bowl debut on Team Ruff. You can watch in the video above.
CNET
A Vet Names His Top 5 Dog Breeds
When it come to dogs, breed might not be that important -- but that doesn't stop people from rating canines according to their backgrounds. (Cats too, but to a lesser extent -- fur real.) Pug and dachshund owners may still be peeved about a recent TikTok post from Ben Simpson-Vernon,...
5 fun facts for National Golden Retriever Day
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Feb. 3 is a day for the dogs — for Golden Retrievers specifically. To celebrate National Golden Retriever Day, here are some fun facts about the popular breed. Golden Retrievers originated in Scotland This loveable and gentle breed was thought by some to have originated from Russian circus dogs. However, according […]
ABC News
These dogs in Alaska ride on a bus like humans
A bus in Alaska has gone to the dogs, literally. Mo Mountain Mutts, a dog-walking business in Skagway, Alaska, takes different groups of dogs on walks multiple times a day, and it uses a bus to transport them all. The bus, dubbed the "puppy bus" by the business's owners, is...
Pennsylvania breeder forced to surrender 21 dogs after tip claiming unsanitary living conditions
More than 20 dogs were seized from a breeder's property in Pennsylvania over concerns for their welfare. The property remains under investigation.
notabully.org
31 Dog Breeds With Eyebrows (With Videos)
NotABully.org is reader-supported. We may earn a small commission through products purchased using links on this page. Everyone knows that eyes are said to be “the windows to the soul” due to how expressive they are. Having seen some adorable puppy dog eyes before, it’s hard to argue against that saying. But did you know that some dogs have a special facial feature that isn’t only super expressive, but also brings out the soulful look in their eyes?
Comments / 0