Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
aladygoeswest.com
Review of the Museum of Illusions in Charlotte
At the end of last year, we visited the Museum of Illusions in Charlotte, and I’ve been meaning to share about it!. The Museum of Illusions in Charlotte is a super-cool new spot in Uptown, where you can immerse yourself in intriguing visual, sensory and educational experiences. We visited the museum in late December, and it’s worthy of a write-up on A Lady Goes West.
WBTV
Well-known local radio announcer passes away
SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - On the 64th anniversary of “The Day The Music Died,” a longtime North Carolina radio announcer who was known for playing that music has now passed away. On Thursday morning on Memories Radio, WSAT, 101.7 FM in Salisbury, Buddy Poole announced that longtime broadcaster...
WCNC
Iconic A&W Root Beer opening restaurant in Rock Hill
A&W opened inside teh Walmart on Old York Road in Rock Hill. The chain says it has plans to open more locations in the Charlotte area.
scoopcharlotte.com
Spring 2023 Consignment Sales in Charlotte and How to Best Shop Them
Spring consignment sales are a great way to save money on clothing and products for your family. The Charlotte area has lots of sales to choose from and most include gently used clothing, toys, and accessories for babies, kids, and teens. In addition to sharing a list of some of the most popular sales, we also have four tips on how to best shop them. These sales can get busy and feel overwhelming especially if you’ll be shopping them for the first time and these four tips will help make things easier.
Family opens their first standalone Latino bakery in east Charlotte
A local family has achieved a life-long dream as they opened their first stand alone bakery in east Charlotte.
Beyoncé bringing her 'Renaissance Tour' to North Carolina this summer
They BeyHive is buzzing after 'Queen Bey' announced a 2023 tour stop in North Carolina.
Servant’s Heart Community Boutique Chosen As Top Thrift Store In Charlotte
MINT HILL, NC – Situated on Lawyers Road just outside of Mint Hill’s downtown corridor is one of the best thrift shops you’ll find in the greater Charlotte area: Servant’s Heart Community Boutique. In September of 2022, Owner and Executive Director Kim Rhodarmer was thrilled to...
qcitymetro.com
The Great 28: Black Charlotteans who are shaping our city
As we have done each February for the past three years, QCity Metro is celebrating Black History Month by acknowledging 28 Charlotte residents who have made our city a better place to live, work and play. This year’s edition of The Great 28 includes entrepreneurs, activists, business executives, philanthropists, volunteers,...
spectrumlocalnews.com
'It's history': HBCU alumnus calling for church facility to be saved in notable Charlotte community
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Old Mount Carmel Baptist Church is a historic staple in the Charlotte community. The notable building, owned by Johnson C. Smith University, is located off Campus Street in Biddleville, Charlotte's oldest surviving Black neighborhood. Decades back, when JCSU was known as Biddle University, the congregation...
cn2.com
“The Home” set to open for homeless women & their children
ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The beds have been made and the walls are painted at “The Home”. Its the newest haven set to open for women and their children who are homeless. “The Home” is part of the mission of the nonprofit, The Life House...
Minority and female owned vet clinic opens in southeast Charlotte
A new state-of-the-art vet clinic is providing services in the Queen City.
WCNC
Thrift Pony store opens in east Charlotte
Today was the grand opening of a new thrift store, Thrift Pony. It's located just off Commonwealth Avenue near Independence Boulevard.
qcnews.com
Shoe store shooting dispute by Northlake Mall: PD
Charlotte Medic and Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police responded to reports of gunshots Sunday afternoon at Northlake Mall, emergency officials confirmed. Charlotte Medic and Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police responded to reports of gunshots Sunday afternoon at Northlake Mall, emergency officials confirmed. Chinese spy balloon shot down by F-22 fighter off …. Chinese spy balloon shot...
Charlotte Stories
Charlotte’s 10 Worst Restaurant Health Scores in January 2023
Even though the Charlotte region’s restaurant selection continues to grow, so does our population, and some restaurants are taking advantage of this growing customer base by letting their health standards slide. Some of the most common reasons for low scores were food handlers not washing their hands properly, contaminated...
spectrumlocalnews.com
Oldest known map of Charlotte gives glimpse into the past
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A priceless donation during the COVID-19 pandemic has staff at the Charlotte Mecklenburg Library system looking into the past. “This is the oldest known map of Charlotte,” said John O’Connor. O’Connor is the manager of the Robinson-Spangler Carolina Room for the library system.
wccbcharlotte.com
CATS Announces Temporary Bus Detour
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (NEWS RELEASE) – The Charlotte Area Transit System (CATS) will temporarily adjust route 16 for a detour due to crane work. Where: S. Tryon Street between Brooklyn Village Avenue and Good Samaritan Way. When: Feb. 5 at 6 a.m. until Feb. 13 at 6 a.m. Bus stops...
wccbcharlotte.com
Gaston County Mugshots February 5th
Check out the Gaston County mugshots from Sunday, February 5th. *All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
country1037fm.com
Charlotte Home to North Carolina’s Best Breakfast Sandwich
Are you a fan of breakfast sandwiches? I know some people feel like a breakfast sandwich can change the way they tackle a day. Personally, the only breakfast sandwich I am big on is grilled cheese. I know, very basic of me. But, breakfast in general can be very important. It truly kick-starts your day and helps you be able to better navigate the day. From fast food spots to bagel shops and coffee shops, you can find a good breakfast sandwich. But, where are the best?
Muggsy Bogues’ foundation hosts its first basketball tournament in Union County
A new basketball tournament made its debut in Union County on Saturday.
WBTV
Rock Hill man struggles to heal after surviving shooting nearly a year ago
ROCK HILL, S.C. (WBTV) - Life for 28-year-old Travis Rowell changed forever after going to help a friend in March of 2022. “She called me and said she didn’t feel safe at her house,” Rowell shared. “She said, ‘could you come over? I don’t feel safe.’”
Comments / 0