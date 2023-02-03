ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

aladygoeswest.com

Review of the Museum of Illusions in Charlotte

At the end of last year, we visited the Museum of Illusions in Charlotte, and I’ve been meaning to share about it!. The Museum of Illusions in Charlotte is a super-cool new spot in Uptown, where you can immerse yourself in intriguing visual, sensory and educational experiences. We visited the museum in late December, and it’s worthy of a write-up on A Lady Goes West.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Well-known local radio announcer passes away

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - On the 64th anniversary of “The Day The Music Died,” a longtime North Carolina radio announcer who was known for playing that music has now passed away. On Thursday morning on Memories Radio, WSAT, 101.7 FM in Salisbury, Buddy Poole announced that longtime broadcaster...
SALISBURY, NC
scoopcharlotte.com

Spring 2023 Consignment Sales in Charlotte and How to Best Shop Them

Spring consignment sales are a great way to save money on clothing and products for your family. The Charlotte area has lots of sales to choose from and most include gently used clothing, toys, and accessories for babies, kids, and teens. In addition to sharing a list of some of the most popular sales, we also have four tips on how to best shop them. These sales can get busy and feel overwhelming especially if you’ll be shopping them for the first time and these four tips will help make things easier.
CHARLOTTE, NC
qcitymetro.com

The Great 28: Black Charlotteans who are shaping our city

As we have done each February for the past three years, QCity Metro is celebrating Black History Month by acknowledging 28 Charlotte residents who have made our city a better place to live, work and play. This year’s edition of The Great 28 includes entrepreneurs, activists, business executives, philanthropists, volunteers,...
CHARLOTTE, NC
qcnews.com

Shoe store shooting dispute by Northlake Mall: PD

Charlotte Medic and Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police responded to reports of gunshots Sunday afternoon at Northlake Mall, emergency officials confirmed. Charlotte Medic and Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police responded to reports of gunshots Sunday afternoon at Northlake Mall, emergency officials confirmed. Chinese spy balloon shot down by F-22 fighter off …. Chinese spy balloon shot...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Charlotte Stories

Charlotte’s 10 Worst Restaurant Health Scores in January 2023

Even though the Charlotte region’s restaurant selection continues to grow, so does our population, and some restaurants are taking advantage of this growing customer base by letting their health standards slide. Some of the most common reasons for low scores were food handlers not washing their hands properly, contaminated...
CHARLOTTE, NC
spectrumlocalnews.com

Oldest known map of Charlotte gives glimpse into the past

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A priceless donation during the COVID-19 pandemic has staff at the Charlotte Mecklenburg Library system looking into the past. “This is the oldest known map of Charlotte,” said John O’Connor. O’Connor is the manager of the Robinson-Spangler Carolina Room for the library system.
CHARLOTTE, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

CATS Announces Temporary Bus Detour

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (NEWS RELEASE) – The Charlotte Area Transit System (CATS) will temporarily adjust route 16 for a detour due to crane work. Where: S. Tryon Street between Brooklyn Village Avenue and Good Samaritan Way. When: Feb. 5 at 6 a.m. until Feb. 13 at 6 a.m. Bus stops...
CHARLOTTE, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Gaston County Mugshots February 5th

Check out the Gaston County mugshots from Sunday, February 5th. *All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
country1037fm.com

Charlotte Home to North Carolina’s Best Breakfast Sandwich

Are you a fan of breakfast sandwiches? I know some people feel like a breakfast sandwich can change the way they tackle a day. Personally, the only breakfast sandwich I am big on is grilled cheese. I know, very basic of me. But, breakfast in general can be very important. It truly kick-starts your day and helps you be able to better navigate the day. From fast food spots to bagel shops and coffee shops, you can find a good breakfast sandwich. But, where are the best?
CHARLOTTE, NC

