New Dogtopia Pet Center Opens in Dallas

Dogtopia, a growing dog daycare business with more than 200 locations throughout the U.S. and Canada, has opened its newest pet center at The Shops at Park Lane, across from Old Navy. Now, with two locations in Dallas, dog lovers across the city can treat their dogs to hotel-style pampered...
DALLAS, TX
Dallas Observer

Until Wednesday, Dallas Is Waiving Misdemeanor Warrant Fees for People Donating Socks

Every year, the Dallas Municipal Court gives people the chance to deal with their outstanding Class C misdemeanor warrants and have associated fees waived. Dallas calls this its Ticket Track Down initiative. It generally lasts only two weeks and was expected to end on Sunday, Feb. 5. But the city extended the initiative to this Wednesday, Feb. 8. People hoping to get their warrant fees waived will need to donate a package of three or more pairs of socks. The socks must be dropped off with a county clerk before seeing a judge.
DALLAS, TX
WFAA

Dallas Animal Services officers brave ice to rescue freezing pups

DALLAS — Even in the worst weather, Dallas Animal Services (DAS) officers have to hit the road. “Dogs are being left outside, no shelter, that sort of stuff,” officer Andrew Sanchez told WFAA. On Wednesday, WFAA joined Sanchez and field manager Sandy Castillo as they tended to lack-of-care...
DALLAS, TX
Steven Doyle

Where to Find a Great Hot Dog in Dallas

Researching the history of the hot dog is murkier than the water some are boiled in, but there is certainly no mistake that the wiener on a bun is a quintessential staple of ball games, circuses, amusement parks, and just about anywhere people are looking for an inexpensive and easy to eat meal.
DALLAS, TX
texasmetronews.com

Abandoned and forgotten: Dallas journalist reclaims history by restoring Black cemetery

Journalist Rodney Hawkins says he didn’t get a full picture of African American history from school. “I grew up in Plano and so I read in the history books in large part about slavery, it wasn’t that long of passages, maybe a chapter if we got that in the book,” he said. “But it never really registered with me that the history I was reading in those books, my direct connection to it.”
DALLAS, TX
TheDailyBeast

Dallas Zoo’s Stolen Monkeys Found in House Full of Animals, Pastor’s Family Says

Bella and Finn, the two emperor tamarin monkeys that vanished from their enclosure at the Dallas Zoo on Monday, were found the next day after members of a nearby church alerted the police that something odd was afoot at the property next door. Tonya Thomas, whose father is the pastor of Lancaster’s Family Center Church of God in Christ, told The Dallas Morning News that police, acting on the family’s tip, entered the empty community house next door and found the monkeys in a closet—as well as blankets, canned goods, chickens, pigeons, birds, and cats. The family owns the house...
DALLAS, TX
CW33

Community Shoutout: The Immigrant Mom nonprofit

DALLAS (KDAF) – We love to give shout-outs to those in the community that are making a difference and today we got the chance to chat with a nonprofit that supports mothers who are parenting in a new and different country. “The Immigrant Mom is an organization with a...
DALLAS, TX
Radio Ink

Hal Jay Gets a New Heart

Dallas-area morning news host Hal Jay has received a new heart and is resting comfortably, according to his wife. Last month Jay announced on his WBAP-AM morning show that he was awaiting a heart transplant. Jay’s wife Ann shared the news with Cumulus Market Manager Dan Bennett over the weekend....
DALLAS, TX
dallasexpress.com

Local Builder Plans Hundreds of Homes

A local construction company plans to add hundreds of new homes to specific retirement-focused communities around North Texas. Roanoke-based construction company Integrity Group announced plans to build roughly 200 homes throughout Ladera retirement communities in 2023. Ladera facilities are built to serve adults aged 55 and above throughout the Dallas...
FORT WORTH, TX
