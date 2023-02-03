Read full article on original website
New Walmart Distribution Center in Dallas County Brings Jobs and Opportunities with Up to $34 per Hour PayAsh JurbergDallas County, TX
Man Arrested for Stealing Monkeys from Dallas ZooWilliamDallas, TX
The Philly Cheesesteak and Where to Find Them in DallasSteven DoyleDallas, TX
Where to Find a Great Hot Dog in DallasSteven DoyleDallas, TX
NBA Superstar Leaves Game With Devastating InjuryOnlyHomersDallas, TX
Birthday parties, meat-lovers pizza & more for dogs at Homegrown Hounds in Las Colinas
If you're looking to get your dog something special or just celebrate them being your absolute bestest friend, Homegrown Hounds in Las Colinas is doing all the heavy lifting, celebrating and cooking for you.
dallasexpress.com
New Dogtopia Pet Center Opens in Dallas
Dogtopia, a growing dog daycare business with more than 200 locations throughout the U.S. and Canada, has opened its newest pet center at The Shops at Park Lane, across from Old Navy. Now, with two locations in Dallas, dog lovers across the city can treat their dogs to hotel-style pampered...
Dallas Observer
Until Wednesday, Dallas Is Waiving Misdemeanor Warrant Fees for People Donating Socks
Every year, the Dallas Municipal Court gives people the chance to deal with their outstanding Class C misdemeanor warrants and have associated fees waived. Dallas calls this its Ticket Track Down initiative. It generally lasts only two weeks and was expected to end on Sunday, Feb. 5. But the city extended the initiative to this Wednesday, Feb. 8. People hoping to get their warrant fees waived will need to donate a package of three or more pairs of socks. The socks must be dropped off with a county clerk before seeing a judge.
Dallas Animal Services officers brave ice to rescue freezing pups
DALLAS — Even in the worst weather, Dallas Animal Services (DAS) officers have to hit the road. “Dogs are being left outside, no shelter, that sort of stuff,” officer Andrew Sanchez told WFAA. On Wednesday, WFAA joined Sanchez and field manager Sandy Castillo as they tended to lack-of-care...
texasmetronews.com
“A Heart for Others” Ladies Luncheon celebrates friendship, family and community
In celebration of Galentines’ Day, the JV McRae Foundation will host its inaugural “Heart for Others Ladies Luncheon” at 11 a.m. on Saturday, February 18, 2023, at Sixty Vines located in Dallas, TX. Influential author, filmmaker and producer, Dr. Cheryl Polote Williamson, will be the motivational keynote...
Good news for people in Dallas County with some great job opportunities opening up with Walmart. The retail giant is opening a 730,000-square-foot automated grocery distribution center south of Dallas in Lancaster this year and has 500 new jobs that need filling.
These Texas shops are serving up the best frozen yogurt in the US: report
DALLAS (KDAF) — Whenever it’s a hot day, or if you’re in the need of a sweet treat, there’s one cold snack that will always satisfy and that’s the humble yet outrageously delicious, frozen yogurt. We’re talking Fro-Yo on Monday, February 6 as it is...
From driveway brewing to becoming one of Dallas’ top spots for brews & food: On Rotation Brewery & Kitchen
We love some good food and even better brews over here at CW33 and On Rotation Brewery & Kitchen is serving up plenty of food to complement the insane amount of beer you can try.
Small North Texas business owner says $40,000 worth of inventory is missing because of shipping mistake
IRVING, Texas — Jay Donaldson’s Ring doorbell clearly captured a December delivery that was months in the making. There’s one problem: Only half of his long-awaited order arrived. Donaldson owns Don Piece Collection watches. A self-proclaimed watch connoisseur, he started his business six years ago. He designs...
Why Was Someone Driving on the Freeway in Dallas With Their Hood Open?
Can someone please tell me just what the hell is going on here?. One thing the internet is good for is making me lose all faith in human beings. It seems like damn near every time I log on to Facebook or Twitter, I witness someone doing something really stupid.
Dallas Zoo says 2 monkeys missing from ‘intentionally compromised’ habitat
DALLAS (KXAN) — The Dallas Zoo, again, is looking for missing animals that appear to be stolen, it announced Monday. This time, the zoo and the Dallas Police Department are looking for two emperor tamarin monkeys that were discovered missing Monday morning. They said their habitat was “intentionally compromised.”
Where to Find a Great Hot Dog in Dallas
Researching the history of the hot dog is murkier than the water some are boiled in, but there is certainly no mistake that the wiener on a bun is a quintessential staple of ball games, circuses, amusement parks, and just about anywhere people are looking for an inexpensive and easy to eat meal.
texasmetronews.com
Abandoned and forgotten: Dallas journalist reclaims history by restoring Black cemetery
Journalist Rodney Hawkins says he didn’t get a full picture of African American history from school. “I grew up in Plano and so I read in the history books in large part about slavery, it wasn’t that long of passages, maybe a chapter if we got that in the book,” he said. “But it never really registered with me that the history I was reading in those books, my direct connection to it.”
fortworthreport.org
Made in Tarrant: Fort Worth artist provides a ‘little burst of happiness’ through murals
Editor’s note: Made in Tarrant is an occasional Q&A series on small businesses started in Tarrant County. Submit your business here. Who? Megan Najera is the creative mind behind MLNart. When? Najera started doing art commissions in 2012. Where? At this time, MLNart does not have a brick-and-mortar store...
Get a better night’s sleep by way of a better pillow from Dallas’ The Pillow Bar
DALLAS (KDAF) – Did you know that how you wake up from your sleep showcases what type of sleeper you are? For example, if you wake up on your side, you need a specific pillow for your specific sleep type. Everyone has experienced a bad night’s sleep, some more...
Dallas Zoo’s Stolen Monkeys Found in House Full of Animals, Pastor’s Family Says
Bella and Finn, the two emperor tamarin monkeys that vanished from their enclosure at the Dallas Zoo on Monday, were found the next day after members of a nearby church alerted the police that something odd was afoot at the property next door. Tonya Thomas, whose father is the pastor of Lancaster’s Family Center Church of God in Christ, told The Dallas Morning News that police, acting on the family’s tip, entered the empty community house next door and found the monkeys in a closet—as well as blankets, canned goods, chickens, pigeons, birds, and cats. The family owns the house...
Community Shoutout: The Immigrant Mom nonprofit
DALLAS (KDAF) – We love to give shout-outs to those in the community that are making a difference and today we got the chance to chat with a nonprofit that supports mothers who are parenting in a new and different country. “The Immigrant Mom is an organization with a...
Radio Ink
Hal Jay Gets a New Heart
Dallas-area morning news host Hal Jay has received a new heart and is resting comfortably, according to his wife. Last month Jay announced on his WBAP-AM morning show that he was awaiting a heart transplant. Jay’s wife Ann shared the news with Cumulus Market Manager Dan Bennett over the weekend....
dallasexpress.com
Local Builder Plans Hundreds of Homes
A local construction company plans to add hundreds of new homes to specific retirement-focused communities around North Texas. Roanoke-based construction company Integrity Group announced plans to build roughly 200 homes throughout Ladera retirement communities in 2023. Ladera facilities are built to serve adults aged 55 and above throughout the Dallas...
KIII TV3
Man arrested in connection with missing Dallas Zoo monkeys, clouded leopard, officials say
DALLAS — Dallas Police have arrested a man in connection with the Tamarin monkeys kidnapped from the Dallas Zoo. According to sources, Davion Dwight Irvin, 24, was picked up Thursday afternoon not far from the Dallas World Aquarium after Dallas Police were told he was in the Aquarium near an animal habitat and checking out the mesh enclosures.
