thenavigatornews.com
“I think she did it:” Lake Land College’s mystery project!
On the week after Spring break, Mar. 13, Lake Land College (LLC) is hosting a murder mystery event, called the Mystery project. It is going to be available to the Criminal Justice program, some chemistry and lab-based classes and some of the social sciences classes; as well as many high schools around the county. For the students participating through a class, many have assignments within the course content that they will be completing and there will be a Canvas module for those participating to access. This Canvas module will give the students and participants access to weekly updates so the participants can further understand what has happened, possible suspects and who they may need to talk to in order to divulge who the culprit is.
wmay.com
U of Illinois student cheering section apologizes for ticket controversy
The University of Illinois’s student cheering section is apologizing after controversy erupted over its attempt to buy a block of tickets for Saturday’s game at Iowa. The Orange Krush organization complained on social media that it had purchased the tickets, but then the University of Iowa rescinded the ticket purchase.
Eleven Warriors
Iowa Catches Illinois Students in A Lie, UNC Hires a 22-Year-Old Field Hockey Coach and Tommy Rees Leaves Notre Dame for Alabama
Own the group chat with The Weekender, highlighting the biggest stories in college sports, standout writing from Eleven Warriors, and a glance at what's next. The biggest story in Big Ten basketball over the past week happened off of the court. When Illinois’ official student section, the Orange Krush, initially...
wfft.com
Luke Goode back suited for Fighting Illini
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WFFT) - After facing a foot injury in October, Homestead grad Luke Goode is finally making his way back on the court. The sophomore guard was out for three months due to foot surgery but is now suiting up for the Fighting Illini once again. Goode did not...
illinoisnewsroom.org
Wind Chill Advisory prompts remote learning on February 3
Illinois Public Media is tracking closings, delays, and school remote days due to bitterly cold weather on February 3. The National Weather Service in Lincoln has placed Champaign, Coles, DeWitt, Douglas, Piatt, Vermilion counties under a Wind Chill Advisory from Thursday 11:00 p.m.-Friday 10:00 a.m. This story will be updated.
Arcola teen proposes downtown plaza space
ARCOLA, Ill., (WCIA) — An Arcola teen put together a proposal and talked to city leaders in Douglas County. She wants to bring life to an empty lot in her town. Karina Warfel is a senior at Arcola High School and is already working to make a change in her community. She wants to bring […]
WCIA
On the Frontlines: Meet Champaign Firefighter
Meet a Champaign Firefighter who is going the distance to serve our community in multiple ways. Grace Khachaturian introduces us to Sam Freeland for a glimpse of life on the frontlines.
Emergency closure today for Danville Public Library
DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA)– The Danville Public Library announced an emergency closure today for after a water main break. Library officials said they hope to reopen tomorrow for regular business hours, and apologize for any inconvenience.
N. Lincoln Ave. lane shift in Urbana beginning Monday
URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — The City of Urbana announced that there will be a lane shift on N. Lincoln Ave. beginning at 7 a.m. on Monday. Traffic on N. Lincoln Ave. between Saline Ct. and Centennial Farm Rd. will be shifted to one lane in each direction until Feb. 9 at 5 p.m., weather permitting. […]
saturdaytradition.com
Iowa hoops drops intense hype video for matchup vs. Illinois
Iowa and Illinois are gearing up for another intense rivalry meeting of the basketball series on Saturday. The two sides are also jockeying for positioning in the B1G behind Purdue. Entering Saturday, Illinois is tied with Rutgers for second in the conference with a 7-4 record in league play. Iowa...
smilepolitely.com
Five things to eat or drink in C-U this month: February 2023
Happy Black History Month! February is a great time to reflect and honor the contributions Black individuals have made to our country. This month, my food recommendations celebrate Black excellence in the Champaign-Urbana food scene. This February — and all year long, seek out businesses, restaurants, food trucks, and bakeries run by Black entrepreneurs and eat amazing food. If you’re not sure where to go, check out more than 150+ businesses on Buy Black Chambana’s website and follow the community organization on Facebook.
wjbc.com
Decatur Republican wants to increase access to medical records
SPRINGFIELD – You have less access to your medical records than you may think, and State Rep. Dan Caulkins (R-Decatur) says he wants to change that. “What we’re addressing here is the ability of a patient or their representative to know that the record that they’re looking at accurately reflects the diagnosis and treatment that they receive,” Caulkins told a statehouse news conference.
4 Amazing Burger Places in Illinois
If you live in Illinois and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Illinois that are well-known for preparing absolutely delicious burgers using only fresh and high-quality ingredients.
Shelby Co. parents honor daughter on National Wear Red Day
National Wear Red Day brings awareness to heart disease, which is the leading cause of death for women in the United States.
nowdecatur.com
Temporary restraining order against Illinois’ gun/magazine ban being considered in Macon County
February 6, 2023 – Another temporary restraining order halting enforcement of Illinois’ gun and magazine ban could be coming soon. On Jan. 10, Gov. J.B. Pritzker enacted a ban on selling and possessing more than 170 semi-automatic firearms and magazines of more than 10 rounds for rifles and 15 rounds for handguns. There’s also a registration required by Jan. 1, 2024, for owners of grandfathered guns bought and owned before the law went into effect.
Decatur community gathers to remember 11-year-old pitbull
DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Central Park in Decatur was lit up blue on Saturday night for Blue the dog. Blue and his 4 siblings were left outside in below-freezing temperatures at the hands of their owners. For some, remembrance is just one way to spread awareness about animal cruelty. Beth Wallace, an animal advocate, was […]
Mattoon restaurant demolished over weekend, plans to rebuild
MATTOON, Ill. (WCIA) — A popular restaurant in Mattoon was demolished over the weekend. During the demolition process, the Mattoon Fire Department found a gas leak at Lee’s Famous Recipe. Chief Hilligoss said 8th St. between Broadway Ave. and Charleston Ave. was blocked off to allow Ameren to dig and fix the leak. Last year, […]
ADM workers go on strike at Decatur plant
DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Union members of Teamsters 916 are on strike at the Archer Daniels Midlands plant in Decatur. The union declared a strike 7 p.m. Thursday, after ADM did not agree to a pay increase of 12 percent over three years, according to a news release from the union. Workers say they deserve […]
WAND TV
Injunction sought on behalf of all FOID card holders in state
Decatur, Ill (WAND) – The states new assault weapons ban is under attack once again. This time in Macon County Circuit Court. The lawsuit has been filed on behalf of State Representative Dan Caulkins, (R) Decatur, gun dealers and owners. An injunction has been issued in Effingham County against...
Danville house sustains ‘heavy fire’, cause under investigation
DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — After initial reports, the Danville Fire Department has confirmed details on the house fire they responded to on Friday around 11 a.m. Danville Fire Chief, Aaron Marcott, stated that firefighters reported seeing heavy smoke coming from the roof upon arriving at a home on Kansas St. Everyone was reportedly out of […]
