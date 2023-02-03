On the week after Spring break, Mar. 13, Lake Land College (LLC) is hosting a murder mystery event, called the Mystery project. It is going to be available to the Criminal Justice program, some chemistry and lab-based classes and some of the social sciences classes; as well as many high schools around the county. For the students participating through a class, many have assignments within the course content that they will be completing and there will be a Canvas module for those participating to access. This Canvas module will give the students and participants access to weekly updates so the participants can further understand what has happened, possible suspects and who they may need to talk to in order to divulge who the culprit is.

MATTOON, IL ・ 16 HOURS AGO