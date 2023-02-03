ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warren, MI

downriversundaytimes.com

Dearborn City Council denies activist’s FOIA appeal

DEARBORN – Local activist Hassan Aoun appealed two Freedom of Information Act decisions during a Feb. 2 special City Council meeting, and was frustrated when the outcome did not meet his expectations. Aoun met with the council during a Jan. 19 meeting, questioning the outcome of three FOIA outcomes....
DEARBORN, MI
candgnews.com

Smokestack at WWTP will be demolished

WARREN — At their meeting on Jan. 24, members of the Warren City Council voted to demolish the smokestack at the city’s Waste Water Treatment Plant. Council voted unanimously, 6-0. Councilman Ron Papandrea was not present at the meeting. Warren Mayor James Fouts has been working to get...
WARREN, MI
fox2detroit.com

Woman sentenced for stealing from Macomb County senior care center

CLINTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (FOX 2) - A woman was sentenced to jail and probation after stealing from a Macomb County senior care center. Tina Coleman, 47, will spend six months in jail and 24 months on probation, with the jail sentence counting toward that probation time for a charge of embezzlement by an agent or trustee over $1,000 and less than $2,000.
MACOMB COUNTY, MI
bridgedetroit.com

Amid electrician shortage, Detroit union has long waiting list

As the country embarks on electrifying homes, cars, buildings and industry in the face of climate change, experts are raising alarm over a shortage of electricians to do the work. But in Detroit, International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local 58 has a pipeline going untapped: A waitlist of nearly 1,000...
DETROIT, MI
CBS Detroit

Oakland Co. Polar Plunge has big turnout from law enforcement

(CBS DETROIT) - The Polar Plunge is back in Southeast Michigan just in time for single digit temperatures.The Oakland County Polar Plunge at Walled Lake welcomed jumpers from all over the area to raise money for Special Olympics. This year though, was a bit different, with a whole jump dedicated to law enforcement.Sgt. Brad Connell of the Walled Lake Township Police Department says 300 plungers registered this year and nearly two-thirds of them are members of Oakland County law enforcement. "I mean, we started by jumping into a pool," Connell said when recalling his first jump 7 years ago. He...
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
The Ann Arbor News

He had a ‘heart of gold’: Longtime Washtenaw County orchard owner was dedicated to farming

WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI -- Bruce Upston always wanted to run a farm. With the help of his wife, Jan, he was able to do that until the day he died. Upston died on Thursday, Jan. 26, nearly a year after he was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer, leaving behind a legacy of kindness, a passion for farming and a dedication to the customers at his Augusta Township orchard. He was 77.
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI
The Detroit Free Press

Man's only request from a Macomb County Sheriff's deputy? A hug

Macomb County Sheriff's deputies responded to a call for a safety check on a driver pulled off to the side of the road, only to find a man in need of some emotional support. Deputies found the man, referred to by authorities by the pseudonym "Joe," on the side of a quiet road overcome by tears. Joe was on his way to work when he decided to pull off the road because he was feeling overwhelmed...
MACOMB COUNTY, MI
fox2detroit.com

3 missing Detroit rappers bodies found • Parents ditch baby at airport • Whitmer plan inflation relief checks

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - The bodies of three missing rappers were found in an abandoned apartment complex in Highland Park, police detain parents who seemingly abandoned their baby at airport check-in, and Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has a plan for inflation that involves sending a check to all taxpayers in Michigan among other measures: here are the top stories from FOX 2's Week in Review.
DETROIT, MI
The Detroit Free Press

Youths allegedly doubled and tripled up in juvenile jail cells

Overcrowding at the Wayne County juvenile jail had officials recently doubling up some youths in cells and placing three together in an intake room with mattresses on the floor, according to employees and photos obtained by the Free Press. An employee sent an email to court officials this week with the allegations and photos of the overcrowding, writing that Wayne County Juvenile Detention Facility administrators should be "ashamed of themselves for these deplorable conditions and nonchalant...
WAYNE COUNTY, MI
The Detroit Free Press

Gilbert's firm misses deadline for new Wayne Co. jail as cost overruns hit $75M

Dan Gilbert's organization has missed a deadline for completing the new Wayne County Criminal Justice Center and is facing $75 million in cost overruns, for which it is mostly on the hook. Members of a Wayne County Commission special committee were told Thursday that Gilbert's Bedrock firm, which is under contract to build the new jail and courthouse complex in Detroit, failed to meet a deadline this week for "substantial completion" of the center. ...
WAYNE COUNTY, MI
sanilacbroadcasting.com

Flint man found in Holloway Dam identified as investigation continues

Further information has been released about the man found floating last Monday in Richfield Township’s Holloway Dam. The man, 59-year-old Tony Bigelow of Flint, was recovered after several hours of effort by several sheriff departments, including the thumb’s Lapeer and St. Clair County Sheriff Offices, having been spotted by a park goer before 5:30 p.m. on January 30.
FLINT, MI
Michigan Daily

University of Michigan researcher resigns following falsified data accusations

Dr. Chung Owyang, former University of Michigan chief of gastroenterology, resigned from his position on Jan. 2 due to allegations of falsified data involving millions of federal research dollars. The University deemed Owyang’s experiments as fraudulent and requested the retraction of five academic articles on Jan. 24. One of...
ANN ARBOR, MI

