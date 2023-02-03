ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Investopedia

Markets Drop for Second-Straight Day on Fed Hike Fears

U.S. equities indexes moved lower on Feb. 6, with the previous week's jobs numbers casting a shadow on interest rate expectations. The Nasdaq fell 1% during Monday's session, while the S&P 500 declined 0.6% and the Dow posted a minor loss. Companies that are sensitive to increased interest rates, including...
The Hill

What we learned about the US economy this past week

A recent wave of surprisingly solid economic data reveals that the U.S. economy is in a far stronger position than most economists expected. Friday’s stunning jobs report, coupled with a surprising jump in job openings, has forced experts to recalibrate their expectations for an economy being slowed by the Federal Reserve’s interest rate hikes. Here’s…
Investopedia

Today's Mortgage Rates & Trends - February 6, 2023: Rates jump

After declining by double digits Thursday, almost every mortgage average rose by bolder double digits Friday, in most cases more than erasing the week's earlier three-day drop. Friday's gain took the 30-year average roughly back to where it ended the previous week. Today's National Mortgage Rate Averages. Though it dropped...
Motley Fool

Social Security's 2024 COLA Could Easily Be Zero. Here's How

Social Security gives a cost-of-living adjustment upward in most years. However, inflation rates have been slowing from very high levels in 2022. It's possible that if inflation stays dormant throughout 2023, the COLA for 2024 could be zero. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The...
CoinDesk

UK to Start Further Development Work on ‘Likely Needed’ Digital Pound

Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. The Bank of England is starting further research and development work on a digital pound for purchasing goods and services – something that’s likely to be needed in the future, the regulator said Monday.
Investopedia

Uber Results to Test Stock's 34% Rally in 2023

Uber Technologies (UBER) has been on a roll ahead of fourth-quarter results due before markets open Wednesday, with demand for its rides and deliveries up, fares higher, and the supply of drivers fully recovered from steep pandemic losses. The company is on track to post the first profitable year in...
Ars Technica

Big Tech companies use cloud computing arms to pursue alliances with AI groups

Big Tech companies are aggressively pursuing investments and alliances with artificial intelligence startups through their cloud computing arms, raising regulatory questions over their role as both suppliers and competitors in the battle to develop “generative AI.”. Google’s recent $300 million bet on San Francisco-based Anthropic is the latest in...
ABC News

Russia's revenue falls sharply in January from year earlier

MOSCOW -- Russia's finance ministry said Monday that budget revenue in January was 35% lower compared with the same month in 2022, the last month before Russia sent troops into Ukraine. The ministry also said the budget deficit for January was 1.77 trillion rubles ($23.9 billion), about 60% of the...

