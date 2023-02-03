Bars with activities are the new hot thing, and with everyone eager to get out and socialize, it can be hard to decide where to go to meet up with your friends. If you are struggling to make a decision, we recommend heading over to check out Altitude 1291 in Midwest City, Oklahoma, where you can grab your favorite alcoholic or non-alcoholic beverage while bowling, playing arcade games, or climbing.

MIDWEST CITY, OK ・ 6 DAYS AGO