Houston, TX

houstonisd.org

HISD principal announcements for the 2023 spring semester

Below you’ll find updated principal announcements for HISD’s 274 campuses during the 2023 spring semester. A change in school leadership can occur for a variety of reasons, including promotions and transfers. Cage ES and Project Chrysalis MS name Maria Z. Castillo as new principal. Maria Z. Castillo has...
HOUSTON, TX
houstonpublicmedia.org

Houston could soon become the largest US city without LGBTQ representation in its government

Houston could soon be the largest city in the country without LGBTQ representation on its city council, owing to term limits. Houston has had LGBTQ representation in city government continuously since 1998 when Annise Parker first took a seat on city council. Former Mayor Parker is now president and CEO of LGBTQ Victory Fund, an organization that helps elect LGBTQ political candidates to office across the country.
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

Houston Newsmakers: Black History facts and the fight against politicization

Host Khambrel Marshall sits down with Dr. Alexander Byrd, Vice Provost for Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion at Rice University to talk Black History Month in a politicized world. Houston Police Department is hiring new recruits. Are you in?. Go behind the scenes with the cast and crew of “Paradise Blue,”...
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

2 Houston-area brothers looking for family to adopt them together

Every child deserves to have a loving family. There are more than 5,000 children currently in foster care in the Greater Houston area. Of them, more than 1,700 are available for adoption right now. Many of these kids are part of a sibling group. This month we’re highlighting two brothers....
HOUSTON, TX
Fort Bend Star

Fort Bend ISD high school dancers recognized at annual Dance Classic

Hundreds of Fort Bend ISD high school dancers participated in this year’s district Dance Classic in January, representing all eleven school programs. They performed in solo, duet, small ensemble and full team categories, and the top soloists in each category were recognized, according to a news release from the district.
FORT BEND COUNTY, TX
cw39.com

Winners of the 5th Annual Gumbo Cookoff

HOUSTON (CW39) – This weekend Meteorologist Carrigan Chauvin was lucky enough to taste some of the BEST and WORST gumbo of her life! For the 2023 5th Annual Gumbo Cookoff at Cedar Creek Bar & Grill. The weather was perfect, drinks were cold, and the gumbo was hot!. This...
HOUSTON, TX
Michele Freeman

Buffalo Bayou John Doe found on July 8, 1957 in Houston, Texas still unidentified

On July 8, 1957, an unidentified deceased man was found floating face down in Buffalo Bayou in downtown Houston, Texas. The nearest address to his location was the 1200 block of Commerce Street. The medical examiner estimated that Buffalo Bayou Doe died three days prior to being pulled out of the waterway, but the body was too decomposed for an autopsy. Cause of death is unknown.
HOUSTON, TX
houstonpublicmedia.org

Bun B announces part of RodeoHouston Southern Takeover lineup

Rapper and Houston native Bun B announced part of his lineup at the Houston Rodeo and Livestock Show for Black Heritage Day on March 3. The concert, known as Southern Takeover, will include Louisiana rappers Juvenile and Mannie Fresh. Bun B previously said his restaurant, Trill Burgers, will have a...
HOUSTON, TX
Ash Jurberg

This Houston woman is giving away millions

In order to spread good news in 2023, I have been writing about people and organizations giving back to the community. Readers enjoy seeing uplifting, positive stories. So today, I wanted to write about a woman from Houston and the good she is doing for the community.
HOUSTON, TX
thepostnewspaper.net

Historic Moment Just Another Plateau For Hutton

Climbing higher plateaus is nothing new to Lee Hutton. Surrounded by a family with success in its DNA, Hutton has chased high plateaus from being an all-district wide receiver at La Marque High School in its genesis of becoming one of the state’s marquee football programs to becoming a standout in both football and track at the University of Minnesota. When putting the pads on and amazing stopwatches with his speed reached its conclusion, Hutton tackled law and launched a path toward becoming one of the best lawyers in the state of Minnesota.
LA MARQUE, TX
KHOU

Who is Houston's 5-time Grammy winner Robert Glasper?

HOUSTON — Before the opening credits of the Grammy Awards Sunday on KHOU 11 one of Houston's own was already a winner. Jazz, R&B pianist, producer and songwriter Robert Glasper was nominated for best R&B album and best-engineered album for his 2022 release of “Black Radio III.” Glasper was up against Mary J. Blige's "Good Morning Gorgeous (Deluxe)", Chris Brown's "Breezy (Deluxe)," Lucky Daye's "Candydrip," and PJ Morton's "Watch the Sun."
HOUSTON, TX
92.9 NIN

Nope!: Check Out This 500 Foot-High Glass Pool in Houston, Texas

Now way, Jose', you are not getting me on this thing for all the tea in China. Is that still a saying?. I just can't, I'm afraid of heights. But there are a lot of you who might be on the fence about experiencing something like this. So, for Y'all, I'm going to list a few reasons why you might want to give this pool a try.
HOUSTON, TX

