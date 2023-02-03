Read full article on original website
houstonisd.org
HISD principal announcements for the 2023 spring semester
Below you’ll find updated principal announcements for HISD’s 274 campuses during the 2023 spring semester. A change in school leadership can occur for a variety of reasons, including promotions and transfers. Cage ES and Project Chrysalis MS name Maria Z. Castillo as new principal. Maria Z. Castillo has...
houstonpublicmedia.org
Houston could soon become the largest US city without LGBTQ representation in its government
Houston could soon be the largest city in the country without LGBTQ representation on its city council, owing to term limits. Houston has had LGBTQ representation in city government continuously since 1998 when Annise Parker first took a seat on city council. Former Mayor Parker is now president and CEO of LGBTQ Victory Fund, an organization that helps elect LGBTQ political candidates to office across the country.
Click2Houston.com
Houston Newsmakers: Black History facts and the fight against politicization
Host Khambrel Marshall sits down with Dr. Alexander Byrd, Vice Provost for Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion at Rice University to talk Black History Month in a politicized world. Houston Police Department is hiring new recruits. Are you in?. Go behind the scenes with the cast and crew of “Paradise Blue,”...
Spring ISD officials name new principal for Spring High School
Jalen Hemphill was named the new principal of Spring High School, according to a Jan. 26 news release from Spring ISD. (Emily Lincke/Community Impact) Spring High School has welcomed a new principal who is trilingual and has a background in middle and high school education, according to a Jan. 26 news release from Spring ISD.
fox26houston.com
2 Houston-area brothers looking for family to adopt them together
Every child deserves to have a loving family. There are more than 5,000 children currently in foster care in the Greater Houston area. Of them, more than 1,700 are available for adoption right now. Many of these kids are part of a sibling group. This month we’re highlighting two brothers....
coveringkaty.com
Katy ISD Athletes Sign with Colleges and Universities During National Signing Day
KATY, TX (Covering Katy News) – A total of 70 Katy ISD student-athletes formally committed to their college or university of choice during National Signing Day on February 1. An additional eight athletes also officially announced their college or university of choice during the 2022 Winter Break. The countless...
Fort Bend Star
Fort Bend ISD high school dancers recognized at annual Dance Classic
Hundreds of Fort Bend ISD high school dancers participated in this year’s district Dance Classic in January, representing all eleven school programs. They performed in solo, duet, small ensemble and full team categories, and the top soloists in each category were recognized, according to a news release from the district.
cw39.com
Winners of the 5th Annual Gumbo Cookoff
HOUSTON (CW39) – This weekend Meteorologist Carrigan Chauvin was lucky enough to taste some of the BEST and WORST gumbo of her life! For the 2023 5th Annual Gumbo Cookoff at Cedar Creek Bar & Grill. The weather was perfect, drinks were cold, and the gumbo was hot!. This...
On July 8, 1957, an unidentified deceased man was found floating face down in Buffalo Bayou in downtown Houston, Texas. The nearest address to his location was the 1200 block of Commerce Street. The medical examiner estimated that Buffalo Bayou Doe died three days prior to being pulled out of the waterway, but the body was too decomposed for an autopsy. Cause of death is unknown.
houstonpublicmedia.org
Bun B announces part of RodeoHouston Southern Takeover lineup
Rapper and Houston native Bun B announced part of his lineup at the Houston Rodeo and Livestock Show for Black Heritage Day on March 3. The concert, known as Southern Takeover, will include Louisiana rappers Juvenile and Mannie Fresh. Bun B previously said his restaurant, Trill Burgers, will have a...
Click2Houston.com
KPRC 2 Investigates: Woman says cemetery marker placement is disrespectful
HOUSTON – When someone you love passes away, the process of planning the memorial and everything else can be overwhelming. There is a lot to do and you are also grieving, so there are some things you may not even think or know to ask. That’s part of the issue a Houston woman is dealing with.
Lee Hutton III becomes the first black commissioner to lead a professional sports league in the United States.
We are thrilled about this as Mr. Hutton is a proud graduate of The La Marque High School. FOLLOW THIS LINK TO READ ALL ABOUT IT>>>http://www.bayareaentertainer.com/articles/lee-hutton-iii-becomes-the-first-black-commissioner-to-lead-a-professional-sports-league-in-the-united-states.
A 27-year-old woman who recently moved to Houston has turned to the social platform Reddit to ask where to meet single men in Houston. The lady who goes by the user name hairstylechoices asked for help, and the people of Houston were eager to help.
In order to spread good news in 2023, I have been writing about people and organizations giving back to the community. Readers enjoy seeing uplifting, positive stories. So today, I wanted to write about a woman from Houston and the good she is doing for the community.
thepostnewspaper.net
Historic Moment Just Another Plateau For Hutton
Climbing higher plateaus is nothing new to Lee Hutton. Surrounded by a family with success in its DNA, Hutton has chased high plateaus from being an all-district wide receiver at La Marque High School in its genesis of becoming one of the state’s marquee football programs to becoming a standout in both football and track at the University of Minnesota. When putting the pads on and amazing stopwatches with his speed reached its conclusion, Hutton tackled law and launched a path toward becoming one of the best lawyers in the state of Minnesota.
KHOU
Who is Houston's 5-time Grammy winner Robert Glasper?
HOUSTON — Before the opening credits of the Grammy Awards Sunday on KHOU 11 one of Houston's own was already a winner. Jazz, R&B pianist, producer and songwriter Robert Glasper was nominated for best R&B album and best-engineered album for his 2022 release of “Black Radio III.” Glasper was up against Mary J. Blige's "Good Morning Gorgeous (Deluxe)", Chris Brown's "Breezy (Deluxe)," Lucky Daye's "Candydrip," and PJ Morton's "Watch the Sun."
Abbott announces final extension of Emergency SNAP benefits
The Texas Health and Human Services Commission is providing more than $345.9 million in emergency Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program food benefits for the month of February as the final extension of benefits, according to a new release from Gov. Greg Abbott.
papercitymag.com
Blockbuster Gala Returns With a Touching Grandkids Tribute and $1.5 Million Raised — Seven Acres Surprises
Chairs Steve Estrin, Denise Estrin, Alyse & Robert Caplan at the Seven Acres gala, held at the Hilton Americas-Houston. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz) What: Seven Acres “Back Together…and it feels so good” 2023 gala. Where: Hilton Americas-Houston. PC Moment: The first in-person fundraiser in three years, thanks...
Now way, Jose', you are not getting me on this thing for all the tea in China. Is that still a saying?. I just can't, I'm afraid of heights. But there are a lot of you who might be on the fence about experiencing something like this. So, for Y'all, I'm going to list a few reasons why you might want to give this pool a try.
fox26houston.com
Former Houston mayor says city facing "fiscal cliff", blames Turner administration
HOUSTON - Seven years after back-to-back terms as Houston's second woman and first openly gay Mayor, Annise Parker is offering a mixed review on the performance of her successor, Sylvester Turner. "Sylvester Turner, and we need to give him credit, was able to shore up the pension systems. Bill White...
