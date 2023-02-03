Climbing higher plateaus is nothing new to Lee Hutton. Surrounded by a family with success in its DNA, Hutton has chased high plateaus from being an all-district wide receiver at La Marque High School in its genesis of becoming one of the state’s marquee football programs to becoming a standout in both football and track at the University of Minnesota. When putting the pads on and amazing stopwatches with his speed reached its conclusion, Hutton tackled law and launched a path toward becoming one of the best lawyers in the state of Minnesota.

LA MARQUE, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO