ETOnline.com

These 1 Carat Diamond Earrings are Under $600 Right Now at Amazon — Shop Valentine's Day Jewelry Gifts

Jewelry is the perfect gift for any occasion, especially for Valentine's Day. With the season of love arriving soon, your Valentine's Day shopping begins now with these Amazon deals on diamonds and jewelry. If you want to add some sparkle to the special people in your life, you can skip the trip to the jewelry store and get deep discounts on diamonds in a variety of settings and styles. There are multiple options for 1 ct diamond earrings and rings for under $600. Whether you prefer lab-grown diamonds or prefer natural diamonds, Amazon has multiple steals and deals on diamonds for any budget even under $200 .
Shelley Wenger

Four Places To Buy Engagement Rings

You don’t always have to go straight to a jewelry store to find the perfect ring. You have finally found the perfect girl and are ready to propose. However, the prospect of looking for an engagement ringcan be very daunting. Though most people hurry straight to the jewelry store, the truth is that there are plenty of places where you could consider buying the perfect ring for the love of your life.
AOL Corp

34 Dollar Store Secrets You Need To Know Before You Shop

Dollar stores are known for their incredible deals -- but there are ways to save even more on their already low prices. Find: 3 Easy Tips To Turn Your Credit Woes Into Wows. GOBankingRates talked to shopping experts to find out how to get the best prices at dollar stores, what sets the different chains apart and the surprising things you should always -- and never -- stock up on when you go.
Anita Durairaj

The most valuable find in a $500 "Storage Wars" locker unit was a hidden safe filled with millions of dollars in cash

Storage Wars is a reality TV show that airs on A&E. The show was first aired in 2010 and has lasted for 13 seasons up to now. One of the premises of Storage Wars is the auctioning of storage lockers if rent has not been paid for 3 months (according to California law). In the show, the contents of a storage locker can be sold as a single lot in a cash-only auction.
Allrecipes.com

This Is the Cheapest Place To Buy Eggs Right Now

If you've been to the grocery store this month, then you've likely seen the price of eggs skyrocketing. While finding eggs has gotten easier over the past few weeks, the price is still a pain point for many shoppers. Some of your local grocery stores may have a sign explaining...
PITTSBURGH, PA
GOBankingRates

8 Best Deals at the Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree is a popular go-to store for frugal shoppers, but many customers might not realize just how much they can actually save by shopping there. From household items and party supplies to pantry...
People

Amazon's Outlet Released Epic Winter Deals on Coat, Jackets, and Sweaters Starting at $9

These steep savings go up to 70 percent off We may be in the middle of winter, but that doesn't mean you have to pay full price for warm, cozy clothes for the season.  Amazon's massive outlet store is packed with new offers in every department — and right now, there are more than 10,000 outlet deals on clothing. There are all kinds of winter staples: coats, jackets, sweatshirts, sweaters, and more. And the savings are steep, with markdowns going up to 70 percent off.  Best Outlet Deals 59% Off: Locachy...
Looper

The Porcelain Goodyear Sign That Cost American Pickers $275

While antiquing may not sound like something one could build an entertainment career on the back of, that couldn't be further from the truth. Look no further than the folks from History's "American Pickers," which is a series all about uncovering the trinkets and treasures of yesteryear in the most unlikely of places. Should their owners choose to let them go — a decision made predominantly on the amount of money they'd get in exchange for their wares — these items will join the massive and incredibly diverse inventory of the Antique Archaeology store.
iheart.com

Chicken Of The Sea Offering $1M To Anyone Who Can Find A Mermaid

If you know where to find a real mermaid, Chicken of the Sea has a check for you. The tuna company is offering $1 million to the person that can provide “scientific evidence” that mermaids exist and set up an interview between the mermaid and the company’s mermaid expert.
Albany Herald

If You Haven’t Yet Bought the Super-popular ‘Amazon Coat,’ It’s on Sale Today

Everyone and their little sister likely owns the most popular Amazon coat by now. Oh, you know it. It's the hot, ridiculously popular quilted puffer loved by influencers, fashionistas and just about everyone with a pulse, It's the one winter staple just about everyone needs in their closet. With that in mind, all this is probably old hat to you, but just in case you never locked in your purchase and brought one home, now is a great time to go ahead and do so. That's because the already very affordable coat is on sale right now. Yes, right now.

