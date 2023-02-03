ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Clarita, CA

SCV Water Awarded $5 Million For Drought Resiliency Project

By Linsey Towles
 3 days ago

The Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency (SCV Water) has been awarded a $5 million grant through federal funds for the construction of the agency’s water treatment and disinfection facilities.

The money was awarded under the Bureau of Reclamation’s WaterSmart Drought Response Program and is set to go towards S Wells Per and Polyfluoroalkyl (PFAS) Substances Treatment and Disinfection Facilities.

“We deeply appreciate Congressman Mike Garcia’s support in applying for this federal grant, which is targeted to restore local groundwater affected by PFAS and will further build SCV Water’s drought resilience,” said SCV Water Board President Gary Martin.

The $16 million groundwater treatment plant is built to remove PFAS at existing wells in Santa Clarita. PFAS are a group of artificial chemicals that are prevalent in the environment and are commonly used in industrial and consumer products to repel grease, moisture, oil, water and stains. Over time very small amounts of PFAS enter the water supplies through manufacturing, wastewater discharge and product use.

A new groundwater treatment plant was unveiled last year by SCV Water and treats these PFAS chemicals.

The plant uses a proven ion exchange process that successfully removes PFAS from groundwater. Construction is set to begin January 2024 to July 2025.

“Regardless of recent winter rains, the Sierra snowpack, or the current drought conditions in California, projects and actions that contribute to a sustainable local water supply are always needed,” said SCV Water General Manager Matt Stone

The S Wells are located along the Santa Clara River trail, and the groundwater treatment facility is planned at a location across from Bridgeport Park. Combined, these wells can produce up to 6,000 gallons per minute of groundwater, enough to serve the equivalent of 10,000 households annually.

This adds to the two PFAS groundwater treatment facilities which have opened since November

2020, with several others in the construction or planning phases.

