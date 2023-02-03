ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Clarita, CA

COC Seeks New Members For Independent Citizens’ Bond Oversight Committee

By Carl Goldman
 4 days ago

College of the Canyons announced that it is seeking qualified individuals to serve on the Independent Citizens’ Bond Oversight Committee for a three-year term.

According to COC’s committees mission statement, the committee seeks to “ensure that bond revenues are expended only for the purposes authorized by law.”

The committee oversees the compliance of Measure E bond funds with Prop. 39 spending requirements. Measure E is the $230 million general obligation bond passed by local voters in 2016.

The committee as a whole is charged with informing the public concerning the college’s expenditure of bond proceeds, reviewing expenditure reports and presenting an annual report of its findings to the COC Board of Trustees.

As outlined in Prop. 39, the responsibility for selecting architects or construction managers for projects, approving project designs, selecting independent audit firms, or approving the sale of bonds, lies with the college’s administration and Board of Trustees.

The committee is comprised of at least seven members appointed by the Board of Trustees and must include the following representatives:

  • One student enrolled and active in a community college support group, such as student government;
  • One member active in a business organization representing the business community located in the District;
  • One member active in a senior citizens’ organization;
  • One member active in a bona-fide taxpayers association;
  • One member active in a support organization for the college, such as the college foundation or advisory committees, and
  • Two members of the community at-large.

To qualify as a committee member, applicants must be at least 18 years of age and may not be a college employee, official, vendor or consultant. Selected committee members are not compensated for their services, according to COC. The application packet is available online here. Completed applications must be received at College of the Canyons or emailed to chancellorsoffice@canyons.edu by 5 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023.

