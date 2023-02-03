Read full article on original website
Popular restaurant chain opening new location in TylerKristen WaltersTyler, TX
Artwork and puzzle designed on Trayvon Martin heavenly birthday on this February 5, 2023Tour Tyler TexasSanford, FL
Tour Tyler Texas to see art by Adrienne Stine an abstract expressionist fine artist at the Hinds Fine Art GalleyTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
The Empowerment Community Development Corporation and the Texas African American Museum partnered with ET Red CrossTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
UT Tyler's student Megan Williams writes about the U.S. Debt Ceiling vs. U.S. Deficit in the Patriot TalonTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
RCA Rodeo’s 2023 Tour Schedule Includes Stops In Longview, TX
It's called "The Baddest Show On Dirt" for a reason!. You don't have to be a "cowboy or cowgirl" or even have to like "Country" music to enjoy all the excitement of going to the rodeo. ESPECIALLY The Real Cowboy Association's annual rodeos because not only are they about the competitions, thousands turn out annually to their events because its really one big PARTY!
New Restaurant Franchise Specializing in Chicken Salad Coming to Tyler, Texas
Ooohh, a new restaurant franchise based in Auburn, Alabama is heading soon to Tyler, Texas. Granted, we already have so many incredible restaurants in East Texas, but honestly, we're pretty excited about this new option. OK, here's the scoop on the new restaurant franchise coming to 4712 South Broadway in...
Did You Hear About the New Wine Bar Coming to Downtown Tyler, Texas?
The revitalization of Downtown Tyler, TX is a wonderful work in progress. From the convenient parking structure completed a few years ago, to all the new restaurants, night spots, and shops, there are so many more fun things now than just 10 years ago. Oh, yes and let's not forget...
KLTV
Tyler man wins on Wheel of Fortune
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - East Texas native David Maberry has put Tyler on the map after appearing on “Wheel of Fortune” on Feb. 2. He won $73,057 on the game show. Included in that prize is a trip to Aruba and a new Mercedes Benz CLA 250 that David, his wife Julie and their kids will enjoy.
A new wine bar is headed to downtown Tyler
TYLER, Texas — Downtown Tyler will soon be getting a wine bar. Odd Fellows Wine Bar, owned by Rob and Tina Burch, plans to open its doors this spring. The wine bar will offer a variety of wine and beer, simple charcuterie board, tentatively a mix of cheeses, meats, olives, nuts, as well as a bruschetta board which will be freshly made on demand.
Over 123 Acres for $4 Million Dollars in Mineola, Texas
This home and large piece of land in Mineola, Texas offers the perfect blend of privacy while still giving you all the creature comforts you could ever want in a property. While I might not have the money to land this $4 million dollar property in Mineola someone is going to love everything about this place. If you’re looking to buy a really comfortable home on over 123 acres of land in East Texas this could be just the place you’re looking for.
easttexasradio.com
Texas Towns Bid For DYB State Tournaments
Longview- Texas DYB, formerly Dixie Youth Baseball, held its Annual State Conference Sunday at The Reserve, where they honored four 2022 World Series teams and secured bids for the upcoming 2023 season. The packed venue had DYB State Director Wes Skelton and National Board Member Bill Sanders recognizing four DYB...
Alleged Stolen Truck Leads to a Houston Attorney Being Killed in Bullard, Texas
In a strange story out of Smith County, Texas, we learned over the weekend that a Houston area attorney was killed outside a Bullard residence after what we can assume was over an alleged stolen truck. The attorney's behavior was certainly out of the ordinary which lead to the resident seemingly having to defend himself and his finace from the attorney. Let's get into the events that unfolded late Saturday morning (February 4) in Bullard.
Woman celebrates her 103rd birthday in Lindale
LINDALE, Texas (KETK) – On Sunday Feb. 5, Wesley House in Lindale celebrated a woman’s 103rd birthday. Dorothy Byerly celebrated her 103rd birthday at the facility along with her family and friends. She was joined by everyone from her kids to her great grandchildren. Her party included balloons, cake and even a decorated door. Dorothy […]
Two Amazing Train Rides In Texas Are In Jefferson And Palestine, Texas
If you've never taken a trip or ridden a train you're missing out on the ride of your life. Whether it's a more modern train that runs from Dallas to Ft. Worth or a more vintage one that runs from Palestine to Rusk there's nothing like the feeling of floating along or hearing the clink and clatter from a vintage train while riding the rails.
KLTV
Tyler businessman renovates house where Kansas City Chiefs owner once lived
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A house in the Tyler Charnwood Historic District played a role in the background of a man who would grow up to create the American Football League and the Kansas City Chiefs. So, the Chiefs’ connection to East Texas didn’t start with Patrick Mahomes.
Flint Resident Attempts to Avoid Arrest in Corolla
February 6, 2023 – A Hopkins County Sheriff’s Deputy observed a white Toyota Corolla traveling on highway 154. The vehicle had defective license plate light. A traffic stop was initiated with overhead lights to conduct a traffic stop near County Road 2174 on Highway 154 South. The vehicle...
KLTV
Part of Troup Highway in Tyler closed for downed power line
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A part of Troup Highway between Donnybrook Avenue and New Copeland Road has been closed. An Oncor employee said the road is blocked off due to a downed power line. A tree has reportedly been pressing down on the power line for about 24 hours, and the line is still hot.
KLTV
WebXtra: Longview crews work to repair High Street bridge sinkhole
The Gregg County Sheriff’s Office is upgrading their current body camera system. The new WatchGuard cameras will be purchased using ARPA funds in the amount of $78,881. KLTV 7′s Kristine Guevara spoke with Gregg County Chief Deputy Craig Harrington about the upgrade. KLTV’s Jamey Boyum gives us a...
KLTV
Report: Neither passenger wearing seatbelt in fatal Angelina County crash
ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - An updated incident report shows that neither victim in deadly Angelina County crash were wearing their seatbelts. According to the Texas Department of Transportation, Terry Lynn Vaught Jr., 37, of Longview, was driving an 18-wheeler and turning east on State Highway 103 from Crain Road and did not yield right-of-way to an oncoming 2009 Chevrolet Colorado. The driver of the Chevrolet, Konnor Malkolm Taylor, 19, was transported to a nearby hospital. Dakody Tyshawn Aahmad Hall, 15, was a passenger in the Chevy and died at the scene. The TxDOT report states that the Chevrolet was traveling 79 miles per hour in a 60 miles per hour zone and the driver did not hit the brakes before impact.
Popular restaurant chain opening new location in Tyler
A popular and fast-growing restaurant chain is opening a new location in Tyler this week. Read on to learn more. On Tuesday, February 7, 2023, the popular restaurant chain Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers will be opening its newest Texas location in Tyler, according to the company's website.
Ashton Haynes follows in his parents footsteps and signs with TJC
GILMER, Texas (KETK)- Year in and year out the Gilmer Buckeyes always have guys sign to play at the next level. We caught up with Ashton Haynes to talk to him about his journey to sign with the TJC Apaches. When you think about East Texas football, the Gilmer Buckeyes are one of the first […]
KLTV
Body found at construction site in Tyler
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A body was found at a construction site in the 900 block of E. Grande Boulevard, according to Tyler Police Public Information Officer Andy Erbaugh. Police received a call reporting the discovery at about 11 a.m. Monday. Erbaugh said it is a man who shows signs of being homeless. There is no exact time frame established for the death, but authorities said it has been a while. Foul play is not suspected at this time.
KLTV
Traffic slow-moving on Interstate 20 near Lindale
LINDALE, Texas (KLTV) - Emergency crews are at the scene of a traffic incident on Interstate 20, west of the overpass at U.S. Highway 69 in Lindale. Around 3:15 a.m., traffic started backing up in the westbound lanes of the interstate at Wood Springs Road, near the Target Distribution Center.
40 Amazing Valentine’s Gifts For The Texan In Your Life
Cupid is flying around East Texas aiming his arrows of love at the unsuspecting. If he's hit you with a magic arrow then you'll most likely be looking to buy that special someone something special for Valentine's Day. If you're not looking for love, then hopefully Cupid will pass you by, but you can still reward yourself for Valentine's Day for being the strong person that you are.
