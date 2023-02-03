Read full article on original website
WASHINGTON (AP) — A president’s State of the Union address has a predictable formula. But what if a computer program were to write it? The Associated Press asked the ChatGPT bot to do just that. AP told the app to produce the speech as some of history’s most famous figures might have written it. The results are a far cry from anything people will hear Tuesday from President Joe Biden. ChatGPT generated a Shakespeare version of the State of the Union all in rhyme. AP also asked for versions in the style of Martin Luther King Jr., Cleopatra, Winston Churchill, Abraham Lincoln, Gandhi, Elvis Presley, Madonna and the Three Stooges.
MIAMI (AP) — Only a few weeks after his supporters stormed the seat of his country’s government, former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro on Friday expressed bafflement at how he could have lost October’s election, then smiled silently as a crowd of supporters cried, “Fraud!”. He did...
WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. officials say that efforts ordered by President Joe Biden to strengthen defenses against Chinese espionage helped identify last week’s spy balloon — and determine that similar flights were conducted at multiple points during the Trump administration. White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan said Monday that after Biden took office, the U.S. “enhanced our surveillance of our territorial airspace, we enhanced our capacity to be able to detect things that the Trump administration was unable to detect.” Sullivan added that as part of those efforts “we were able to go back and look at the historical patterns” to reveal “multiple instances” during the Trump administration in which Chinese surveillance balloons traversed American airspace and territory.
