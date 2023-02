Three-star wide receiver Donovan Hamilton had a breakout junior season for Fishers (Ind.) Hamilton Southeastern which has led to his recruitment taking off this off-season. “It's definitely a good feeling now since I didn't get a lot of that last year because of my injury I didn't get a lot of minutes on the field,” Hamilton said to Boiler Sports Report and 247Sports about his junior season. “But it's definitely good to finally see how my hard work is paying off and all these coaches texting me.”

FISHERS, IN ・ 9 HOURS AGO