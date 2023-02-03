Read full article on original website
WBB Game Day: Central Arkansas
• Liberty (15-7, 9-2 ASUN) will tip off a two-game road swing Thursday evening at Central Arkansas (7-13, 2-7 ASUN). • The Lady Flames have won both meetings with the Sugar Bears since Central Arkansas joined the ASUN, including a 64-53 home victory on Jan. 5 and a 79-51 triumph at the Farris Center last season.
Berkman Named ASUN WBB Player of the Week for 1st Time
After leading the Lady Flames to a pair of home victories, Liberty redshirt senior center Mya Berkman has been named ASUN Conference Women’s Basketball Player of the Week for the first time in her stellar career. Berkman is the second consecutive Lady Flame to win this award, following Emma...
Liberty Set For Season-Opening Mark Campbell Invitational
Liberty opens its 2023 season on a 10-game road trip, beginning with five games at the Mark Campbell Collegiate Invitational in Irvine, Calif. Two-time defending national champion Oklahoma is the first of 11 nationally-ranked opponents on this season’s schedule. Four Top 25 opponents await in Irvine, including No. 1 Oklahoma, No. 15 Duke, No. 16 Washington and No. 11 Stanford.
DII Flames rise to No. 1 in Southeast Region before staging home sweep of Falcons
After overtaking Florida Gulf Coast University for No. 1 in the latest Southeast Region rankings, Liberty University’s ACHA Division II men’s hockey team stretched its winning streak to nine games by sweeping Bentley (Mass.) University at the LaHaye Ice Center — winning Friday’s opener, 5-2, and Saturday’s rematch, 4-1.
Screenplay about Liberty Softball coach and Olympian Dot Richardson earns film festival honors
The life and career of Liberty University Head Softball Coach and Olympic gold medalist Dot Richardson is the basis of a screenplay that has been named a finalist in a “best script” competition at the Sedona International Film Festival. The screenplay was written by Stephan Schultze, executive director...
