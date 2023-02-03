Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Texas Judge Goes to Washington to Talk About the Migrant CrisisTom HandyEl Paso, TX
El Paso Plans to Raise the Minimum Wage $.50 Next Month - Is that Enough?Tom HandyEl Paso, TX
Two Texas Organizations Receive $100,000 Each to Support MigrantsTom HandyEl Paso, TX
US Border Patrol Arrest Update Week of January 22 El Paso Sector RegionAlamogordo Conservative DailyEl Paso, TX
Can This Startup Change Your Life?Aron SolomonEl Paso, TX
Related
KVIA
Manufacturing company in El Paso to lay off 110 employees
EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- According to Sumitomo Electric Wiring Systems, the company will lay off 110 employees. Officials told ABC-7, the facility located at 6500 N. Desert Blvd. will be permanently closing. The company website says it is the world’s leading automotive wiring harnesses and components manufacturer. The company...
Locally-Owned Mom’s Fresh Juice Closes Their Doors For Good
Terrible news for fans of delicious and healthy juice cleanses made right here in El Paso- one of the best brands is no more. For almost nine years, Juicy Day and the Mom's Fresh Juice brand have been serving the El Paso area, making high quality cold-pressed fresh juices, smoothies and delicious food options, all with no artificial ingredients.
New Mexico pot shop near El Paso pushing to decriminalize Texas cannabis
CHAPARRAL, N.M. (KRQE) – A New Mexico pot shop is getting involved in the fight to decriminalize marijuana in the state of Texas since a majority of their customers are from there. High Horse Cannabis Company in Chaparral, New Mexico is just down the road from El Paso, Texas. A lot of people living in […]
Opinion: ‘Blues’ killing Denver homeless, formerly homeless people
An epidemic making its way through the unhoused and formerly unhoused communities is wiping people out. The culprit is “the Blues.”. Not depression. Blue pills cut with deadly fentanyl have become all the rage in my building, Fusion Studios. Some people purchase meth with shavings of “blues” mixed in.
cbs4local.com
Employees claimed business in Anthony, New Mexico has not paid them months worth of work
ANTHONY, N.M. — The employees of Karing Hands, a company in Anthony, New Mexico, said the business closed for good on Thursday without paying their workers almost two months worth of paychecks. Employees told CBS4 they tried contacting the owners about the money but did not have much luck.
County to hold online auction for surplus property
El Paso, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso County will be selling surplus inventory through an online auction between Feb. 27 through March 8. To participate, visit: Public Surplus: Surplus Auctions for El Paso County Be sure to check regularly for updates throughout the month. The sale is open to thepublic and available to any buyers […]
State Farm Insurance and Progressive not insuring some Kia and Hyundai models
EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- -- ABC-7 has learned State Farm Insurance and Progressive will not be writing new policies on certain KIA and Hyundai vehicles in some markets. According to the insurers, the impacted vehicles have a key to start the ignition, which can make them easy to steal. ABC-7 is gathering more information The post State Farm Insurance and Progressive not insuring some Kia and Hyundai models appeared first on KVIA.
ktxs.com
East El Paso couple explains how to care for chickens at home
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — The high costs of eggs have prompted some El Pasoans to skip the middleman and get their eggs directly from the source. Wilfredo and his wife Myriam Andino have been raising chickens since the pandemic at their home in east El Paso. “They are...
Sun Metro to replace aging ticket vending machines at transit terminals
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) —Sun Metro will be replacing ticket vending machines that have outlived their useful life starting Monday, Feb. 6. “The update we are making will improve service delivery for our passengers using the ticket vending machines,” Chief Transit & Field Operations Officer Ellen Smyth said. The project will take about two weeks […]
A rare and beautiful bird is turning up all over Denver this winter
Birdwatchers walking along the Highline Canal during an annual bird count last Christmas got a surprise gift when one of them spotted a Bohemian waxwing among the juncos and blue jays. The beautiful bird, so named because of the bright red and yellow waxy secretions that decorate the tips of their wings, was embedded with a flock of its cousins, cedar waxwings, which are much more common in Colorado. It was the first time in 35 years that a Bohemian waxwing had been recorded along...
International Space Station: View of Colorado from space
(COLORADO) — A live video showing the International Space Station (ISS) passing through Colorado captures the state, all in white, after recent snowstorms and winter weather on Friday, Feb. 3. The ISS-Above shows the pass track over the City of Denver as well as different northern Colorado cities labeled in a frame grab of the […]
elpasomatters.org
Masa magic: El Paso tortilla maker connects people to local corn
Mateo Herrera makes each tortilla with methodical care. The West El Paso restaurant where he works is closed on Mondays, so he has the kitchen to himself and his metal tray of bolitas – balls of masa awaiting their turn on the manual tortilla press. The corn tortillas gently...
ktep.org
Monica Vazquez on being a nurse practitioner.
All the way from a tiny spot in the middle of the Pacific Ocean, Clinical Assistant Professor Monica Vazquez, originary from Guam, is also the Coordinator of the Family Nurse Practitioner program at the University of Texas at El Paso. Mrs. Vazquez always showed an interest in healthcare from a very young age and grew up surrounded by siblings involved in the field. She is visiting the studio of We Are UT El Paso to tell us her life story, influences and how being a life practitioner works in El Paso and surrounding areas.
Northwest Rail would start as commuter line on existing tracks
The Regional Transportation District envisions an expansion of the Northwest Rail along a private freight rail for commuters from Longmont. The self-guided online meeting for the Northwest Rail Peak Service Study is available online through Feb. 21, offering information and feedback opportunities for the public. The purpose of the study...
gotodestinations.com
The Best Breakfast Spots in El Paso, Texas – (With Photos!)
El Paso, Texas is a bustling city with a vibrant food scene. If you’re a breakfast person and looking for the best place to start your day, you’re in luck! In this post, we’ll be showcasing some of the top breakfast restaurants in El Paso that offer delicious, satisfying meals to kick-start your day. So sit back, grab a coffee, and read on to discover the best breakfast spots in El Paso, Texas!
Texas Roadhouse opens 4th location in El Paso — this time in far East Side
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Texas Roadhouse has opened a new location in El Paso — its fourth in the Sun City. The new Texas Roadhouse is at 3180 Joe Battle Blvd. next to The Hospitals of Providence East Campus. The other locations are in West and East El Paso and on Fort Bliss. The […]
Why is Xcel Energy advertising to a captive audience?
DENVER — Why does Xcel Energy advertise?. It is a question we have received from several viewers and Xcel customers as we've reported extensively on high Xcel Energy bills. “I sent you an email asking why does Xcel advertise to customers on television and radio when I can’t shop for another energy provider where I live? I can’t hire Black Hills or United Power, I have Xcel,” said Mike Chadwick, an Arvada resident and Xcel customer.
KDVR.com
Police investigate report of armed man at rec center
Police in Boulder said an armed man was reported outside of a recreation center. Police investigate report of armed man at rec center. Police in Boulder said an armed man was reported outside of a recreation center. Boulder nonprofit helping Marshall Fire victims rebuild. Survivors of the Marshall Fire are...
Denver's homeless population continues to grow despite more spending
Denver's homeless population continues to grow despite more spending by the city to address the issue.
City creates climate office, names native El Pasoan to head new department
El Paso, Texas (KTSM) — The City of El Paso has created an Office of Climate and Sustainability and has appointed El Paso native Nicole Alderete-Ferrini as the City’s climate and sustainability officer. Alderete-Ferrini “will work to address the specific impacts of the global climate crisis as they relate to the urban desert environment and […]
Comments / 0