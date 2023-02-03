ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

KVIA

Manufacturing company in El Paso to lay off 110 employees

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- According to Sumitomo Electric Wiring Systems, the company will lay off 110 employees. Officials told ABC-7, the facility located at 6500 N. Desert Blvd. will be permanently closing. The company website says it is the world’s leading automotive wiring harnesses and components manufacturer. The company...
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

County to hold online auction for surplus property

El Paso, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso County will be selling surplus inventory through an online auction between Feb. 27 through March 8. To participate, visit: Public Surplus: Surplus Auctions for El Paso County Be sure to check regularly for updates throughout the month. The sale is open to thepublic and available to any buyers […]
EL PASO COUNTY, TX
KVIA ABC-7

State Farm Insurance and Progressive not insuring some Kia and Hyundai models

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- -- ABC-7 has learned State Farm Insurance and Progressive will not be writing new policies on certain KIA and Hyundai vehicles in some markets. According to the insurers, the impacted vehicles have a key to start the ignition, which can make them easy to steal. ABC-7 is gathering more information The post State Farm Insurance and Progressive not insuring some Kia and Hyundai models appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO, TX
ktxs.com

East El Paso couple explains how to care for chickens at home

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — The high costs of eggs have prompted some El Pasoans to skip the middleman and get their eggs directly from the source. Wilfredo and his wife Myriam Andino have been raising chickens since the pandemic at their home in east El Paso. “They are...
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Sun Metro to replace aging ticket vending machines at transit terminals

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) —Sun Metro will be replacing ticket vending machines that have outlived their useful life starting Monday, Feb. 6. “The update we are making will improve service delivery for our passengers using the ticket vending machines,” Chief Transit & Field Operations Officer Ellen Smyth said.  The project will take about two weeks […]
EL PASO, TX
OutThere Colorado

A rare and beautiful bird is turning up all over Denver this winter

Birdwatchers walking along the Highline Canal during an annual bird count last Christmas got a surprise gift when one of them spotted a Bohemian waxwing among the juncos and blue jays. The beautiful bird, so named because of the bright red and yellow waxy secretions that decorate the tips of their wings, was embedded with a flock of its cousins, cedar waxwings, which are much more common in Colorado. It was the first time in 35 years that a Bohemian waxwing had been recorded along...
DENVER, CO
KXRM

International Space Station: View of Colorado from space

(COLORADO) — A live video showing the International Space Station (ISS) passing through Colorado captures the state, all in white, after recent snowstorms and winter weather on Friday, Feb. 3. The ISS-Above shows the pass track over the City of Denver as well as different northern Colorado cities labeled in a frame grab of the […]
COLORADO STATE
elpasomatters.org

Masa magic: El Paso tortilla maker connects people to local corn

Mateo Herrera makes each tortilla with methodical care. The West El Paso restaurant where he works is closed on Mondays, so he has the kitchen to himself and his metal tray of bolitas – balls of masa awaiting their turn on the manual tortilla press. The corn tortillas gently...
EL PASO, TX
ktep.org

Monica Vazquez on being a nurse practitioner.

All the way from a tiny spot in the middle of the Pacific Ocean, Clinical Assistant Professor Monica Vazquez, originary from Guam, is also the Coordinator of the Family Nurse Practitioner program at the University of Texas at El Paso. Mrs. Vazquez always showed an interest in healthcare from a very young age and grew up surrounded by siblings involved in the field. She is visiting the studio of We Are UT El Paso to tell us her life story, influences and how being a life practitioner works in El Paso and surrounding areas.
EL PASO, TX
gotodestinations.com

The Best Breakfast Spots in El Paso, Texas – (With Photos!)

El Paso, Texas is a bustling city with a vibrant food scene. If you’re a breakfast person and looking for the best place to start your day, you’re in luck! In this post, we’ll be showcasing some of the top breakfast restaurants in El Paso that offer delicious, satisfying meals to kick-start your day. So sit back, grab a coffee, and read on to discover the best breakfast spots in El Paso, Texas!
EL PASO, TX
9NEWS

Why is Xcel Energy advertising to a captive audience?

DENVER — Why does Xcel Energy advertise?. It is a question we have received from several viewers and Xcel customers as we've reported extensively on high Xcel Energy bills. “I sent you an email asking why does Xcel advertise to customers on television and radio when I can’t shop for another energy provider where I live? I can’t hire Black Hills or United Power, I have Xcel,” said Mike Chadwick, an Arvada resident and Xcel customer.
DENVER, CO
KDVR.com

Police investigate report of armed man at rec center

Police in Boulder said an armed man was reported outside of a recreation center. Police investigate report of armed man at rec center. Police in Boulder said an armed man was reported outside of a recreation center. Boulder nonprofit helping Marshall Fire victims rebuild. Survivors of the Marshall Fire are...
BOULDER, CO
KTSM

City creates climate office, names native El Pasoan to head new department

El Paso, Texas (KTSM) — The City of El Paso has created an Office of Climate and Sustainability and has appointed El Paso native Nicole Alderete-Ferrini as the City’s climate and sustainability officer.  Alderete-Ferrini “will work to address the specific impacts of the global climate crisis as they relate to the urban desert environment and […]
EL PASO, TX

