ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bellevue, NE

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
bellevue.edu

Bellevue University’s Christopher Simpson Elected to Leadership Role for Nebraska Financial Aid Association

Christopher Simpson, Senior Director of Financial Aid for Bellevue University, has been elected to serve as President-Elect of the board of directors of the Nebraska Association of Student Financial Aid Administrators (NeASFAA), for the 2023-24 year. NeASFAA brings together financial aid administrators at post-secondary institutions within the state of Nebraska,...
BELLEVUE, NE
bellevue.edu

Bellevue University’s Liz Pettinger Earns CSAM Strategic Account Management Credential

Liz Pettinger, Director, Key Account Managements and Operations at Bellevue University, recently earned the Certified Strategic Account Manager (CSAM ) credential. The CSAM credential is issued by the Strategic Account Management Association (SAMA). The CSAM represents the highest mark of professional development achievement for strategic and key account managers, and provides graduates with the skill set, mindset and behaviors to build lasting, mutual growth with strategic customers.

Comments / 0

Community Policy