Kilgore, TX

KLTV

Tyler man wins on Wheel of Fortune

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - East Texas native David Maberry has put Tyler on the map after appearing on “Wheel of Fortune” on February 2nd. He won $73,057 on the game show. Included in that prize is a trip to Aruba and a new Mercedes Benz CLA 250 that David, his wife Julie and their kids will enjoy.
TYLER, TX
CBS19

A new wine bar is headed to downtown Tyler

TYLER, Texas — Downtown Tyler will soon be getting a wine bar. Odd Fellows Wine Bar, owned by Rob and Tina Burch, plans to open its doors this spring. The wine bar will offer a variety of wine and beer, simple charcuterie board, tentatively a mix of cheeses, meats, olives, nuts, as well as a bruschetta board which will be freshly made on demand.
TYLER, TX
101.5 KNUE

ETX Man RAVES Over Amazing Customer Service at Tyler, TX Restaurant

A Tyler, Texas man shared a glowing review about a local restaurant that offered a perfect example of GREAT customer service. And it was encouraging to read his insights here because so often what we read online is negative. Whether it has to do with the political climate, sad happenings around the world, and even negative feedback about...well, ANYTHING...right here in East Texas.
TYLER, TX
easttexasradio.com

Texas Towns Bid For DYB State Tournaments

Longview- Texas DYB, formerly Dixie Youth Baseball, held its Annual State Conference Sunday at The Reserve, where they honored four 2022 World Series teams and secured bids for the upcoming 2023 season. The packed venue had DYB State Director Wes Skelton and National Board Member Bill Sanders recognizing four DYB...
LONGVIEW, TX
101.5 KNUE

Alleged Stolen Truck Leads to a Houston Attorney Being Killed in Bullard, Texas

In a strange story out of Smith County, Texas, we learned over the weekend that a Houston area attorney was killed outside a Bullard residence after what we can assume was over an alleged stolen truck. The attorney's behavior was certainly out of the ordinary which lead to the resident seemingly having to defend himself and his finace from the attorney. Let's get into the events that unfolded late Saturday morning (February 4) in Bullard.
BULLARD, TX
Classic Rock 96.1

This Longview, Texas Woman’s Advice is Great About Men Shopping for Valentines Day

For some men, shopping for Valentine's Day can be a difficult endeavor. Especially if that endeavor involves searching for sexy undergarments. It's natural for men to look odd or out of place when looking for that item in a store alone. So odd or out of place, some people who can't mind their own business will blow it out of proportion thinking a man is shopping for nefarious reasons. That's why I applaud this Longview, Texas woman's post in the All Things Longview Facebook group.
LONGVIEW, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Woman celebrates her 103rd birthday in Lindale

LINDALE, Texas (KETK) – On Sunday Feb. 5, Wesley House in Lindale celebrated a woman’s 103rd birthday. Dorothy Byerly celebrated her 103rd birthday at the facility along with her family and friends. She was joined by everyone from her kids to her great grandchildren. Her party included balloons, cake and even a decorated door. Dorothy […]
LINDALE, TX
Classic Rock 96.1

Where to Find the Best Cookies in Tyler, Texas?

Locals have much to say about where to find some of the best cookies in Tyler, Texas. We are extremely fortunate to live in an area that does food so very well. Seriously. I've had the joy of partaking in some fabulous culinary marvels all around the country. Even so, some of my favorite food is right here at home in East Texas. And as a Tyler, Texas resident that happens to be a bit obsessed with finding the perfect cookie, I'm glad to know we have so many options.
TYLER, TX
101.5 KNUE

Terrific Home on 15 Acres Waiting for a Buyer in Troup, Texas

While there is a lot to admire about this beautiful property in Troup, Texas it was the views of the property that stuck out to me. Looking through real estate photos of homes around Texas is fun to me, but I just noticed this property located in Troup that consists of 15 acres of land in East Texas.
TROUP, TX
KSST Radio

Flint Resident Attempts to Avoid Arrest in Corolla

February 6, 2023 – A Hopkins County Sheriff’s Deputy observed a white Toyota Corolla traveling on highway 154. The vehicle had defective license plate light. A traffic stop was initiated with overhead lights to conduct a traffic stop near County Road 2174 on Highway 154 South. The vehicle...
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
KLTV

Part of Troup Highway in Tyler closed for downed power line

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A part of Troup Highway between Donnybrook Avenue and New Copeland Road has been closed. An Oncor employee said the road is blocked off due to a downed power line. A tree has reportedly been pressing down on the power line for about 24 hours, and the line is still hot.
TYLER, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Longview City Attorney Jim Finley announces retirement

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – The City of Longview has announced that City Attorney Jim Finley plans to retire at the end of February after 23 years. Finley is the longest serving tenured City Attorney in the history of Longview. “I’ve greatly enjoyed serving Longview and seeing all the growth these past two decades,” Finley said. […]
LONGVIEW, TX
KLTV

WebXtra: Longview crews work to repair High Street bridge sinkhole

The Gregg County Sheriff’s Office is upgrading their current body camera system. The new WatchGuard cameras will be purchased using ARPA funds in the amount of $78,881. KLTV 7′s Kristine Guevara spoke with Gregg County Chief Deputy Craig Harrington about the upgrade. KLTV’s Jamey Boyum gives us a...
LONGVIEW, TX
KLTV

Report: Neither passenger wearing seatbelt in fatal Angelina County crash

ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - An updated incident report shows that neither victim in deadly Angelina County crash were wearing their seatbelts. According to the Texas Department of Transportation, Terry Lynn Vaught Jr., 37, of Longview, was driving an 18-wheeler and turning east on State Highway 103 from Crain Road and did not yield right-of-way to an oncoming 2009 Chevrolet Colorado. The driver of the Chevrolet, Konnor Malkolm Taylor, 19, was transported to a nearby hospital. Dakody Tyshawn Aahmad Hall, 15, was a passenger in the Chevy and died at the scene. The TxDOT report states that the Chevrolet was traveling 79 miles per hour in a 60 miles per hour zone and the driver did not hit the brakes before impact.
ANGELINA COUNTY, TX
KLTV

Body found at construction site in Tyler

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A body was found at a construction site in the 900 block of E. Grande Boulevard, according to Tyler Police Public Information Officer Andy Erbaugh. Police received a call reporting the discovery at about 11 a.m. Monday. Erbaugh said it is a man who shows signs of being homeless. There is no exact time frame established for the death, but authorities said it has been a while. Foul play is not suspected at this time.
TYLER, TX
KLTV

Traffic slow-moving on Interstate 20 near Lindale

LINDALE, Texas (KLTV) - Emergency crews are at the scene of a traffic incident on Interstate 20, west of the overpass at U.S. Highway 69 in Lindale. Around 3:15 a.m., traffic started backing up in the westbound lanes of the interstate at Wood Springs Road, near the Target Distribution Center.
LINDALE, TX
Classic Rock 96.1 plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for East Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

