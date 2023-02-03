Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular restaurant chain opening new location in TylerKristen WaltersTyler, TX
Artwork and puzzle designed on Trayvon Martin heavenly birthday on this February 5, 2023Tour Tyler TexasSanford, FL
Tour Tyler Texas to see art by Adrienne Stine an abstract expressionist fine artist at the Hinds Fine Art GalleyTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
The Empowerment Community Development Corporation and the Texas African American Museum partnered with ET Red CrossTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
UT Tyler's student Megan Williams writes about the U.S. Debt Ceiling vs. U.S. Deficit in the Patriot TalonTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Related
New Restaurant Franchise Specializing in Chicken Salad Coming to Tyler, Texas
Ooohh, a new restaurant franchise based in Auburn, Alabama is heading soon to Tyler, Texas. Granted, we already have so many incredible restaurants in East Texas, but honestly, we're pretty excited about this new option. OK, here's the scoop on the new restaurant franchise coming to 4712 South Broadway in...
KLTV
Tyler man wins on Wheel of Fortune
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - East Texas native David Maberry has put Tyler on the map after appearing on “Wheel of Fortune” on February 2nd. He won $73,057 on the game show. Included in that prize is a trip to Aruba and a new Mercedes Benz CLA 250 that David, his wife Julie and their kids will enjoy.
A new wine bar is headed to downtown Tyler
TYLER, Texas — Downtown Tyler will soon be getting a wine bar. Odd Fellows Wine Bar, owned by Rob and Tina Burch, plans to open its doors this spring. The wine bar will offer a variety of wine and beer, simple charcuterie board, tentatively a mix of cheeses, meats, olives, nuts, as well as a bruschetta board which will be freshly made on demand.
ETX Man RAVES Over Amazing Customer Service at Tyler, TX Restaurant
A Tyler, Texas man shared a glowing review about a local restaurant that offered a perfect example of GREAT customer service. And it was encouraging to read his insights here because so often what we read online is negative. Whether it has to do with the political climate, sad happenings around the world, and even negative feedback about...well, ANYTHING...right here in East Texas.
Best Places to Grab To-Go Casseroles in Tyler, Texas? [VIDEO]
A few days ago, I realized I was having an INSANE craving for chicken spaghetti. And in particular? And I finally found one of my new favorite sources in Flint just south of Tyler, Texas. I'm not sure why brought on the craving. It just hit me out of nowhere,...
easttexasradio.com
Texas Towns Bid For DYB State Tournaments
Longview- Texas DYB, formerly Dixie Youth Baseball, held its Annual State Conference Sunday at The Reserve, where they honored four 2022 World Series teams and secured bids for the upcoming 2023 season. The packed venue had DYB State Director Wes Skelton and National Board Member Bill Sanders recognizing four DYB...
Alleged Stolen Truck Leads to a Houston Attorney Being Killed in Bullard, Texas
In a strange story out of Smith County, Texas, we learned over the weekend that a Houston area attorney was killed outside a Bullard residence after what we can assume was over an alleged stolen truck. The attorney's behavior was certainly out of the ordinary which lead to the resident seemingly having to defend himself and his finace from the attorney. Let's get into the events that unfolded late Saturday morning (February 4) in Bullard.
This Longview, Texas Woman’s Advice is Great About Men Shopping for Valentines Day
For some men, shopping for Valentine's Day can be a difficult endeavor. Especially if that endeavor involves searching for sexy undergarments. It's natural for men to look odd or out of place when looking for that item in a store alone. So odd or out of place, some people who can't mind their own business will blow it out of proportion thinking a man is shopping for nefarious reasons. That's why I applaud this Longview, Texas woman's post in the All Things Longview Facebook group.
Woman celebrates her 103rd birthday in Lindale
LINDALE, Texas (KETK) – On Sunday Feb. 5, Wesley House in Lindale celebrated a woman’s 103rd birthday. Dorothy Byerly celebrated her 103rd birthday at the facility along with her family and friends. She was joined by everyone from her kids to her great grandchildren. Her party included balloons, cake and even a decorated door. Dorothy […]
Where to Find the Best Cookies in Tyler, Texas?
Locals have much to say about where to find some of the best cookies in Tyler, Texas. We are extremely fortunate to live in an area that does food so very well. Seriously. I've had the joy of partaking in some fabulous culinary marvels all around the country. Even so, some of my favorite food is right here at home in East Texas. And as a Tyler, Texas resident that happens to be a bit obsessed with finding the perfect cookie, I'm glad to know we have so many options.
KLTV
Tyler businessman renovates house where Kansas City Chiefs owner once lived
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A house in the Tyler Charnwood Historic District played a role in the background of a man who would grow up to create the American Football League and the Kansas City Chiefs. So, the Chiefs’ connection to East Texas didn’t start with Patrick Mahomes.
Terrific Home on 15 Acres Waiting for a Buyer in Troup, Texas
While there is a lot to admire about this beautiful property in Troup, Texas it was the views of the property that stuck out to me. Looking through real estate photos of homes around Texas is fun to me, but I just noticed this property located in Troup that consists of 15 acres of land in East Texas.
Flint Resident Attempts to Avoid Arrest in Corolla
February 6, 2023 – A Hopkins County Sheriff’s Deputy observed a white Toyota Corolla traveling on highway 154. The vehicle had defective license plate light. A traffic stop was initiated with overhead lights to conduct a traffic stop near County Road 2174 on Highway 154 South. The vehicle...
KLTV
Part of Troup Highway in Tyler closed for downed power line
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A part of Troup Highway between Donnybrook Avenue and New Copeland Road has been closed. An Oncor employee said the road is blocked off due to a downed power line. A tree has reportedly been pressing down on the power line for about 24 hours, and the line is still hot.
Longview City Attorney Jim Finley announces retirement
LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – The City of Longview has announced that City Attorney Jim Finley plans to retire at the end of February after 23 years. Finley is the longest serving tenured City Attorney in the history of Longview. “I’ve greatly enjoyed serving Longview and seeing all the growth these past two decades,” Finley said. […]
KLTV
WebXtra: Longview crews work to repair High Street bridge sinkhole
The Gregg County Sheriff’s Office is upgrading their current body camera system. The new WatchGuard cameras will be purchased using ARPA funds in the amount of $78,881. KLTV 7′s Kristine Guevara spoke with Gregg County Chief Deputy Craig Harrington about the upgrade. KLTV’s Jamey Boyum gives us a...
KLTV
Report: Neither passenger wearing seatbelt in fatal Angelina County crash
ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - An updated incident report shows that neither victim in deadly Angelina County crash were wearing their seatbelts. According to the Texas Department of Transportation, Terry Lynn Vaught Jr., 37, of Longview, was driving an 18-wheeler and turning east on State Highway 103 from Crain Road and did not yield right-of-way to an oncoming 2009 Chevrolet Colorado. The driver of the Chevrolet, Konnor Malkolm Taylor, 19, was transported to a nearby hospital. Dakody Tyshawn Aahmad Hall, 15, was a passenger in the Chevy and died at the scene. The TxDOT report states that the Chevrolet was traveling 79 miles per hour in a 60 miles per hour zone and the driver did not hit the brakes before impact.
Ashton Haynes follows in his parents footsteps and signs with TJC
GILMER, Texas (KETK)- Year in and year out the Gilmer Buckeyes always have guys sign to play at the next level. We caught up with Ashton Haynes to talk to him about his journey to sign with the TJC Apaches. When you think about East Texas football, the Gilmer Buckeyes are one of the first […]
KLTV
Body found at construction site in Tyler
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A body was found at a construction site in the 900 block of E. Grande Boulevard, according to Tyler Police Public Information Officer Andy Erbaugh. Police received a call reporting the discovery at about 11 a.m. Monday. Erbaugh said it is a man who shows signs of being homeless. There is no exact time frame established for the death, but authorities said it has been a while. Foul play is not suspected at this time.
KLTV
Traffic slow-moving on Interstate 20 near Lindale
LINDALE, Texas (KLTV) - Emergency crews are at the scene of a traffic incident on Interstate 20, west of the overpass at U.S. Highway 69 in Lindale. Around 3:15 a.m., traffic started backing up in the westbound lanes of the interstate at Wood Springs Road, near the Target Distribution Center.
Classic Rock 96.1
Tyler, TX
7K+
Followers
11K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Classic Rock 96.1 plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for East Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://classicrock961.com/
Comments / 2