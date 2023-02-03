Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
tulsatoday.com
Rural Trans promoted with Tulsa funding?
Editorial: If Oklahoma Conservatives have not already subscribed to V1-SUT Vantage, they should subscribe soon. After a stunning expose on the invasion of “dark money” attacking GOP candidates up for reelection in 2022, V1-SUT has broken news of Trans-Tyranny attack in Bartlesville. Rural Oklahoma: Is it within community...
Gathering Place and Tulsa in Harmony team up for Black History celebration
Gathering Place and Tulsa in Harmony team up for a Black History Month celebration Saturday. And Tulsa’s own Gathering Place is celebrating in a special way.
tourcounsel.com
Arrowhead Mall | Shopping mall in Muskogee, Oklahoma
Arrowhead Mall is an enclosed shopping mall in Muskogee, Oklahoma. It was opened in 1987 and was owned by J. Herzog & Sons, Inc. from 2005 until November 2016 when the mall went into receivership and was put up for sale by Wells Fargo Bank. Wells Fargo bank sold the mall to an investor in 2018 and is currently managed by Property Managers LLC of Fort Worth, Texas.
KOKI FOX 23
Black Wall Street Heritage and History Festival held in north Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. — The 10th annual Black Wall Street Heritage and History Festival took place Saturday afternoon. The event took place at The Big 10 Ballroom, near E. Apache St. and N. Peoria Ave., and lasted from 11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. The event featured Black vendors, spoken words, a fashion show and live music.
Large sinkhole forms along Tulsa roadway
Drivers in one Oklahoma community experienced a strange phenomenon on their drive to work on Monday.
KOKI FOX 23
Oversized load closes highway off-ramp in east Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. — An oversized load has a highway off-ramp closed in east Tulsa. The Oklahoma Department of Transportation (ODOT) said the U.S. Highway 169 southbound off-ramp to East 21st Street is closed due to an unstable and oversized load. ODOT said the ramp closed Sunday at 6:15 p.m....
KOKI FOX 23
FOX23 Investigates human trafficking, forced labor in Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. — Human trafficking is a much bigger issue in Tulsa than many people realize. One kind of trafficking is called “forced labor.” It’s when people are forced to work, often in terrible conditions. FOX23 Investigative Reporter Janna Clark has been looking into this. This...
OnlyInYourState
These 3 Small Towns Were Once Home To Oklahomans That Changed The World
Oklahoma has a long and storied history, especially with regard to the early pioneer days and the Dust Bowl of the 1930s. These three small towns in Oklahoma have brought the world several truly extraordinary people whose lives have had quite an impact. We love sharing wonderful places with you, especially when they are the roots from which some amazing people have sprung.
OnlyInYourState
This Fascinating Oklahoma Amphitheater Has Been Abandoned And Reclaimed By Nature For Over A Decade Now
The Tsa-Li-Gi Amphitheater in Tahlequah is a hidden abandoned gem that has been long forgotten by many. Built in 1969, this outdoor theater was once a popular destination for music lovers and performers alike. However, in 2005, the amphitheater was abandoned and left to be reclaimed by nature. It was recently featured on AbandonedOK.com, and we are still in love with its beauty despite its current state of disrepair. Check it out below:
okcfox.com
Oklahoma Department of Corrections cell phone bust leads to hundreds of arrests
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A long-term multi-agency investigation into Oklahoma prisons yielded 275 convictions, over 1,000 pounds of drugs and nearly 400 firearms seized, the Oklahoma Department of Corrections announced this week. The investigation looked at criminal activity that was coordinated through the use of contraband cell phones. “Contraband...
News On 6
Construction Coming To Busy South Tulsa Intersection
Starting Monday, the Oklahoma Department of Transportation will be transforming Highway 169 and Memorial into the first Diverging Diamond Interchange in our area. Construction is expected to be underway through next spring. ODOT’s plan is to design an intersection that briefly takes traffic in opposite lanes to allow the free...
news9.com
Residents Report Spotting Bobcats In South Tulsa Neighborhood
A bobcat in a Tulsa neighborhood is causing a lot of chatter among neighbors. Bobcats have always been in the area, but people still need to be cautious. Neighbors in south Tulsa said seeing bobcats so close to their homes was surprising and a good reminder to keep a close eye on their kids and pets.
Fake mortuary business in Sapulpa found on Google Maps
Old Town Saloon, I.C. Clearly Optometrist, and Diggum-Deep Mortuary has been right off Main Street in Sapulpa for a couple of years, but recently, the businesses caught Google’s eye.
US-169 off-ramp re-opens
The southbound US-169 off-ramp to 21st St. in Tulsa is closed through 3 p.m. Monday because of an unstable oversized load. This is a developing story.
Man Accused Of Leading Tulsa Police On Early-Morning Chase Arrested
A man accused of leading officers on an early-morning chase is in custody on Monday, according to Tulsa Police. Tulsa Police say it started near East 31st Street and South 129th East Avenue at around 2 a.m. on Monday. According to police, the helicopter was eventually called in because the...
KOKI FOX 23
Teenager involved in street racing leads authorities on high speed chase
TULSA, Okla. — A Claremore man led police on a high-speed chase Saturday night before crashing his car, authorities said. Tulsa police said they were called to a parking lot in the 1400 block of North 129th East Ave where police saw about 200 cars involved in street racing.
Troopers investigate three-car crash in Hughes County
One person is behind bars in Hughes County after causing a three-car accident on Saturday.
Water outage affects Broken Arrow customers, could take hours to repair
The City of Broken Arrow announced Friday night that crews are working to repair a large water main break near 101st and Elm.
KOKI FOX 23
TPD searching for suspected kidnapper in midtown Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Police are searching for a man they suspect kidnapped a woman Thursday night. Police told FOX23 a woman called 911 from an apartment complex near 21st and Harvard where she said she was giving a man a ride. The relationship between the man and woman...
News On 6
1 Injured After Crash, Pursuit Involving OHP & Tulsa Police
An 18-year-old driver of a 2015 Mustang was treated and released from the hospital on Sunday after authorities said he led police on a pursuit before crashing and being ejected from the vehicle. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said Saul Hernandez, of Claremore, was alone in the vehicle as he sped...
