Many students at Arcadia High School go out to eat at taco trucks around the San Gabriel Valley (SGV). These trucks serve tacos with meats like carne asada, chicken, and al pastor. For the most part, we don’t question how sanitary it is to eat from these trucks, but only a few decades ago, these trucks would be called a “Roach Coach” due to the notion that they weren’t very clean. What makes this term bigoted and anti-Mexican is that this only applied to taco trucks, not other mobile food units. The term originated in the 80s when taco trucks were gaining popularity amongst people in areas where they were allowed. How did these trucks go from feeding laborers on break to serving all kinds of people?

ARCADIA, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO