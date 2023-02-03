Read full article on original website
WSAW
New proposal could bring lifetime fishing license to Wisconsin
MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - Monday, State Representative Ron Tusler and Senator Patrick Testin circulated a proposal to create a lifetime fishing license for Wisconsin residents. “This is an opportunity for people of all ages to enjoy the outdoors and develop a lifetime hobby,” said Rep. Tusler. “The lifetime license is a great option for avid fishermen or as a gift for a young family member just getting hooked on the sport.”
seehafernews.com
DATCP Reveals Top Ten Consumer Complaints of 2022
The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection has revealed their top 10 consumer complaints for 2022. DATCP’s top ten complaint categories in 2022 were:. Landlord/Tenant Issues. Landlord/tenant issues were the number one complaint filed with DATCP in 2022. Consumers filed 1,912 complaints when disputes between landlords and...
Momentum growing behind changing Wisconsin’s shared revenue system
Wisconsin’s original tax bargain with local governments has fallen apart, says Wisconsin Policy Forum (WPF) president Rob Henken. “If this were truly shared revenue, then as state income and sales tax, and other revenues grow from year to year, some portion of that growth would have also been shared with local governments,” Henken said in […] The post Momentum growing behind changing Wisconsin’s shared revenue system appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.
Election preview: Wisconsin statewide primary
The statewide primary for Wisconsin is on Feb. 21, 2023. The filing deadline to run was on Jan. 3. Candidates are running in elections for the following offices:. Wisconsin Supreme Court – Justice Patience Roggensack’s seat. Ballotpedia is also covering local elections in the following areas:. Madison, Wisconsin.
wwisradio.com
Wisconsin Revenue Secretary: Tax Agreement Possible
It’s the latest sign that a bargain may be on the works at the Wisconsin Capitol. The state’s revenue secretary, Peter Barca, on Wednesday said Governor Evers could be open to a deal that would give top-earners in the state a tax break. Republicans at the Capitol are talking about a three-and-a-quarter percent flat tax, but the governor has said that would give top-earners too much of a tax break. Barca isn’t saying where the new tax rate would be, or just what the governor is willing to agree to. Governor Evers will deliver his budget to lawmakers next week.
WISN
2023 Spring Primary Election Voters' Guide
MILWAUKEE — The Wisconsin 2023 primary spring election takes place on Tuesday, Feb. 21 from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m., and at WISN 12 News we want to make sure you have all the information you need to vote. The primary election determines which two out of the four...
WBAY Green Bay
CONSUMER FIRST ALERT: Why it pays off to report complaints to the state
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Wisconsin’s consumer protection agency says it could pay off to register a complaint with the agency. The Department of Agriculture, Trade, and Consumer Protection returned about $2.8 million to people in 2022. The agency took in about 11,000 complaints last year. The top complaint...
a-z-animals.com
6 Amazing Animals That Are Endangered and Living In Wisconsin
6 Amazing Animals That Are Endangered and Living In Wisconsin. While this midwestern state boasts plenty of Cheeseheads, there are also a number of endangered animals in Wisconsin. Also known as America’s Dairyland, Wisconsin is home to rolling plains, farmlands, and the Great Lakes to both the east and north. This presents a challenge to many animals that call Wisconsin home. How can we continue to provide a safe haven to our endangered species in a place full of agricultural industry?
New state plan emphasizes root causes behind public health conditions and outcomes
A new state plan to improve public health calls for addressing broad social and economic problems and emphasizes making institutions and social systems in Wisconsin fairer to everyone. The State Health Improvement Plan from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) says it will take “foundational shifts” to bring public health agencies into discussion and […] The post New state plan emphasizes root causes behind public health conditions and outcomes appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.
fox47.com
Tools for taxpayers: Wisconsin Department of Revenue rolls out new resources
MADISON, Wis. -- Tax season is officially here, and for Wisconsin residents looking to make this year's filing a bit easier, there are several new tools available through the state's Department of Revenue. The first is a secure online filing portal called "My Tax Account". Also referred to as an...
fox47.com
Amid federal push for renters' rights, Wisconsin keeps pace at thousands of eviction filin
MADISON, Wis. -- From July through November last year, landlords filed more than 2,000 evictions a month in court across the state of Wisconsin -- a return to pre-pandemic levels, according to data from the Eviction Lab at Princeton University. The numbers underscore what a new push from the Biden...
spectrumnews1.com
Mental health care that saved one Wisconsin veteran is now expanding to millions of others
MILWAUKEE — Mental health is top of mind when it comes to care at Milwaukee Veteran Affairs. They’re one of many VA facilities expanding mental health coverage for veterans and making it free as a part of the Veterans Comprehensive Prevention, Access to Care, and Treatment Act (COMPACT Act) of 2020.
shepherdexpress.com
Daily Wisconsin COVID-19 Update: 518 New Cases, No Deaths
On Friday the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported an additional 518 new COVID-19 cases. The state has averaged 481 new cases per day in the last week. On this day last year, there were 4,807 new cases, and a 7-day average of 4,683 cases per day. In 2021, 1,522 cases were recorded, with a 7-day average of 1,222 cases per day.
Daily Cardinal
Senate committee holds first-ever hearing on PFAS contamination in Wisconsin
The Senate Committee on Natural Resources and Energy held their first-ever informational hearing Tuesday morning on per-and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS), a harmful water pollutant of growing concern among state officials. Most commonly used in nonstick and waterproof commercial products, PFAS is the term for a variety of over 6,000 manufactured...
drydenwire.com
New Jersey Man & Company Operating Nursing Homes And Assisted Living Facilities In Wisconsin Charged With Health Care Fraud
MADISON, WIS. – A federal grand jury in the Western District of Wisconsin returned an indictment yesterday charging Kevin Breslin, 56, Hoboken, New Jersey, and KBWB Operations, LLC, doing business as Atrium Health and Senior Living (Atrium), in Park Ridge, New Jersey, with a scheme to defraud Medicare and Medicaid in connection with the delivery of or payment for health care benefits, items, or services.
wxpr.org
Suicide a growing concern in rural areas
A new study shows suicide rates are climbing in Wisconsin, now one of the leading causes of death in the state, and area mental health centers are on the front line in the battle against rising suicide rates, especially in rural areas. William Schwab, a professor with the UW Madison...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Wisconsin DNR hiring seasonal staff for spring, summer
MADISON, Wis. - The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is now hiring seasonal staff for state parks, forests, trails and recreation areas. The limited-term seasonal positions are responsible for outdoor maintenance, groundskeeping work and customer service for visitors. Recruitment is underway now for work that starts in the spring and early summer through late summer and fall, with some flexibility depending on availability and need.
beckersdental.com
The state of dentistry in Wisconsin: 12 things to know
What five dental roles earn on average per year in the state:. There are 2,753 active general dentists in Wisconsin. Wisconsin has 137 dental professional shortage areas. The state received a score of 28 out of 32 for the extensiveness of its adult Medicaid dental coverage. Wisconsin was ranked number...
iheart.com
Iowa Construction Company Accused Of Paying Workers As Contractors
(Undated) -- An Iowa construction company is accused of paying workers as contractors instead of full-time employees. Woods Construction of Riverdale is charged with violating federal labor laws. The Department of Labor wants the company to pay back wages and damages for workers. Woods does work in the Des Moines...
Did a Wisconsin judge allow a wrongful death lawsuit against Kyle Rittenhouse to proceed?
Wisconsin Watch, a nonprofit newsroom, is partnering with Gigafact to produce fact briefs — bite-sized fact checks of trending claims. Sign up for our newsletter for more stories straight to your inbox. Yes. A federal judge in Wisconsin ruled Feb. 2, 2023 that a wrongful death lawsuit filed against...
