cbs2iowa.com
Dubuque Police Dept. search high school for explosive device after anonymous call
DUBUQUE, Iowa — Dubuque Police Dept. were called to Hempstead High School on Monday morning after an anonymous call reporting that there was a potential explosive device at the school. The police department and Dubuque Community School District (DCSD) implemented their joint threat response protocols, and students and staff...
x1071.com
Arrest in Richland County For Shots Fired
Deputies with the Richland County Sheriff’s department were called for a report of a man who had stolen a handgun out of a truck, fired several rounds into the side of a residential home, and then left the scene at approximately 2:20 AM in Sylvan Township in Richland County on Sunday. Deputies arrived at the scene and located several bullet holes in the side of the residence as well as several spent shell casings near the driveway. A woman stated that she and the suspect got into a verbal domestic argument and the suspect threatened to shoot another person who he knew was located inside the residence. The suspect then proceeded to shoot several rounds into the side of the residence. The suspect, Michael Krueger was later apprehended by the Westby Police Department. Krueger is currently in the Richland County Jail awaiting a bail hearing. He is being charged with 1st Degree Attempted Reckless Homicide, 1st Degree Recklessly Endangering Safety, Theft of a Firearm, Criminal Damage to Property, and Disorderly Conduct by use of a Dangerous Weapon. No injuries were reported.
nbc15.com
Sheriff: Suspect fires into home during domestic dispute
WESTBY, Wis. (WMTV) – A Westby man is accused of attempted homicide after allegedly firing several bullets into a Richland Co. home over the weekend. According to the Richland Co. Sheriff’s Office, a woman involved in a domestic relationship with the suspect told deputies they were arguing early Sunday morning and he threatened to shoot another man who was inside the Sylvan Township home. After that, the suspect fired multiple shots into side of the house using a gun he stole from a truck, the Sheriff’s Office’s report alleged.
x1071.com
Two People Arrested In Ridgeway Following Disturbance
On Friday, the Ridgeway Marshal’s Office assisted a Deputy Sheriff with serving a Temporary Restraining Order at a residence on Grove Street in Ridgeway. The Marshal and a Deputy Sheriff arrived at the conclusion of a disturbance between two females. An investigation led to 23 year old Autumn Kivi of Prairie Du Chien being arrested for Battery and Disorderly Conduct. Kivi was taken to the Iowa County Jail, where she was booked. 24 year old Kaitlin Tempest of Ridgeway was also arrested for Battery, Disorderly Conduct, and several counts of bail jumping. Tempest was taken to the Iowa County Jail, where she was booked and remains pending a bond hearing. Additionally, a Corrections Officer observed a baggie of a foreign substance concealed on Tempest’s body. Subsequently, a search warrant was obtained, leading to the discovery of a plastic baggie with suspected methamphetamine. Tempest has also been tentatively charged with Obstructing, Resisting an Officer, Possession of Methamphetamine, and Delivery of Articles to Inmates, or in other words, an attempt to smuggle contraband into a correctional facility.
Channel 3000
Madison police search for homicide suspect on east side
MADISON, Wis. - Police in Madison are searching for a homicide suspect who they said was spotted on the city's east side Sunday night. Police said an off-duty officer reported a suspicious vehicle that a homicide suspect may have been riding in. A pursuit began near the Panera Bread on East Washington Avenue.
nbc15.com
A person on interest in a homicide case is on the run after a pursuit on Madison's east side Sunday.
As crews continue cleaning up a fiery, late-night incident along an I-39/90 exit that has slowed northbound traffic into Monday morning, a wreck just a few miles away caused even more delays for rush hour drivers.
nbc15.com
67-year-old dies in crash on Madison’s north side
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – A 67-year-old man died following a Sunday evening crash on Madison’s north side, according to a police department report. The Madison Police Dept. statement indicated one of the two vehicles involved was turning left from Packers Ave. onto Anhalt Dr. around 6:20 p.m. when it was rear-ended by another car. A 67-year-old man who was in one of the vehicles was rushed to an area hospital where he later died, the report added.
spectrumnews1.com
Dane County residents reflect on COVID-19 pandemic
MADISON, Wis. — Feb. 5 marked three years since the first COVID-19 case was identified in Dane County. According to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services, 16,138 people lost their lives because of the coronavirus, but the virus affected every Wisconsinite in some way. Many businesses, like restaurants and...
x1071.com
Two Women Fined For Large Fight in Dubuque
Two women from Dubuque have been ordered to pay a $105 fine each in relation to their role in a large fight in Dubuque. 26 year old Carteasia Carpenter and 31 year old Cartrice Carpenter were fined in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County after pleading guilty to one count each of disorderly conduct. The Carpenters initially were charged with participation in a riot but pleaded to the lesser-included charge. They were among six people arrested in connection with a May 15 disturbance that originated at the restaurant 1st & Main. The fight started inside 1st & Main and spilled out onto the street, and the Carpenters and 20 year old Joshonna Vaughn were cut by a woman wielding a knife. It was never determined who had the knife.
x1071.com
Two-Vehicle Crash in Dubuque Injures Four People
Authorities say four people were injured in a two-vehicle crash Saturday in Dubuque. 41 year old Monica Goebel, and passengers 21 year old Autum Chapman and 16 year old Portlynn Goebel all of Platteville were taken by ambulance to MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center, and 33 year old Marshall Hughes of Dubuque was taken by ambulance to UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital for treatment of his injuries. according to Dubuque police, Monica Goebel’s vehicle was traveling east on University Avenue approaching the intersection of West Ninth and Bluff streets at 3:45 p.m. when her vehicle ran a red light and struck Hughes’ vehicle, which was traveling south on Bluff. Monica Goebel was cited with failure to respond to a steady red signal.
nbc15.com
Sauk Co. woman accused of theft, misconduct while working as town treasurer
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A woman is accused of depositing property tax payments into her personal checking accounts while serving as a Sauk County town’s treasurer, according to the Wisconsin Department of Revenue Friday. The DOR stated that Brittany Syvrud, 36, was charged recently with a felony count of...
x1071.com
Driver Hits Parked Vehicle, Gets Injured
Police say one person was hurt Saturday when a vehicle struck a parked vehicle in Dubuque. According to police, 38 year old Mixson Livai of Dubuque, was taken by ambulance to MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center for treatment of his injuries. Police said Livai was traveling west in the 1000 block of West Locust Street around 9pm when the vehicle left the left lane of traffic and struck the rear of a parked vehicle. No traffic citations were issued as a result of the crash.
WIFR
Stephenson County firefighters receive hands on grain bin rescue training
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Reports say grain bin deaths are on the rise in Illinois and many firefighters don’t receive agricultural training that’s crucial to making these rescues. No matter what the emergency is, firefighters need to know how to save someone’s life. Rural areas are no exception...
nbc15.com
23-year-old suspected of driving impaired arrested after Grant Co. wreck
PLATTEVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - The Grant County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man suspected of driving impaired after a caller reported seeing a crash and footprints leading into a picked cornfield. Deputies arrived around 2:15 a.m. Friday to the 7000 block of Highway 81 in the Township of Platteville for...
nbc15.com
MPD investigate reports of injured person at Lussier Community Education Center parking lot
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Police say there is no threat to the public after they investigated reports of an injured person in a westside education center parking lot. According to an incident report, police responded around 5:15 p.m. Friday to the Lussier Community Education Center, located at 55 South Gammon Road.
x1071.com
Voicemail Released in Ronald Henry Case
Officials with the Grant County Sheriff’s Office have released a crucial piece of evidence in their search for a missing man, Ronald Henry — the voicemail he sent hours after he first went missing on December 5th. The voicemail is just four seconds long and reads:. “Hey Jim,...
Channel 3000
Person of interest in north Madison bank robberies in custody, police say
MADISON, Wis. -- A person of interest in two separate bank robberies on Madison's north side is in custody on unrelated outstanding warrants, the city's police department said Friday. The robberies happened one week apart on Jan. 26 and Feb. 2 at the UW Credit Union in the 1400 block...
Channel 3000
Former Excelsior treasurer accused of stealing property tax payments
EXCELSIOR, Wis. -- A former treasurer for the Town of Excelsior was accused Friday of using her position to steal property tax payments. Brittany Syvrud, 36, of Rock Springs was charged in Sauk County with theft from a business setting and misconduct in public office.
x1071.com
Madison Woman Arrested in Iowa County
A Madison woman was arrested in Iowa County on Wednesday around 10:15 PM after Iowa County Sheriff’s Deputies conducted a traffic stop on Highway 18-151 near County Road YZ. As a result of the traffic stop, 34 year old Felicia McGee of Madison was arrested for operating while under the influence. McGee was taken to the Iowa County Jail, where she was booked for the charge and currently remains in custody.
KCRG.com
Police looking to identify Dubuque subject
CR Advocate: fight for racial justice ‘nonending effort’. The moment of heightened awareness due to the death of Tyre Nichols overlaps with issues we're already seeing here at home. Family of 'miracle baby' thank Dubuque hospital staff for saving her life. Updated: 6 hours ago. The hospital and parents...
