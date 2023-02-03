Read full article on original website
Related
ambcrypto.com
Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction 2025-2030: Investors pin hopes on ETH crossing $1800
Disclaimer: The datasets shared in the following article have been compiled from a set of online resources and do not reflect AMBCrypto’s own research on the subject. Since 20 January, Ethereum has encountered resistance at $1,680. Even so, there is optimism that ETH will reach $1,800 or even higher by the end of February due to the ascending triangular pattern and improvements in investor mood in ETH derivatives. Of course, how ETH performs as it approaches the pattern deadline by mid-February will determine how everything plays out.
ambcrypto.com
NFT transaction sends biggest shock on Bitcoin network in recent history
The largest Bitcoin transaction turns out to be an NFT. Bitcoin bulls cool off but golden cross might heat things up again. While everyone and their cat were focused on whether Bitcoin would kick off February with renewed upside or retracement, something interesting happened. The Bitcoin network registered the largest block in the last four months.
ambcrypto.com
Shiba Inu [SHIB] bull run is here? Thanks to the hype surrounding…
At press time, SHIB’s price increased by more than 25% in the last seven days. Metrics and market indicators supported the possibility of a further uptrend. Shiba Inu [SHIB] recently outperformed all the other cryptos on the top 20 list with its price action. According to CoinMarketCap, SHIB registered...
ambcrypto.com
Shiba Inu is strongly bullish but sellers can look for scalping opportunities soon
Disclaimer: The information presented does not constitute financial, investment, trading, or other types of advice and is solely the writer’s opinion. The market structure was firmly bullish. The price headed into a cloud of resistance, which meant a pullback could occur. Bitcoin hovered about the $23.4k mark at press...
ambcrypto.com
Dogecoin [DOGE] maintains its uptrend – Is a $0.1 value feasible?
Disclaimer: The information presented does not constitute financial, investment, trading, or other types of advice and is solely the writer’s opinion. DOGE chalked a rising channel. The Funding Rate was positive as monthly holders’ saw gains. Dogecoin [DOGE] enjoyed a double boost in the past few days and...
ambcrypto.com
Ripple: Decoding recent developments around ‘XRP buyback’ theory
Whale accumulation registered a sharp uptick in January. XRP’s weighted sentiment dipped to negative levels. Pro-Ripple lawyer John E Deaton dissociated himself from the XRP’s buyback proposal and denied accepting any money for his efforts in the two-year-long Ripple vs SEC lawsuit. He stated,. “Unless I file an...
ambcrypto.com
Aave is struggling to attract daily new users; reasons aren’t surprising
Aave has seen a decline in its user activity in the last 30 days. During that period, revenue increased as a result of a rise in fee charges. Aave, the leading decentralized borrowing and lending protocol, recorded an average of 4,000 daily users in 2022, putting it ahead of its competitors, according to data from Delphi Digital.
ambcrypto.com
Decentraland: A story of increased adoption but major concerns
MANA’s price rallied by over 8% in the last seven days. Exchange outflow spiked and a few other metrics supported the surge. Decentraland [MANA] has witnessed an increase in adoption over the last few weeks, with several new partnerships in the metaverse and NFT domain. The recent launches and...
ambcrypto.com
VeChain (VET) Price Prediction 2025-2030: The likelihood of reaching $1 in 2023 is…
Disclaimer: The datasets shared in the following article have been compiled from a set of online resources and do not reflect AMBCrypto’s own research on the subject. VeChain is a blockchain platform that specializes in logistics and supply chain management. It uses a Proof-of-Authority consensus algorithm that helps secure transactions through a network of 101 Authority Masternode operators.
ambcrypto.com
Solana (SOL) Price Prediction 2025-30: SOL to surpass $30 resistance soon, based on…
Disclaimer: The datasets shared in the following article have been compiled from a set of online resources and do not reflect AMBCrypto’s own research on the subject. Solana traded within a range (orange) between $20.4 and $26.6, with the midpoint at $23.5 since mid-January 2023. Above $26.6, $30.7 is the next major resistance level. However, the $26-$27 region itself presents a significant zone of resistance.
ambcrypto.com
Terra LUNA Classic [LUNC] Price Prediction 2025-2030: LUNC surges by 30%, could rally further
Disclaimer: The datasets shared in the following article have been compiled from a set of online resources and do not reflect AMBCrypto’s own research on the subject. Although 2022 was a tough year for Terra Luna Classic (LUNC), the token has been surging as of late. At press time, LUNC was trading at $0.00019904, showing a surge of over 30% since last month. Terra had consolidated within the previous support zone established in November 2022 and showed the potential to rally higher in the weeks to come.
ambcrypto.com
Can Binance Coin’s [BNB] increased adoption help it beat the bears?
FCF Pay announced that it will accept BNB for virtual prepaid debit cards. Metrics remain bullish, but market indicators gave reasons for concern. Binance Coin [BNB] posted its weekly metrics on 4 February, mentioning a few of the chain’s notable statistics. As per the latest data, BNB’s weekly transactions exceeded 17 million, while the daily average transaction remained at 2.87 million. Furthermore, its weekly and daily average users stood at 2.78 million and 829k, respectively.
ambcrypto.com
Algorand reveals 2 key areas of focus that are important for future-proofing
Algorand shifts more attention towards interoperability and post-quantum technology. ALGO bulls maintain control over the market as bears remain subdued. As the blockchain industry continues to bloom and advance, there are undeniable challenges that need to be dealt with. Those challenges have shaped priorities for the top blockchains and this is the case for Algorand.
ambcrypto.com
Algorand (ALGO) Price Prediction 2025-2030: ALGO witnesses new high, could rally 25%
Disclaimer: The datasets shared in the following article have been compiled from a set of online resources and do not reflect AMBCrypto’s own research on the subject. The price of Algorand (ALGO) was largely stagnant over the last week, trading at $0.2688 at press time. ALGO rallied by 6% to a two-month high. The scalable blockchain token could further rally to an additional 25% if they meet certain market conditions.
ambcrypto.com
Polygon’s DeFi space shows increased promise: How will MATIC react?
MATIC flipped SHIB to become the most traded token among whales. MATIC’s weekly chart was green and market indicators suggested a further price hike. Polygon [MATIC] has shown growth in its DeFi space over the past, with several new integrations that help increase the network’s offerings and capabilities. The latest one is the integration with Dopex, a decentralized options exchange.
ambcrypto.com
MANA shows signs of a pullback, where can bulls look to enter next?
Disclaimer: The information presented does not constitute financial, investment, trading, or other types of advice and is solely the writer’s opinion. The lower timeframe market structure of MANA was bullish. The $0.75 level acted as support- but will it be broken soon in a pullback?. Decentraland has performed strongly...
ambcrypto.com
Bitcoin’s trillion dollar dream: Decoding if it can be a reality
ARK report predicts trillion dollar future for Bitcoin. Positive sentiment among investors and traders suggests a bright future for the king coin. The recent surge in the price of Bitcoin has reignited the belief that the leading cryptocurrency could become a trillion-dollar market in the future. ARK Research’s report takes...
ambcrypto.com
MATIC approaches the lows of a near-term range, what next?
Disclaimer: The information presented does not constitute financial, investment, trading, or other types of advice and is solely the writer’s opinion. The lower timeframe market structure was bearish. The presence of the range lows and bullish breaker can see recovery toward the range highs. Bitcoin is likely to see...
ambcrypto.com
Ripple’s CTO confirms ‘never happening’ proposal as XRP momentum slides
Ripple’s development head held the firm’s ground on the global reserve currency proposal. XRP’s momentum drifted towards the reds. A section of the Ripple [XRP] community has long hoped for approval for the token’s buyback proposal since 2021. But all that desire may now be a pipe dream as the project’s Chief Technology Officer (CTO) put a nail to the coffin.
ambcrypto.com
Ethereumfair embarks on a crusade to save PoW consensus, here’s how
EthereumFair wants to fork Dogecoin to ensure that it forever remains a PoW network. EthereumFair’s fair performance has dwindled since its blockchain went live. EthereumFair, the first fork of the Ethereum blockchain in response to the switch to the Proof-of-Stake consensus mechanism, has announced plans to establish a DAO and fork the Dogecoin network.
Comments / 0