27-year-old pays $1,850/month to live in an old NYC laundromat: 'I knew true community as a child and I know it again now'
While Sampson Dahl's ex-girlfriend thought the old laundromat he was considering as a potential new apartment was "disgusting," he saw the potential for a great live-work space. He moved in a month later. "I don't think a space needs to be a perfect representation of what we hope a simple...
A 1960s apartment in Greenwich Village is on the market for $1.65 million, and it's completely covered in plywood paneling — check it out
The apartment building —which was built in 1967 — comes with a 24-hour doorman, a live-in super, as well as a laundry room.
Julia Fox lives in tiny mice-infested NYC apartment since she doesn’t like wealth
Unpretentious gems! Julia Fox admitted on TikTok that she loves living in her self-described “tiny” Manhattan apartment that’s infested with mice because she doesn’t like “excessive displays of wealth.” “They make me feel icky,” Fox said in a viral video that has amassed more than 3.3 million views. “Especially people that have really big houses. It’s just really wasteful when there is just so many homeless people in this country. I just, I’m not really like that.” Fox, 32, proceeded to give viewers a tour of her modest Manhattan apartment, which shows a balance of chaos and simplicity. “I never thought...
I live in NYC and I haven’t used a fridge in a year — it’s almost spiritual
This NYC man is too cool for his refrigerator. Manhattan resident Josh Spodek has stopped using his fridge for over a year — sacrificing the everyday appliance and its benefits in hopes of living a more sustainable life. Spodek, who lives in Greenwich Village, has spent the past 12 months culling back on the waste in his household, identifying his fridge as the biggest source of electrical use. So, the 51-year-old decided to see if he could go without it and unplugged it. Spodek has now gone over 12 months without chilling his food or beverages, calling it “a mind-set shift followed by...
Pink pigeon found in NYC park was ‘deliberately dyed’ for gender reveal or celebration: rescue group
This was bird-brained idea. A pink-colored pigeon was rescued from a Manhattan park by a local bird lover and a wildlife group said the bird was “deliberately dyed” for a gender reveal or wedding. The feathered victim had a bright pink hue and was suffering from malnutrition when found in Manhattan’s Madison Square Park on Monday, according to the Wild Bird Fund. “Pigeons come in many different colors and plumages, but pink isn’t one of them,” the tweet said. “This is a domestic pigeon who was deliberately dyed this color and released.” The Upper West Side nonprofit bird rehab group said that the pigeon...
Migrants moved from Manhattan hotel to accommodate families: BP
NEW YORK (PIX11) — A group of migrants are sleeping in tents outside a Midtown hotel because they do not want to be relocated to a Brooklyn Cruise Terminal, according to Manhattan Borough President Mark Levine. The men are being moved to accommodate space for families in the Watson Hotel in Hell’s Kitchen, Levine said […]
