NEWSBTC

Shiba Inu’s Price Surge Is In Jeopardy Due To This SHIB Whale

The upcoming launch of Shibarium is raising high hopes in the Shiba Inu community that the SHIB price will rise due to an expanded use case beyond a meme coin. However, a known SHIB whale could derail the hoped-for price rally. As one of the industry-leading blockchain security companies PeckShield...
CoinDesk

Crypto Exchange Binance to Suspend US Dollar Bank Transfers This Week

Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. Crypto exchange Binance is temporarily suspending U.S. dollar bank transfers starting on Wednesday, the company confirmed to CoinDesk on Monday. "We are temporarily suspending USD bank transfers as of February 8th," a Binance spokesperson...
dailyhodl.com

Bitcoin and Ethereum Whales Move $743,000,000 in Crypto in Three Massive Transfers

As BTC floats above $23,000, three huge Bitcoin and Ethereum whales are turning heads among crypto traders. In total, the whales moved a staggering $743 million in crypto in just three transactions. A Bitcoin whale made the first move on Friday, sending 13,369 BTC worth $311 million from one unknown...
Futurism

It Looks Like Elon Musk Is Actually Building a Twitter Payment Platform

It's actually happening, y'all — Elon Musk is, per insiders, really trying to turn Twitter into something akin to Venmo, and plans on building it out to take cryptocurrency to boot. According to in-the-know sources who spoke with the Financial Times, Twitter has started applying for the regulatory licenses...
astaga.com

SHIB, ETH Price Drop Incoming? FTX-Voyager Case Might Be The Reason

Shiba Inu Information: Collapsed crypto change, FTX sued Voyager, a crypto lender, so as to get well $446 million price of funds. As per experiences, the fund was allotted by FTX earlier than getting into for chapter again in November 2022. Nevertheless, on chain information trackers have recognized some transactions made by Voyager which could result in a value dump for a number of cryptos.
u.today

184 Million DOGE out of Binance, Dogecoin Price Acts Positively

todaynftnews.com

The Number of Bitcoin NFT Mints Is Increasing, and So Are Transaction Fees

There has been a spike in activity around Ordinals, a controversial open-source project that allows users to store NFT-like media assets on the Bitcoin network. On Thursday, Ordinals had its highest volume, which drives up network costs. More than 1,000 Bitcoin NFTs have been created using Ordinals, with 420 more...
e-cryptonews.com

5 Alternatives to Bitcoin: Which Cryptocurrency is Right for You?

Almost everyone knows about Bitcoin, which is both a good and a bad thing. One of the drawbacks to its popularity is that it means newcomers to the crypto scene tend to overlook the raft of other currencies that are available to buy, sell and use for all sorts of other applications.
u.today

Shiba Inu (SHIB) and Cardano (ADA) Show Something You Don't Want to Miss

