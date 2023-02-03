Read full article on original website
If You Had $1,000 Right Now, Would You Buy Shiba Inu Or Dogecoin? Over 60% Choose...
Every week, Benzinga conducts a survey to collect sentiment on what traders are most excited about, interested in, or thinking about as they manage and build their personal portfolios. This week, we posed the following question to over 1,000 Benzinga visitors on cryptocurrency investing: If you had $1,000 right now,...
Elon Musk's reported payments plan for Twitter sends dogecoin skyrocketing 10%
Elon Musk is looking at adding a payments system to Twitter, according to the Financial Times. Dogecoin climbed as much as 10% on speculation the meme coin could be a part of Twitter's revenue stream. Dogecoin has surged more than 30% so far in 2023 amid a broader crypto rally.
dailyhodl.com
Over 60% of Dogecoin Holders in Profit While Majority of Shiba Inu Investors Sitting on Losses: IntoTheBlock
A leading blockchain analytics firm reveals that more than 60% of meme token Dogecoin (DOGE) holders are in profit while the majority of rival meme token Shiba Inu (SHIB) owners are in the red. According to IntoTheBlock, 63% of DOGE holders are profitable in their investments while 35% are sitting...
u.today
Dogecoin (DOGE) Gearing up for Massive 'Revenge Pump' Against Bitcoin (BTC), Top Trader Says
Bluntz, a popular cryptocurrency trader, has predicted a massive price surge for meme coin Dogecoin (DOGE) against Bitcoin (BTC), the flagship cryptocurrency. According to Bluntz, DOGE/BTC is "gearing up for a revenge pump of probably 100% or more." This bullish outlook on Dogecoin might come as a surprise to some...
NEWSBTC
Shiba Inu’s Price Surge Is In Jeopardy Due To This SHIB Whale
The upcoming launch of Shibarium is raising high hopes in the Shiba Inu community that the SHIB price will rise due to an expanded use case beyond a meme coin. However, a known SHIB whale could derail the hoped-for price rally. As one of the industry-leading blockchain security companies PeckShield...
dailyhodl.com
Shiba Inu and Dogecoin Rival Explodes 134% in Just One Week As Bitcoin Leads Crypto Market Resurgence
A lesser-known dog-themed memecoin has erupted over the last week as Bitcoin (BTC) and the broader crypto market continue to show signs of recovery. The altcoin Baby Doge (BABYDOGE) soared from a seven-day low of $0.000000001468 to a high of $0.000000003443 – representing a massive 134% increase. The memecoin...
CoinDesk
Crypto Exchange Binance to Suspend US Dollar Bank Transfers This Week
Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. Crypto exchange Binance is temporarily suspending U.S. dollar bank transfers starting on Wednesday, the company confirmed to CoinDesk on Monday. "We are temporarily suspending USD bank transfers as of February 8th," a Binance spokesperson...
dailyhodl.com
Bitcoin and Ethereum Whales Move $743,000,000 in Crypto in Three Massive Transfers
As BTC floats above $23,000, three huge Bitcoin and Ethereum whales are turning heads among crypto traders. In total, the whales moved a staggering $743 million in crypto in just three transactions. A Bitcoin whale made the first move on Friday, sending 13,369 BTC worth $311 million from one unknown...
Futurism
It Looks Like Elon Musk Is Actually Building a Twitter Payment Platform
It's actually happening, y'all — Elon Musk is, per insiders, really trying to turn Twitter into something akin to Venmo, and plans on building it out to take cryptocurrency to boot. According to in-the-know sources who spoke with the Financial Times, Twitter has started applying for the regulatory licenses...
dailyhodl.com
Whales Abruptly Move $202,000,000 in XRP and Ethereum-Based Altcoin Project – Here’s Where the Crypto Is Now
After moving huge amounts of Bitcoin (BTC) and (ETH) over the weekend, crypto whales are now shifting millions in XRP and the metaverse project The Sandbox (SAND). The crypto whale tracker Whale Alert has spotted four massive XRP transactions in the last 24-hours, moving a total of $126 million. The...
investing.com
Nifty News: Bitcoin NFTs cause spicy fees, Mastercard exec tokenizes resignation letter and more
The Bitcoin (BTC)-native Ordinals protocol is taking up record-breaking space on the blockchain and in the process is hiking the transaction fees on the network. The divisive newly launched protocol allows for nonfungible token (NFT)-esque assets on the Bitcoin mainnet by inscribing satoshis with content. Mastercard’s NFT lead quits on...
Why Dogecoin Spin-Off Floki Inu Is Exploding Higher, Leaving Bitcoin And Ethereum In The Dust
Floki Inu FLOKI/USD is trading higher by 10.12% to $0.00002604 Thursday morning. The meme crypto is trading higher on continued upward momentum after holders in January voted to burn millions of FLOKI tokens. What Happened?. The rally in FLOKI price continues as holders voted for a proposal for burning millions...
astaga.com
SHIB, ETH Price Drop Incoming? FTX-Voyager Case Might Be The Reason
Shiba Inu Information: Collapsed crypto change, FTX sued Voyager, a crypto lender, so as to get well $446 million price of funds. As per experiences, the fund was allotted by FTX earlier than getting into for chapter again in November 2022. Nevertheless, on chain information trackers have recognized some transactions made by Voyager which could result in a value dump for a number of cryptos.
u.today
184 Million DOGE out of Binance, Dogecoin Price Acts Positively
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
todaynftnews.com
The Number of Bitcoin NFT Mints Is Increasing, and So Are Transaction Fees
There has been a spike in activity around Ordinals, a controversial open-source project that allows users to store NFT-like media assets on the Bitcoin network. On Thursday, Ordinals had its highest volume, which drives up network costs. More than 1,000 Bitcoin NFTs have been created using Ordinals, with 420 more...
bitcoinist.com
The Three Best Cheap Cryptos To Buy Now – Snowfall Protocol (SNW), Ethereum (ETH), and Tether (USDT)
Investing in cryptocurrency is a great way to diversify one’s portfolio, and it is always better to buy cheap tokens with high growth potential. Tokens like Snowfall Protocol (SNW), Ethereum (ETH), and Tether (USDT) are one of the top coins to buy in 2023. These coins offer a combination...
e-cryptonews.com
5 Alternatives to Bitcoin: Which Cryptocurrency is Right for You?
Almost everyone knows about Bitcoin, which is both a good and a bad thing. One of the drawbacks to its popularity is that it means newcomers to the crypto scene tend to overlook the raft of other currencies that are available to buy, sell and use for all sorts of other applications.
NEWSBTC
Ripple (XRP) and Cardano (ADA) Stall While Snowfall Protocol (SNW) Dominates The Crypto Market
Cardano (ADA) and Ripple (XRP) – High Hopes But Diminishing Returns. Released in 2012, XRP (also known as Ripple) made waves in the financial markets as it came carrying the high hopes and promises of something the traditional banking system was woefully unprepared for: fast – near-instant – cross-border payments.
Shiba Inu Rockets Higher As Meme Crypto Become Most Traded Among Top 1000 Ethereum Whales
WhaleStats shows that Shiba Inu SHIB/USD is now the most traded crypto among the top 1000 Ethereum ETH/USD whales. It also holds the biggest token position by dollar value. At the time of writing on Saturday, Shiba Inu had reached $0.00001429, up by 14.5% in the last 24 hours and up by 21% in the last seven days.
u.today
Shiba Inu (SHIB) and Cardano (ADA) Show Something You Don't Want to Miss
