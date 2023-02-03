Read full article on original website
If you don’t know what a ghost kitchen is yet, your mind is about to be blown. A ghost kitchen is a restaurant that operates out of the kitchen of another restaurant and you can only access the menu online. Last year we wrote about 10 of these ghost kitchens, and there are even more now.
Hard as it is to believe, the first month of the year is already over, and February is in full swing. With the first month down, it means it is now time for a gun show, as it has been too long since the last. This weekend will mark the first gun show of the year, and you will not want to miss it. If you do not own a gun but have thought about buying one, or perhaps you are looking to buy a new one, see what the newest merchandise is, or add to your collection, then mark your calendars for this weekend.
The first month of the year has come and gone, and as February begins, it is time to enjoy another weekend. The new month will be packed with events, and it all starts this weekend, with many taking place, including a good amount starting on Thursday. Here are the events taking place this weekend in Twin Falls.
While the odds are slim that any of the major stores in Twin will close soon if they did it could decimate the town. Target, Costco, and Walmart all employ a good number of residents in the area and surrounding towns. Once these people lose their jobs, they could apply for other stores in the area, but not everyone would be able to find income, thus leaving some residents with no other option but to leave. The closing of these stores would hurt other stores as well. Many people in the Magic Valley will drive to Twin Falls to shop at Target and Costco, and even though there are other Walmarts around, the one in Twin is bigger than the one in Jerome. Many of these people will come to Twin, shop at these big stores, and then stop at other local stores while in town. Without the need to come to Twin, if these stores are closed, then other businesses would suffer as well, losing these customers.
The situation is scary right now at the Twin Falls Animal Shelter with an inundation of recent dog surrenders. On Monday alone, over a 10-minute time span, there were 10 dogs abandoned. Dogs Forced To Sleep In Crates At Twin Falls Animal Shelter Due To Overload. With the influx of...
One of the hardest-rocking American bands to break into the music scene in the late nineties is coming to Cactus Petes Resort Casino in just a couple of weeks. Southern Idaho rock fans should start preparing now for two evenings of musical disorderly conduct in Jackpot, Nevada. Cactus Petes Resort Casino is located just 45 miles south of Twin Falls on Highway 93 and plays host to great bands all year long.
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-More than 20 employers in the Magic Valley will be available Thursday afternoon at a job fair in Twin Falls. The Idaho Department of Labor is hosting the job fair at the Twin Falls Reformed Church, next to St. Luke's Magic Valley Medical Center, from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. The fair is free and open to anyone looking for a change in career or just needs a job.
Construction on the Twin Falls skyscraper is ongoing, and we’ve been anxiously watching the progress since August 2019. But now we have pictures of what the housing lofts look like and what the offices and business spaces will include. Everything You Wanted to Know About the New Twin Falls...
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Five open house meetings are set to happen through the month of February into early March on the proposed Lava Ridge Wind Project in Southern Idaho. The Bureau of Land Management has scheduled four in-person open house meetings, two of which are out of state, and one virtual open-house for the project. The BLM recently released the draft environmental impact statement which it is seeking public comment on through March 21. The Lava Ridge Wind Project proposed by Magic Valley Energy, part of LS Power, would build 400 electricity generating windmills on mostly federal land in Jerome, Lincoln, and Minidoka counties in and around the Wilson Butte area. The two meetings out of state will be held in Oregon and Washington. Bellow are the scheduled meeting times and how to comment on the draft environmental statement:
ALMO, Idaho (KLIX)-An Idaho park known for its rock formations has just received recognition for the dark skies above. The National Park Service announced The City of Rocks National Reserve has just been given certification as an International Dark Sky Park by the International Dark-Sky Association (IDA). The park is run as a cooperative between the National Park Service and the Idaho Department of Parks and Recreation.
Government agents explain that emotion isn’t an argument against southern Idaho’s proposed wind farms. I disagree. As many as 350 people turned out for a public meeting in Jerome. Not one spoke in favor of placing the massive wind turbines on 114 square miles of land along Lava Ridge controlled by the Bureau of Land Management. The overwhelming public opposition should carry some weight. It likely won’t have an impact. So should your emotions.
When you say the word roundabout in Twin Falls, you probably think about the circle off Fillmore over by the visitor's center, which is correct. But did you know that Twin Falls has another, little talked-about roundabout?. You might not even be aware of it but if you’ve ever eaten...
The family of a local business owner is struggling and grieving right now after the sudden death of their loving husband and father last week. On January 23, 2023, Wayne Henderson passed away from an unexpected cardiac event. He was only 54 years old and still working as the owner of Magic Valley Printing to provide for his family, his wife Lisa and their two young boys, Ethan and Hayden.
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-A bull moose had to be euthanized Monday evening as it got too close to interstate traffic in the Mini-Cassia area. The Idaho Department of Fish and Game said conservation officers were told the bull moose was close to Interstate 84 near Declo. When they found the moose it was only 30 feet away from the roadway. The moose was pushed to the north side of the interstate near a campground along the Snake River. However, the moose became agitated with all the campers and charged the conservation officer who was able to move out of the way. Idaho Fish and Game tried to move the animal away from the campground but it turned and began running back towards the interstate. An officer shot the bull before it could get to the roadway. The meat from the animal was donated to Idaho Hunters Feeding the Hungry.
HAGERMAN, Idaho (KLIX)-A Jerome man was killed in a single vehicle crash Sunday afternoon when his van rolled down a steep embankment near Hagerman. According to Idaho State Police, the 73-year-old was driving a Ford Econoline van down the Thousand Springs Grade Road at around 1:21 p.m. when he lost control, went off the side of the road, and down the steep embankment. ISP said the man had been wearing a seat belt but died in the crash. The roadway was blocked for about three hours until emergency crews could clear the scene. The crash remains under investigation by ISP. Gooding County Sheriff's deputies, Wendell Fire Department, Gooding Fire Department, and Gooding EMS assisted with the crash.
They don’t have a large amount of money for a slick public relations campaign like the one produced by the company behind the wind far. They do have numbers. They live here. Maybe the investors in the proposed wind farms didn’t believe anyone lived here. Or that people could be easily bought with a bit of cash.
Big crowds are big news. Jerome County Commissioners estimate there were more than 350 people gathered for a meeting on the future of a massive wind-to-energy project. The Lava Ridge Wind Project would scatter turbines that are 740 feet tall across three counties in the valley. Jerome, Lincoln, and Minidoka.
