If you’ve ever walked down Bellevue Avenue in Montclair, you probably remember being drawn to. . When you stepped inside this local plant shop, shoppers felt like they were in a jungle because of the variety of plants spread out around the storefront. But when Moss + More moved to 42 Upper Montclair Plaza, a local Montclair florist took the opportunity to open a store for her home-based business. Studio Nectar transformed 246 Bellevue avenue from a color palette of greens and browns to a burst of vibrant colors. Whether it be floral arrangements for a wedding or an arrangement for your home, Studio Nectar is here to help make your creative vision a reality. Read on to learn more about this local Montclair floral shop.

MONTCLAIR, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO