All About Studio Nectar: A Montclair Floral Shop

If you’ve ever walked down Bellevue Avenue in Montclair, you probably remember being drawn to. . When you stepped inside this local plant shop, shoppers felt like they were in a jungle because of the variety of plants spread out around the storefront. But when Moss + More moved to 42 Upper Montclair Plaza, a local Montclair florist took the opportunity to open a store for her home-based business. Studio Nectar transformed 246 Bellevue avenue from a color palette of greens and browns to a burst of vibrant colors. Whether it be floral arrangements for a wedding or an arrangement for your home, Studio Nectar is here to help make your creative vision a reality. Read on to learn more about this local Montclair floral shop.
20 Essex County News Stories This week

It’s been another busy week in Essex County and plenty of news has happened. Among the headlines: a Montclair State University alum appears on Shark Tank; New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy visits a vandalized temple in Bloomfield; and Invest Newark receives federal funding to build 25 single-family homes. Read on for more.
