Multiple Jones County athletes sign scholarships to play at the next level

Jones College graduate and current Mississippi State University mechanical engineering student, John Kemp of Hattiesburg returned to Ellisville to share some wisdom he’s gained about his career path with the freshman and sophomore Student Engineering Society students. Helping Kemp explain the nuances of mechanical engineering and the student organization they serve as officers, was the President of the American Society of Mechanical Engineering Student Organization, Connor O’Keefe of Biloxi. Serving as treasurer, Kemp encouraged Jones College students to get involved in organizations not only for knowledge but for networking with other students and professionals to aid in collaboration skills for their careers.

ELLISVILLE, MS ・ 1 DAY AGO