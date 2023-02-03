Multiple Jones County athletes sign scholarships to play at the next level

Read full article on original website
Jones College engineering grad returns to inspire
Jones College graduate and current Mississippi State University mechanical engineering student, John Kemp of Hattiesburg returned to Ellisville to share some wisdom he’s gained about his career path with the freshman and sophomore Student Engineering Society students. Helping Kemp explain the nuances of mechanical engineering and the student organization they serve as officers, was the President of the American Society of Mechanical Engineering Student Organization, Connor O’Keefe of Biloxi. Serving as treasurer, Kemp encouraged Jones College students to get involved in organizations not only for knowledge but for networking with other students and professionals to aid in collaboration skills for their careers.
2024 4-Star QB AJ Maddox Will Announce Commitment Monday, Penn State in Top 3
Ryan Munoz
Ryan Patrick Munoz, 39 of Taylorsville, passed away Friday, February 3, 2023. Visitation will be held on Friday, February 10, 2023 from 6:00 pm until 8:00 pm at Colonial Chapel Funeral Home in Raleigh. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, February 11, 2023 at 11:00 am at Colonial Chapel...
Oseola McCarty’s spirit of giving continues to impact the lives of Southern Miss students nearly three decades after her generous donation
Bettye Jane Stringer Jefcoat
Bettye Jane Stringer Jefcoat, 89, entered into the presence of her Lord and Savior on Saturday, February 4, 2023 reuniting with the love of her life, her husband, Dale Berlon Jefcoat, who she married June 20, 1958 and her precious firstborn baby boy, Larry Dale Jefcoat. Bettye was born on...
Video from Lowe’s Home Improvement Center in Laurel
Ruby Matthews
Funeral services for Ruby Doris Matthews will begin at 10:30 am on Thursday, February 9, 2023 from the Jesus Name House of Prayer, with burial to follow in the Cedar Grove Methodist Cemetery under the direction of Colonial Chapel of Bay Springs. Visitation will be from 5:30 pm - 7:30...
More backyard flocks in the Pine Belt
Missing Hattiesburg man located, safe
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - According to the Hattiesburg Police Department, 38-year-old Joven Dorsey of Hattiesburg has been located and is safe. Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.
Ray C. Fournier
A memorial service will be held at a later date for Mr. Ray C. Fournier, age 76, of Hattiesburg. Mr. Fournier passed from this life on February 2, 2023 at Merit Health Wesley. Mr. Fournier worked most of his life in the tug boat business. He retired in 2015 from U. S. Recovery's as an operations manager. He served in the U.S. Army Reserves during the Vietnam War.
Charles "Pete" E. Holified
Charles E. “Pete” Holifield, 87, died peacefully at South Central Regional Medical Center after a long illness on Thursday, February 2, 2023, with his wife and daughters at his side, holding his hands. He and his devoted wife Ruth shared sixty-seven years of marriage together. Born in Jones...
Pierce named Hattiesburg’s Firefighter of the Year
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Fire Department (HFD) recently named Engineer Dean Pierce Firefighter of the Year. This annual award is given to one firefighter who performs above expectations and continues to be a positive role model for younger firefighters. Nominations are taken from supervisors and peers, with a...
Denise McAndrews
Denise Lanell McAndrews, 25, of Sandersville, MS passed away Wednesday, February 1, 2023. She was born Monday, December 29, 1997 in Laurel, Mississippi. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, February 8, 2023 from 10:00 AM until 11:00 AM at Ellisville Funeral Home on 1204 B. Ave, Ellisville, MS. Funeral services will follow at 11:00 AM. Bro. Pat Patterson will officiate. Ellisville Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Man ‘seriously injured’ in Jones County fire
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – A man suffered serious injuries in a Jones County fire on Sunday, February 5. Officials with the Jones County Fire Council said crews responded to the fire around 6:00 p.m. at 603 South Pine Street in Sandersville. At the scene, a firefighter found the victim trying to escape from a […]
2nd Peaceful Protest in Taylorsville, Mississippi, on Sunday afternoon for Rasheem Carter
The Black Lives Matter Restoration Group, members of the Black Panther Party, members of the Elmer "Geronimo" Pratt Group, the President of the Smith County NAACP, the Building Bridges organization, Pastor Carl Soto from Brooklyn, NY, Cortez Rice from Minneapolis, MN who had lost a 15-year-old son to violence, the Jefferson County Medical Examiner, and many others were in attendance on Sunday afternoon in Taylorsville, MS.
Protest held in Taylorsville in connection to Rasheem Carter’s death investigation
TAYLORSVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - There were reports of multiple law enforcement agencies gathered in Taylorsville to monitor a protest in connection to the death investigation of Rasheem Carter. Despite high tensions and law enforcement reports of armed attendees, Smith County Sheriff Joel Houston said that the protest has ended. No...
Mount Vernon man gunned down in Greene County, Mississippi
GREENE COUNTY, MS. (WALA) - A Mount Vernon man was gunned down in Mississippi while he was visiting his girlfriend last week. The Greene County Sheriff’s Office says the victim, 22-year-old Logan Wainwright, was ambushed. Deputies say Wainwright was shot several times while sitting in his car. They say...
Fatal accident claims the life of one on MS-589
COVINGTON COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A woman lost her life in a single-vehicle accident in Covington County on Thursday evening. According to the Southwest Covington Volunteer Fire Department, the accident occurred around 5:30 p.m. in the 500 block of MS-589 between Sumrall and Seminary. The driver of a Nissan Murano...
Edward Earl Aplin
Edward Earl Aplin passed away at Archer’s Personal Care home surrounded by loved ones on February 1, 2023 at the age of 93. Visitation will be Thursday, February 9 from 11:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m. at Glade Baptist Church, with a service immediately following. Brother Phil Smith will officiate the services. Memory Chapel Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
20-Year-Old Killed In Wreck In Forrest County
On Thursday, January 26, at approximately 3:00 a.m., the Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to a fatal crash on Highway 98 in Forrest County. A 2017 Hyundai Elantra driven by 20-year-old Mykel S. Lee of Laurel, was driving west on Highway 98 when the car left the road and hit a tree.
