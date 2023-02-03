ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amherst, MA

Rowing Announces Class of 2027

AMHERST, Mass. – The Massachusetts rowing team has announced eight future Minutewomen who have signed National Letters of Intent to comprise the Class of 2027. Why UMass: I chose UMass because of the wonderful community of rowers and coaches. From the first phone call, I felt a connection with the coaches and recognized what a positive and hard-working community this was. I am so excited and can't wait to be a part of this team!
