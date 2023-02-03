Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
quicksie983.com
PAC Spotlight 2/7/23
Hardin County Schools Performing Arts Center Director Bart Lovins & North Hardin High School Senior Keira Cortes-Sheroan. Podcast: Download (Duration: 4:23 — 10.0MB)
quicksie983.com
Elizabethtown Parks and Recreation Adjusts Fee Schedules
The City of Elizabethtown City Council heard and approved a new fee schedule for the Parks and Recreation Facilities and Activities last night. “We did a study and looked at the current rates, when they were last put into place. Once we looked through and compared them to other municipalities in the area, what our operational costs are and what everything has gone to, we set them at a little bit higher rate than where they were previously. They’re very competitive and comparable to the other municipalities in the state of Kentucky, comparing them to the types of facilities that we have,” said Parks and Recreations Director Seth Breitner. More information can be found on the City of Elizabethtown website or app.
quicksie983.com
Elizabethtown Awarded Federal Grant For Study Of Sidewalks, Bike Lanes and More
Last week the US Department of Transportation announced that Kentucky would receive $25 million as part of the federal Safe Streets and Roads for All grant. The City of Elizabethtown will be receiving $200,000 of that money to conduct a study to assess the needs of the community. “Melissa Nepi writes our grants for the city. She applied for a Federal Grant and it’s called Safer Streets. Currently we have been awarded $200,000 and that $200,000 is to take a look at the city and look around different locations at things that we may need – like sidewalks in certain places, bike lanes or street widening. Anything that could make our streets safer. So we’ve been granted $200,000 to do the study. The hope and the plan is as we do our study and show how we will utilize the money, that we will be awarded money every year to implement the plan,” says City Spokesperson Amy Inman. The Safe Streets and Roads Grant funds initiatives at the local and regional levels to prevent roadway injuries and deaths.
quicksie983.com
Hardin County Schools Asks For Help To Support Student’s Family Who Lost Everything In Fire
Hardin County Schools is asking the community’s assistance to help a student’s family who suffered a fire at their home over the weekend. According to a statement, the mother and two children escaped the fire unharmed but they lost not only their home but the only car that the family had. The mother is disabled and there was no insurance on the car or trailer. “The family has sought and received assistance from the Hardin County Schools Family Stability Program and the Family Resource Center at Meadow View Elementary School. However, there are certain things, obviously, bigger things that those two entities cannot provide. And so, we have reached out to the community and are seeking assistance for this family to help with things like a home, automobile, clothing and housing items that they will need to get back on their feet,” said Hardin County Spokesperson John Wright. Anyone who is able to assist this family can contact the Meadow View Elementary School Family Resource Center coordinator.
quicksie983.com
Roundabout Construction To Start Next Week At New Glendale Road, US 31W Bypass Intersection
Construction on the first of ten new roundabouts for Elizabethtown is set to begin next week. The intersection of KY 1136 and US 31W Bypass will see construction start on February 14 and is due to be completed by August 1. “The roundabout at the end of the bypass and New Glendale Road (is) going to be much larger. And while safety improvements are always a major goal when we do projects like this, the efficiency aspect is going to be extremely beneficial and noticeable to motorists, especially with the increase in activity to the South toward Glendale, the new school there and just bypass traffic in general,” said Transportation Cabinet Spokesperson Chris Jessie. This location will not be closed during the construction. Motorists will need to pay close attention to work zone signs approaching the area as there will be traffic pattern changes throughout the project. Delays will be possible especially during peak traffic times.
quicksie983.com
Kentucky State Police Investigate Grayson County Shooting Death
Kentucky State Police are investigating a shooting death in Grayson County. On Thursday morning, Post 4 Troopers responded to a call from the Grayson County Sheriff’s Office to help investigate a shooting that took place in the community of Short Creek. Preliminary investigation showed that two men who were neighbors had a confrontation over a dog. One of the men, identified as 42 year old Michael Baker of Falls of Rough, shot the other man who was pronounced dead at the scene by the Grayson County Coroner’s Office. The name of the victim has not been released. The investigation remains ongoing.
quicksie983.com
Leitchfield Police Investigate Counterfeit Bills
The Leitchfield Police Department was called to Five-Star in Leitchfield early Saturday morning as a man was attempting to purchase fuel with a possible counterfeit bill. According to a statement, Officers confirmed the information from witnesses as another Officer saw the suspected vehicle leaving the parking lot. A traffic stop was conducted. The driver was identified as Aaron Cummings, age 28 of Hopkinsville. Cummings admitted to attempting to use the counterfeit bill to purchase gas. The investigation led Officers to locating $4,080 of counterfeit money in the rear of the vehicle along with a juvenile. Cummings was arrested pursuant to a warrant from another County as well as charges of Criminal Possession of a Forged Instrument in the First Degree and Unlawful Transaction with a Minor in the Second Degree. Cummings was lodged in the Grayson County Detention Center. The investigation is ongoing.
Comments / 0