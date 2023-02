BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas –The Texas A&M men's basketball team seeks to sweep the season series with the Auburn Tigers in a 6 p.m. matchup on Tuesday at Reed Arena. A "mirror" opponent for Texas A&M, the Aggies handed Auburn a 79-63 defeat in the teams' first meeting at Neville Arena on Jan. 25. The victory also snapped the Tigers' then-national best 28-game home winning streak.

